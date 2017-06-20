5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Chuck and the rest of the staff at Babb Ford was wonderful and very helpful. Allowing me to test a car first to insure the right choice for my size and needs was real bonus. Honestly reviewing the assets and drawbacks of each of my vehicle options, they made it obvious that my concerns about safety, car requirements and financial comfort in pricing were more important to them than just making a sale. They really went the extra mile for me and made the purchase special. Read more