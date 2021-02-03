George Matick Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of George Matick Chevrolet
Happy
by 03/02/2021on
Owen was great. Car service was excellent. The waiting room clean and safe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did I really need an oil change?
by 04/19/2022on
Upsetting.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil Change
by 01/02/2021on
My experience was timely. The staff was attentive and approachable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 01/30/2020on
I am not entirely happy with this past visit. It started when I arrived for my appointment and my advisor was not aware of what I was there for. I needed to explain my list which consisted of: 1. Recall for trailer hitch coming off, 2. Issues with door locks - Rear driver side door occasionally does not work, regardless of weather. All door locks did not work about a week ago during freezing weather. 3. Rattle\rubbing type sound coming from dashboard in area of passenger side vent. Then after explaining the freezing locks, Sean stated with an attitude that locks will freeze when cold. I explained again that the rear driver side was occurring prior to freezing weather and it is unacceptable for all locks to freeze, as my wife had her hands full and the fob was in her purse and needed to set everything down and dig out the fob. I also explained the locks stayed frozen for two days. After that I noticed that he did not log full explanations on the order, which he needed to update after printing. After having my car for over 24 hours, I picked it up and found that the sound and lock issues were unresolved. Regarding the frozen lock issue, I do understand that frozen locks sometimes happen, bit this is a new car and having ALL the locks freeze at the same time is not acceptable. The design is apparently letting water/moisture get into the lock mechanism. With the key fob design, keeping the fob in a purse or pocket makes it very inconvenient. Also staying frozen for 2 days is unacceptable Lastly, regarding the rattle\rubbing issue. The tech wrote that test drove the car and didn't hear the noise. Well, I brought the car in at 7529 mile and when I picked it up it had 7930 miles...... What do you think?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
George Matick Service
by 01/03/2020on
My service consultant Darlese Washington was outstanding. She got me in and out very quickly, kept me informed of my vehicle's progress and took care of an item that I didn't know about. I would definitely say that my service experience was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Transmission leak
by 07/05/2019on
Kept my car for three days to fix a transmission leak that started when I had the trans fluid exchanged. (I average less than 3000 miles / year but noticed but did not address the fluid in driveway). They changed the fittings and cooler lines and found other spots on trans but indicate it must be driven to determine if there are other leaks. I feel that this could have been addressed while the car was in for repair. ( Still see some spots after driving about 7 days. )
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Battery life
by 03/23/2019on
The staff was great! My only concern is if you shuttle home its like out of sight out of mind because they handle those that are here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 01/11/2019on
Good service & fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service vist
by 12/17/2018on
The person that helped me out Did an amazing job! Very Professional and very helpful. I will definitely come back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Upset
by 12/14/2018on
I paid 50 dollars for an oil change , and tire rotation and the only thing they did right was the oil change . But if I’m paying $50 dollars i need everything charged completed . This is the second time I’ve been to this location where the mechanics do not do what is listed . Quite frankly I’m never coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Service
by 12/10/2018on
I asked my husband to take my car for an oil change. I was concerned that he would be there for a really long time however, he was so excited that he didn't have to wait very long at all. I've always received excellent service at Matick Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
cdhutson
by 11/16/2018on
My experience was good, the clerk working with was very nice. Gave me confidence in the work to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
satisfied customer
by 10/10/2018on
The Rep was very helpful, pleasant and accurate
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 09/15/2018on
my service tech demetrius has always treated me with respect and his attitude and demenor has always been great and matick chevrolet's facility is always clean and the waiting lounges accomodations are great aiso.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They got it right
by 06/12/2017on
Had my supercharger belt upgraded to the new Gates green belt per a recent technical service bulletin. Initially, the standard replacement belt was installed, but once they found out a heavy duty belt was required it was corrected immediately. Matick Chevrolet seems to be a dealership that wants to do the right thing by their customers,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Dealership
by 06/05/2017on
They performed service on my new car in a timely manner and fixed it the first time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best
by 05/07/2017on
The guy say your car is in great shape!! I say it should be I only bring it here. The best
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a smile
by 04/09/2017on
Matick always welcomes you with a smile and caters to your needs with a worry free hospitality hat leaves you sighing in relief. They insure that your options are available to work with the budget you have to address whatever concern you've came in for. Good people, good environment, professionally mannered and best of all, a diversified family orientation who see people as...well people and not color or ethnicities. Thank you for your humanity.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/12/2017on
Mr. Ralph Yager took his time and didn't rush me when I went to pick out my new vehicle. He walked me through all the features and worked with me the whole time leaving nothing but an outstanding performance. I will be recommending him and the dealership to family and friends in the near future and will be making another trip in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 01/09/2017on
Matick Chevrolet made my car buying experience easy and enjoyable. The sales staff was knowledgeable and went out of the way to make sure all of my needs were meet and did not try and push me into something I didn't want. Would highly recommend and plan on being a return customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Equinox lease purchase
by 12/13/2016on
I recently leased a EQUINOX from Matick Chevy. It was a wonderful and great experience. The agent was so courteous and helpful of my needs and was willing to do resolve whatever my concerns were in order to be able to make a deal. I strongly recommend Matick to anyone who are looking to buy or lease a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes