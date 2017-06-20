Babb Ford Sales
Customer Reviews of Babb Ford Sales
Great Service,Great Deal,Great People
06/20/2017
Mike rushford was excellent to work with.He got our ford escape within one day. Everyone was helpful in our purchase of our ford escape. Monica was excellent in helping with financial part and the final paperwork. It was a very rewarding experience.
Great services
07/15/2016
Great dealership! Loved working with them! Jeff was very helpful. He answered all my questions and was available when I needed him. It was great to find just what I was looking for with a great price and no hassle.
Great Service
06/20/2016
The staff is always very helpful when I go there. They are very friendly (all of them) and it doesn't seem long and your vehicle is ready. Never had a problem there with anything!
Real family friendly business!!!
05/30/2016
Made you feel part of the team. No hassell, pushy salesman. Very professional yet personal. Will definitely recommend!
2016 Ford Escape
04/16/2016
Staff was very friendly and willing to help with ANYTHING! I had a scratch that I found when I got home from picking up my vehicle and called them and we are going to get it right in and fix it. Very fast and friendly service!
Great experience!
02/01/2016
My wife and I purchased 2 cars, both 2013's, and the process was quick, painless, and efficient. Both Bob With the selection process, and Monica with the financing end of the process, we couldn't be happier. I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Satisfied in Traverse City
09/18/2015
I'd like to thank Jeff and Monica for their friendly, fun and professional attitude. The car is pretty much everything I need and didn't break the bank. The drive was nice and not far from Traverse City. A big city dealership in a little town, who could ask for more?
Helpful, friendly staff
08/29/2015
I purchased a used vehicle from Babb Ford. The salesman was very helpful and answered all my questions and concerns, he never got pushy or tried to sell me something I didn't want. I would highly recommend anyone to go check out the friendly staff and nice line of new and used vehicles at Babb Ford, you won't be sorry.
Happy owner
07/16/2015
I have purchased many new and used vehicles over the years, and I'd have to say, this was the easiest and most painless. The price was great. Jeff got the vehicle I wanted, quickly. And in my book is a fantastic and honest salesman. And Monica was fast and wonderful on the paperwork. Mark Sassin President/CEO Sports-Tech LLC Luther, MI.
Great experience!
07/09/2015
Purchased a new Focus. Jeff Babb did an excellent job in getting me a fair deal for my trade in. Monica was also very efficient in getting the finance portion of completed. Overall, a very positive car buying experience and will highly recommend this dealership to others!
Babb Ford is great and I love my car!
06/17/2015
Chuck and the rest of the staff at Babb Ford was wonderful and very helpful. Allowing me to test a car first to insure the right choice for my size and needs was real bonus. Honestly reviewing the assets and drawbacks of each of my vehicle options, they made it obvious that my concerns about safety, car requirements and financial comfort in pricing were more important to them than just making a sale. They really went the extra mile for me and made the purchase special.
