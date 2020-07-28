Pat Milliken Ford
by 07/28/2020on
“ Great Experience! ” Great buying experience. I would definitely go back for my next car. Mark Zadorozny is one of the best salesmen I have had ever. He is knowledgeable, efficient and makes the process effortless each time.
Communication
by 07/24/2020on
Our sales team was good at communicating clearly with us. They listen to our wants and needs and adjusted their approach as required.
Clear explanations
by 07/24/2020on
Service was completed on time and correctly. A plain English explanation was give when asked for.
Worry-free buying every time!
by 06/04/2020on
Don Kalie treats everyone like family. He is knowledgeable and pays great attention to detail making transactions seamless and enjoyable. He answers every one of my questions, even the ones I haven't thought of yet. I always leave his office worry-free.
Repeat customer
by 05/11/2020on
This is our 35th year dealing with Pat Milliken. Everytime we needed a new lease slaes manager Kevin Koshkarian and team came through for us. Excellent sales and very happy with all vehicles.
GREAT DEALER AND AMAZING SALES
by 05/04/2020on
Kevin Creech is amazing sales. He is professional and friendly to help me many times and years. Even during COVID19 outbreak time, he delivered my car and worked remotely. The all processes from Pat Miliken Ford made me feel safe and happy. I deeply appreciate everything they did for me.
Excellent
by 04/14/2020on
I've leased vehicles from Pat Milliken Ford for years and always have great experiences with John Blanchard. He's knowledgable, responsive and personable.
Happy new customer
by 04/02/2020on
I am new to Pat Milliken Ford. Rick Dawkins is my salesman. He went out of his way to give me perfect help leasing an Eco Sport. Love the car. He was knowlegeble and meticulous with every detail. He made sure I was really sure this was the best deal for me. also covered the financial details carefully. He is the best, I've been leasing vehicles for years,other places, but Rick Dawkins and Milliken are A1 in my opinion.
Happy Leasee
by 03/31/2020on
I’d like to say how happy I’ve been with my lease experiences with Pat Milliken Dealership over the past 3 years. As an aging (mid-70’s) female, I decided it was wiser to replace my spent vehicle with a safe, reliable lease car but also unsure of myself. I was blessed to land “tag team brothers” Sean and Kyle Kelly to brilliantly guide me through the process. I was able to land the appropriate vehicle (Ford Escape). This year they did it again and I have another just-right-for-me SUV (EcoSport) looking fine in the driveway. 🤩
Danielle Fowler - Pat Milliken Best Experience
by 02/11/2020on
Best experience hands down. Danielle went above and beyond to get us the deal and vehicle we wanted. Out of all the years of interactions with various dealerships, this one was the most memorable. I highly recommend.
Joe Balhorn exceeded expectations
by 02/07/2020on
Joe Balhorn exceeded all expectations when he delivered my car. He was very professional, courteous and friendly. The car was detailed inside and outside and had a full tank of gas. The paperwork was handled quickly and efficiently. Joe Balhorn is my car dealer for life.
Don Kalie
by 01/22/2020on
Very knowledgeable on all aspects of vehicles, and able to answer all questions. Has customer’s best interest in mind suggesting options that will benefit customer in the long term.
New vehicle lease
by 01/02/2020on
My experience in leasing a new Explorer was outstanding, to say the least! Very pleased with the entire sale. Don Kalie went above and beyond with ensuring a smooth transaction. My wife was able to get her new car the same day and is very pleased with it. In the past, I haven't had the greatest of experiences with purchasing/leasing a new vehicle, however, that was at different locations and my transaction with Don Kalie and Pat Milliken Ford was top notch. Thank you for refreshing my faith in dealing with new car purchases.
Sean Kelly - Just Outstanding
by 11/08/2019on
My experience with Sean Kelly and Kyle Kelly from Pat Milliken Ford was nothing short of outstanding. I found myself in a dilemma, my lease was not up until Feb 2020, but the 2020 Escape was a redesigned model. Not wanting to get the new model, I began looking for a 2019 Escape to purchase. Sean Kelly was recommended to me by my boss. She assured me he would take care of me. Sean was great. From the first call till the picking up the vehicle. He really listened to me and my worries about getting out of the lease early, as well as what I wanted on the 2019 vehicle. I first asked for grey, he found a grey vehicle, but then I changed my mind and wanted silver. Sean graciously respected my request for a silver Escape, but did let me know they were in very short supply, offering to find me a white one. I was ok with that offer, but surprisingly Sean came back and found a Silver Escape with everything I wanted on it! Needless to say I was thrilled. I appreciate his effort to get me just what I wanted, so unexpected. My previous interactions with dealers always made me leery. I no longer have that fear. When I went to pick up the vehicle, Kyle was patient in his explanation of the contract, which had to be changed several times, (again because of me changing my mind) but that was handled without a hitch and with a smile. My lease payoff was completed and all is good. Highly recommend both this dealership and these two gentlemen. Cannot thank you enough, for finding the vehicle I wanted, taking care of my lease and most importantly restoring my faith that purchasing a vehicle does not have to leave me with a bad feeling.
Quick, Knoweldgeable, and Affordable
by 11/05/2019on
Don looked up several certified preowned vehicles then narrowed it down to 4. He explained the differnce between them why they were priced the way they were priced then let me make the decision with no pressure.
Return lease and started another
by 10/14/2019on
Kevin C. was an excellent salesperson that went above and beyond to help with all aspects of the sales process. I live on the other side of the state but was willing to drive over to work with Kevin C. Thank you
Purchasing a new lease
by 08/09/2019on
It was getting close to the time I had to turn in my lease and every time I contacted my salesman (from a different dealership), he would say he would look into a fusion that I wanted and call me back. This went on for 6 months and he never reached back out to me. Last week, on Monday, I called Pat Milliken Ford inquiring about purchasing a new lease and that I preferred the 2019 Fusion. Shauntice Richmond told me that Wednesday (two days later) was the last day to lease a 2019 model and at that point I was totally out done. But she made it happen! She found me what I wanted in a matter of minutes (despite the low inventory) and I was driving in my new car the very next morning! If you ever are in need to purchase/lease a vehicle, call Shauntice Richmond. She will take very good care of you!
Outstanding customer service
by 05/21/2019on
Joey Desantis is, by far, the best sales person I have ever worked with. He is extremely hardworking and genuinely passionate about Ford vehicles, He goes above and beyond to ensure that his customers have an excellent experience. His attention to detail is impressive. We refer all of our friends and family to Joey. Thank you so much for all that you do!
off lease purchase
by 05/14/2019on
purchasing the car I was leasing went very well
Excellent Vehicle Purchase Experience
by 05/12/2019on
Frank Renko has been our sales associate at Pat Milliken Ford since 2007. He has always given us an excellent car buying experience throughout the years, and he keeps us updated every step of the way. Mario and Jeanette Cervi
Smooth transaction
by 05/11/2019on
Upon finding a 2019 F150 configured the way I wanted on Pat Milliken's website, I found the info on their website to be accurate and with stated pricing. In discussion with Dean in sales management, he set me up with Jeremy Keck to go through everything. I stressed that I don't buy vehicles very often and that I like it to be as business like as possible. I took a day off of work and came from out of state. Very satisfied that everything was professional and Jeremy handled everything with an exceptional demeanor.