Pat Milliken Ford
Customer Reviews of Pat Milliken Ford
RIDING THE BRONCO
by 05/02/2022on
I am pleased with the service that I received at Pat Milliken Ford in Redford, Michigan. The sales person was Sarah Volansky. She was very polite and professional and did a good job in helping me to buy a new 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. She answered all of my questions and was easy to work with. I really like my new Ford Bronco Sport. I think that the ride and braking are very smooth as well as the acceleration. I especially like the orange lights that go on when someone is passing my car in the blind spot on either side of the car. These lights appear on the outside mirrors and are an excellent safety feature. I also appreciate the garage door opener and the 8 inch screen which is very informative and user friendly. I have no complaints.
New King Ranch
by 04/18/2022on
Mark Zadorozny was great to work with I ordered a new F150 in July of 2021 and with all of the chip shortages happening i did not get the truck till April of 2022 he kept me informed thru the whole process . Pat Milliken Ford is a great place to buy a vehicle .
Sean Kelly came through on short notice
by 01/26/2022on
Sean Kelly and his team are amazing. I gave him a hard task and he delivered extremely quick. I procrastinated and only had 10 days to find a car, but it only took Sean 4 days to find me what I wanted. In these times that’s amazing. Sean is down to earth and doesn’t waste your time with the small stuff. We have leased several cars with him and we have never had even as much as a hiccup
Sales Person that provides a '' Top Shelf buying experience''
by 01/18/2022on
Buying a vehicle from Pat Milliken was easy with no strings or extra cost added at the end of the transaction. All paper work was done ahead of time and the truck was gassed and ready to go! The buying experience could not have been better! Everything was top shelf Thanks TL
Wrong warranty
by 11/10/2021on
I purchased a vehicle from this dealership with Edgar Evans. The contract was for 72 months. The warranty that was sold to me was for 36,000 miles. Most contracts for 72 months is 100,000 miles. I needed some warranty work done on the car. When I tried to have the car towed to Pat Milliken, they said the tow was not covered. They did cover towing to Suburban Ford. Which is where we were told that our warranty had expired. Suburban Ford immediately tried working with us in getting another warranty. They wanted to give Pat Milliken a chance to fix their wrong. In the meantime we had to pay $800 for the work on the car. Pat Milliken would not assist us in getting another warranty. So we had to purchase another warranty on our own. All of this could have been avoided if we were sold a better warranty in the first place.
Vanessa Vermette Stands for Double Victory at Pat Milliken Ford
by 06/24/2021on
Vanessa Vermette handled my super smooth vehicle purchase at Pat Milliken Ford in 2013 and I returned in 2021 for that extra special treatment. The whole team at PMF is awesome, and VV is phenomenal...No need to stress. She makes the entire process smooth, easy, fast and satisfying! Look no further, because the "Top Vehicle Sales Woman" is in the house at Pat Milliken Ford! I love my new car and I'm telling all my friends and family to ask for Vanessa Vermette at Pat Milliken Ford and you should, too.//
Zac Archer
by 02/17/2021on
My wife and I just purchased a new car from Pat Milliken Ford and couldn't be happier. Zac Archer helped us through the whole process from beginning to end. The service we received would actually bring us back even though we live in Florida. Thank you Zac!
Frank Renko Is The Best
by 01/29/2021on
I have been dealing with Frank Renko for a number of years. He has been in the business for over 40 years and knows it in and out. He will always find you the best deal and never try to sell you something you really don't want. If you are looking for an awesome car buying/leasing experience see Frank Renko at Pat Milliken Ford.
My 2021 Ford Explorer
by 01/22/2021on
I recently traded in my Ford Fusion for a 2021 Ford Explorer!! What an amazing Vehicle along with exceptional service from our salesman John Blanchard! I highly recommend John Blanchard from the ease of searching, sending us quotes via email and text. No high pressure sale pitch just answering our questions honestly and in a timely manner. John also gathered our info online and then delivered our Explorer to our home where we signed the papers!! Top notch service from a no pressure guy. Thank you John we will be passing your name on to as many Ford lovers as possible. YH & KH
Joe Balhorn-Outstanding
by 01/07/2021on
We just purchased a Ford Explorer through Joe. This is our third vehicle through him and wouldn’t use another sales person. He is outstanding in all aspects of the sales experience. He makes the process of purchasing a new vehicle simple and easy! I would recommend Joe to all my friends and family! Another great experience through Pat Milliken and Joe Balhorn!
Joe Balhorn
by 12/24/2020on
Outstanding service. The new Expedition was sparkling clean, full of gas and ready to go. Joe Balhorn exceeded expectation. I'll be back.
Salesperson Maurice Houston
by 12/03/2020on
Following Maurice from a prior dealership I leased another Ford Escape. I've been purchasing from Maurice for at least 9 years now and do so based on the professionalism and patience he's shown and known to have. He stays in contact with you to make sure you're totally happy with the choice. As long as Maurice is in this career I will always go to him.
Danielle Fowler/Joe DeSantis Sales Professionals
by 11/24/2020on
The above two sales professionals went out of their way to help me obtain a new lease car when my lease was about to expire on my turn in vehicle. Danielle was with her sick mother. Joe was not my sales professional, but he went out of his way to take care of me.
Great Buying Experience
by 11/13/2020on
This is the first time that I have purchased from Pat Miliken and Sean Kelly. The experience was easy painless and I would highly recommend Sean to anyone
Fusion 2018
by 11/13/2020on
I purchased a used Ford Fusion and Steve McGuire was very helpful in helping me with getting a vehicle for a price I wanted to pay. Low milage and clean.
Efficient and professional
by 10/26/2020on
I work for Ford and asked for a Ecosport with employee discount. Sean Kelly was quick to give me a list of documents needed. Once all the paper work under way, I picked up the car with one visit of an hour with no issue. Most of the time spent was following the lead of how to use the vehicle. Great
Braheem Abboud was the perfect sales person
by 10/19/2020on
Braheem Abboud was the perfect sales person. Great service, straight to the point, gave us all our discounts, and walked us through a seamless Lease process. Definitely my go to dealer and would highly recommend for anyone looking to Lease a Ford!
Pat Milliken Ford
by 07/28/2020on
“ Great Experience! ” Great buying experience. I would definitely go back for my next car. Mark Zadorozny is one of the best salesmen I have had ever. He is knowledgeable, efficient and makes the process effortless each time.
Communication
by 07/24/2020on
Our sales team was good at communicating clearly with us. They listen to our wants and needs and adjusted their approach as required.
Clear explanations
by 07/24/2020on
Service was completed on time and correctly. A plain English explanation was give when asked for.
Worry-free buying every time!
by 06/04/2020on
Don Kalie treats everyone like family. He is knowledgeable and pays great attention to detail making transactions seamless and enjoyable. He answers every one of my questions, even the ones I haven't thought of yet. I always leave his office worry-free.