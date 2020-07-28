sales Rating

My experience with Sean Kelly and Kyle Kelly from Pat Milliken Ford was nothing short of outstanding. I found myself in a dilemma, my lease was not up until Feb 2020, but the 2020 Escape was a redesigned model. Not wanting to get the new model, I began looking for a 2019 Escape to purchase. Sean Kelly was recommended to me by my boss. She assured me he would take care of me. Sean was great. From the first call till the picking up the vehicle. He really listened to me and my worries about getting out of the lease early, as well as what I wanted on the 2019 vehicle. I first asked for grey, he found a grey vehicle, but then I changed my mind and wanted silver. Sean graciously respected my request for a silver Escape, but did let me know they were in very short supply, offering to find me a white one. I was ok with that offer, but surprisingly Sean came back and found a Silver Escape with everything I wanted on it! Needless to say I was thrilled. I appreciate his effort to get me just what I wanted, so unexpected. My previous interactions with dealers always made me leery. I no longer have that fear. When I went to pick up the vehicle, Kyle was patient in his explanation of the contract, which had to be changed several times, (again because of me changing my mind) but that was handled without a hitch and with a smile. My lease payoff was completed and all is good. Highly recommend both this dealership and these two gentlemen. Cannot thank you enough, for finding the vehicle I wanted, taking care of my lease and most importantly restoring my faith that purchasing a vehicle does not have to leave me with a bad feeling. Read more