1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a vehicle from this dealership with Edgar Evans. The contract was for 72 months. The warranty that was sold to me was for 36,000 miles. Most contracts for 72 months is 100,000 miles. I needed some warranty work done on the car. When I tried to have the car towed to Pat Milliken, they said the tow was not covered. They did cover towing to Suburban Ford. Which is where we were told that our warranty had expired. Suburban Ford immediately tried working with us in getting another warranty. They wanted to give Pat Milliken a chance to fix their wrong. In the meantime we had to pay $800 for the work on the car. Pat Milliken would not assist us in getting another warranty. So we had to purchase another warranty on our own. All of this could have been avoided if we were sold a better warranty in the first place.