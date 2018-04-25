Victory Honda of Plymouth
Customer Reviews of Victory Honda of Plymouth
No longer my dealer
by 04/25/2018on
I bought my first Honda here 12 years ago because another dealership didn't treat me well. So, I went back, looking to buy a new one in 2018. If you are a woman, don't go to this dealership. Sad that a woman still gets treated poorly when buying a car in 2018 for goodness sake. I was excited at first because I was dealing with Tracie, who seemed good, but then she passed me on to a more junior associate, who was inappropriate (hitting on me and telling me WAY too much about his sexual philosophies). I reported it--hope they take it seriously, but that was in question. As most dealers do, they also gave me the run-around on pricing. Overall, not a good experience and I wouldn't go there again.
Unfair business, cheated, horrible customer service and ripped off
by 01/02/2018on
I went to the dealership to buy a 2018 Honda and instead I got 2017. Without my knowledge, during transaction it was changed to 2017 and I am not aware of it. I was ripped off, cheated, very poor customer service, no response from dealership, general manager was very rude. I will never recommend anyone to go to this dealership. Make sure to read every page before signing any document at that dealership otherwise you will be ripped off like me.
Outstanding!
by 04/18/2016on
The service at Victory Honda was great! Everyone was friendly and caring to my needs. My salesman James was the best. He got me exactly what I wanted and more. I would recommend anyone if they are looking to purchase a car add Victory Honda to your list. You won't be disappointed!
Walked in with a question walked out with a new ride.
by 03/27/2016on
I stopped by to ask some questions about the new 2016 Civic and met Rodney Gregg. Rodney answered all of my questions and offered to show me the car I had questions about. I decided to go for a test drive an really enjoyed the vehicle. Rodney was helpful but not "pushy" or simply trying to sell me. I was impressed with his friendly and informative nature. After leaving the dealership to discuss my experience with my wife I came back later that day to close the deal. Really enjoyed the low pressure aspect of this dealership. Kudos to Rodney.
Outstanding overall
by 12/26/2015on
Best car buying experience ever! I would definitely recommend this dealer to family and friends.
Marnie
by 10/19/2015on
Understood her costumers needs and desires. Made the sale happen in a timely fashion that had a deadline, but there was no sales pressure! Vehicle is very good!
Where Professionals Shop & Buy
by 10/03/2015on
My Sales Rep Tim Winkler is a true professional and a great Human Being. I am a retired Sales Rep. Tim listens and makes things happen in a friendly and professional manner. This was our 2nd vehicle from Tim. I recommend Tim to anyone looking for a Honda. Victory Honda is very fortunate to have Tim Winkler as part of their team.
Sales Rating
by 09/24/2015on
David Wenger was awesome. Ordered a very hard to find Pilot Touring for us, couldn't be happier.
pleased
by 06/18/2015on
jim our sales man was very pleasant and very friendly, my husband and I like him a lot and answered our questions with knowledge and he impressed us with his truthfulness, my husband asked a question and he said he would have to find out the answer, this is an honest man, I think that is why we bought today, it wasn't planned for us to buy that day, good job Jim.
Late X-mas gift -- remote Start
by 01/06/2015on
Called with 1 week to go 'till x-mas (when I could sneak the wife's car away), they got the part in on time, and the car finished early so I could get the car back without anybody noticing. Excellent service and timing.
Outstanding!
by 11/06/2014on
Victory Honda of Plymouth is amazing! I always feel welcomed by all employees! All departments are wonderful! Nick Divine and Adrian always look out for "Ruby," my red civic. The care and customer service I receive make me feel special and keep me loyal. Thank you, Victory Honda of Plymouth, you ROCK!!!!
Scott McGee!!! :-)
by 11/05/2014on
Thank you for sending me this *short* survey! That other long, long, long one was waaaaay too long to finish! Which is too bad because I definitely want Victory Honda of Plymouth, MI to know we are **very** happy with them and have been for each of our every years my husband and I have been going there for both service and purchases. Our #1 favorite thing about Victory Honda? Hands down, Scott McGee! And no, we did not know him or know of him before we got our first Honda. He is friendly, professional, knowledgeable, helpful, interested, caring when we have a huge service bill, efficient, and more! Thank you for asking! (Btw, in the following survey, our purchase was not in this particular visit.) Post Script: Oh no! Not another survey unhappiness! This one--so far--was so nice and short! But in order to submit it, I have to not only agree to creating an account with Edmunds (or whatever it's called; I don't have that screen in front of me just now), but I have to give personal and contact information + I have to agree to their membership terms which, if one really thinks they should read them first, are long, long, long. Dislike! Please, please, please, Honda Headquarters, figure out a way to survey your customers without 1) length or 2) commitment. Ugh!
Always the best
by 10/07/2014on
This is my 4th vehicle from them in the last 6 years. Sales Manager Keith Friday has always treated me professionally with every purchase, and made the experience enjoyable.
Victory Honda gets it done!
by 10/06/2014on
Service Dept at Victory Honda, in Plymouth, MI has done an outstanding job for the past 5 years that I have taken my Honda's there. They continue to be honest, friendly, and mostly very professional. Nick Devine is the GREATEST! He has been my Service Tech for most of those years. He rocks!
Great service
by 08/15/2014on
Maureen K, Service Department, is the best! She is the reason we continue to go to Victory Honda for service.
Excellent service
by 08/06/2014on
Very professional service and courtesy. The prices seem to me high, I'm planning to question more during my next visit, since a low mileage vehicle shouldn't cost much in maintenance
EXPECT A SHADY DEAL AND RUDE TREATMENT AT VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH!!!
by 08/04/2013on
Recently after test driving my brother's 2013 Honda Sport, I decided I wanted one too! Since my daughter had just bought a Honda from VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH, 315 W. Ann Arbor Rd, Plymouth, Michigan and it only took 1.5 hours to buy it, I thought this would be an easy purchase for me too. But, my experience was the exact opposite as hers! Before going in, I did my online homework and got a fair price to offer on the car with an accurate trade-in market price for my 2009 Toyota Camry XLE (top of the line model, fully loaded). Then I called this dealership, spoke briefly w/Salesman Paul A, explained that I didn't need a test drive because I'd already driven my brother's new Honda Sport and texted him a Final "Out The Door" Offer price of $23,500 for his stickered $24,980 Honda in exchange for a trade-in of $11,500 for my Camry, even though I had paid it down and only owed $10,421 on it! He told me that he'd spoken with his General Manager and that the $23,500 would again be no problem! So, I told him that I'd already had it appraised at a local Toyota dealer for $11,500. He said I'd need to come in, get it appraised and present the deal to KEN L and that he should be able to get the trade-in handled at that price, no problem! So, I set a 2 pm appt. explaining that I'd have only 1 hour to handle the deal and was again told no problem, please come! So I rushed in ready to buy my new dream car! Another salesman ended up handling matters now, Jermaine Moore, their friendliest salesman, because Paul was out that day. It turned out that they took my full hour's time to appraise my car and then finally presented my deal to the rudest manager that I've ever met at any car dealership...ever!! As I was led me over to the main desk where KEN L was sitting and as I stood before him, he never bothered to introduce himself to me or to even look up at me but just arrogantly said "we can't give you $11,500 for your car". So, I immediately explained that I was told this deal would be no problem. He again coarsely stated, with no regard for my presence, it was only worth $10,000. You can't even begin to imagine how aggravated and insulted I felt with VICTORY HONDA's snide, obnoxious General Mgr's attitude with his totally ridiculous trade in offer! So, I immediately and angrily walked out knowing that he could easily sell my beautiful Camry for $15K on his lot! Thanks, VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH, for letting me go hungry that afternoon because of your lying sales staff that lured me there under false pretenses and for hiring your arrogant, irritating and totally unprofessional General Mgr , KEN L, that totally ignored me & lowballed my trade-in offer! NOTE TO VICTORY HONDA'S OWNER: YOU MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER HIRING ANOTHER GENERAL MANAGER!! I walked out extremely angry with VICTORY OF HONDA'S entire method of business practices that my daughter said would be handled quickly & professionally. As I left that day, I told L that I would have been a first time Honda new-car buyer and a first time Honda new-car buyer at VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH, but that didn't seem to matter to him at all! Before leaving I unpacked all of my items that I had already placed in the new car (which the salesman advised & even helped me do!) because the salesman said the deal would be no problem...again another VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH trick! Of course, the story didn't end there because now the first salesman called me back and besieged me with numerous texts and reasons why they couldn't give me a $3,000 reduction off the sticker price and still pay off my car in full. When I told him that our negotiations where finished because they weren't at least willing to pay the $421, he still wouldn't stop texting me. It was at this point that I asked my brother to call Adams to see if he could determine why this offer wasn't being accepted. When he did call him, he was treated extremely rudely as "not knowing what he's talking about" and that Adams had worked out figures for years at this dealership and knew what he was doing. When my brother called me back exasperated at being treated that way, I apologized to him. He told me that Adams had treated him like he was "an idiot" and explained further that he didn't believe Adams realized that I still owed $10,421 on my car but rather that I owned it outright. I told him that I had told Jermaine, the 2nd salesman, that I still owed money on my Camry... so VICTORY HONDA knew that my car hadn't been paid off! But, the dealership "knew" because they called and found out my payout amount due! But, even though I was ticked that they now knew how much I owed on my car after working so hard to pay it down, I relinquished and texted another final offer with a trade of $10,200 again; he texted back that "their offer still stood at $23,500 out the door with $10K for the trade. And then he still continued to explain again why they would only do it at the $10,000 trade, so I offered the new car price of $23,500 and compromised with a trade in offer of $10,200. But, that wasn't good enough for LITNER, so I stated my negotiations with VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH were done! Then I started receiving even more texts from Adams trying to renegotiate the deal but insisting that they'd still only pay $10K for the trade. He would not stop texting me! His last trick to entice me in was to say that I'd need to come in & present the new deal with the $10,200 trade to Ken L. So I did decide to risk another rude encounter at VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH and went in. As I walked in, I had decided that I would not give my sale to their annoying Paul A, who had bugged me incessantly with his text msgs! So, I purposely selected Moore, the more pleasant of the 2 salesmen, to present my offer to L. I ended up waiting another two hours at Moore's desk and was finally told that Litner wouldn't accept my deal but would only do it with a $10K Trade-In. WOW, was I ticked now!! Two more hours wasted and he rudely threw my deal back in my face refusing to accept it!! This negotiation made me feel like I "was having a baby" because it was so darn difficult to finalize!! Plus, he never once came over to talk with me about it personally...not once!! I was beyond furious at this point! So for another hour, Adams & Moore, tried calming me down so the deal wouldn't be blown. My problem was that I was willing to forego all of their Sales Team's conniving nonsense, L's unprofessionalism and VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH'S totally unacceptable business practices because I wanted this car! So, I gave in, told the salesman to run the darn deal and begrudgely "settled" and "ate the $421"! In the Sale Teams' final attempt to smooth things over after signing on my car, they gave me a little Honda first aid kit and took a photo of me, saying "cheese" for that picture wasn't easy when I'd just eaten "a whole plateful of garbage" from VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH to buy it!!!!! The moral to my story is simply this... DON'T EVER DO BUSINESS WITH VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH at 315 W. Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, Michigan 48170 or with their "alleged businessman" and General Manager, KEN L..EVER! I KNOW THAT I SURE WON'T!!!!
Very Frustrated with this Dealership
by 06/25/2013on
I purchased a new CR-V from Victory Honda last Nov. 2012, then decided to cancel the Road Hazard warranty. I've been written emails, making phone calls, and visited the dealer ship many times to get them processing the paper work, now it's June 2013. I still haven't received any refunds.
Great people, great deals, great dealership
by 05/26/2009on
I have purchased 4 cars from Victory Honda over six years and two of my nephews have gotten cars there. My salesperson, Julie, has always been very professional and easy to work with. My experience is that if you are good to a salesperson they will be good to you. Everyone at this dealership that I have come in contact with has been terrific to work with, from the business manager, Joe, the general manager John Monte-something and all of the service department folks. Go see Julie, tell her what you want to do and if its possible she'll make it happen!!!
Poorly informed, stuck-up sales staff that treated me like third class
by 05/15/2009on
Waited at least 25 minutes looking over four cars, directly infront of the dealership, sales staff never came out to help me. I had to go in and ask for help, the blond sales women looked me up and down, and said she would find someone. She had someone paged, apparently she was to busy talking to the information guy working the desk to help me. The sales rep that came out to help me was named Derek, nice enough guy, but was akward, and you could tell he didn't know what he was talking about, or how to "sell" a car. The ride along was akward, and he clearly was pumping us for info, to find out if we could afford the car (which we easily could) but it was painfully obvious what he was trying to do. It is the kind of experience that you just want to punch yourself in the face to get out of it.... Unfortunately we were interested in the Honda Element, but at this point my wife and I were sick of the dealership, and the sales rep.... The car was grossly overpriced at almost $15,000 for a 2005 Honda Element, should have been between $11-13,000, and closer to the $11,000 due to the floor rippeling up, and many of the key features missing. So Derek asks me what price would get the car sold, (mind you, we were already pre-approved, and had more than enough to cover the cars price) I told him $12,500 out the door, he went and checked, made us wait for more than 20 minutes, and came back at $13,999.... He asked me again if that price was okay, I told him no 12,5 or I'd walk. END POINT I WALKED, THEY DIDN"T SEEM TO CARE, I WILL NEVER GO BACK OR WAIST MY TIME LOOKING AT ANY OF THEIR CARS. I COMPLETELY AGREE WITH THE OTHER REVIEWER.... HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE, SUCKER SHOPPERS WHO WERE BORN YESTERDAY MUST SHOP THERE.
Really Bad Experience
by 09/20/2007on
This is one place not to shop. i personally had this experince and they cheat you on the price , stock. Do not believe what they say. the next time you come it will be different. i had to tell the Sales rep what is new and what is not. They will tell you what will call u back after they find the color but they will never. The price agreed can change anytime with out a notice. The policy they adopt is to accept a price to lure you in and the once you are in. slowly increase the price with one stupid reason or the other. i was supposed to take delivery of the car on the day she changed the price. it is good thing i did not buy the car. The sales rep name is Gwen kasso. please try avoiding this dealership
