1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recently after test driving my brother's 2013 Honda Sport, I decided I wanted one too! Since my daughter had just bought a Honda from VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH, 315 W. Ann Arbor Rd, Plymouth, Michigan and it only took 1.5 hours to buy it, I thought this would be an easy purchase for me too. But, my experience was the exact opposite as hers! Before going in, I did my online homework and got a fair price to offer on the car with an accurate trade-in market price for my 2009 Toyota Camry XLE (top of the line model, fully loaded). Then I called this dealership, spoke briefly w/Salesman Paul A, explained that I didn't need a test drive because I'd already driven my brother's new Honda Sport and texted him a Final "Out The Door" Offer price of $23,500 for his stickered $24,980 Honda in exchange for a trade-in of $11,500 for my Camry, even though I had paid it down and only owed $10,421 on it! He told me that he'd spoken with his General Manager and that the $23,500 would again be no problem! So, I told him that I'd already had it appraised at a local Toyota dealer for $11,500. He said I'd need to come in, get it appraised and present the deal to KEN L and that he should be able to get the trade-in handled at that price, no problem! So, I set a 2 pm appt. explaining that I'd have only 1 hour to handle the deal and was again told no problem, please come! So I rushed in ready to buy my new dream car! Another salesman ended up handling matters now, Jermaine Moore, their friendliest salesman, because Paul was out that day. It turned out that they took my full hour's time to appraise my car and then finally presented my deal to the rudest manager that I've ever met at any car dealership...ever!! As I was led me over to the main desk where KEN L was sitting and as I stood before him, he never bothered to introduce himself to me or to even look up at me but just arrogantly said "we can't give you $11,500 for your car". So, I immediately explained that I was told this deal would be no problem. He again coarsely stated, with no regard for my presence, it was only worth $10,000. You can't even begin to imagine how aggravated and insulted I felt with VICTORY HONDA's snide, obnoxious General Mgr's attitude with his totally ridiculous trade in offer! So, I immediately and angrily walked out knowing that he could easily sell my beautiful Camry for $15K on his lot! Thanks, VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH, for letting me go hungry that afternoon because of your lying sales staff that lured me there under false pretenses and for hiring your arrogant, irritating and totally unprofessional General Mgr , KEN L, that totally ignored me & lowballed my trade-in offer! NOTE TO VICTORY HONDA'S OWNER: YOU MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER HIRING ANOTHER GENERAL MANAGER!! I walked out extremely angry with VICTORY OF HONDA'S entire method of business practices that my daughter said would be handled quickly & professionally. As I left that day, I told L that I would have been a first time Honda new-car buyer and a first time Honda new-car buyer at VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH, but that didn't seem to matter to him at all! Before leaving I unpacked all of my items that I had already placed in the new car (which the salesman advised & even helped me do!) because the salesman said the deal would be no problem...again another VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH trick! Of course, the story didn't end there because now the first salesman called me back and besieged me with numerous texts and reasons why they couldn't give me a $3,000 reduction off the sticker price and still pay off my car in full. When I told him that our negotiations where finished because they weren't at least willing to pay the $421, he still wouldn't stop texting me. It was at this point that I asked my brother to call Adams to see if he could determine why this offer wasn't being accepted. When he did call him, he was treated extremely rudely as "not knowing what he's talking about" and that Adams had worked out figures for years at this dealership and knew what he was doing. When my brother called me back exasperated at being treated that way, I apologized to him. He told me that Adams had treated him like he was "an idiot" and explained further that he didn't believe Adams realized that I still owed $10,421 on my car but rather that I owned it outright. I told him that I had told Jermaine, the 2nd salesman, that I still owed money on my Camry... so VICTORY HONDA knew that my car hadn't been paid off! But, the dealership "knew" because they called and found out my payout amount due! But, even though I was ticked that they now knew how much I owed on my car after working so hard to pay it down, I relinquished and texted another final offer with a trade of $10,200 again; he texted back that "their offer still stood at $23,500 out the door with $10K for the trade. And then he still continued to explain again why they would only do it at the $10,000 trade, so I offered the new car price of $23,500 and compromised with a trade in offer of $10,200. But, that wasn't good enough for LITNER, so I stated my negotiations with VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH were done! Then I started receiving even more texts from Adams trying to renegotiate the deal but insisting that they'd still only pay $10K for the trade. He would not stop texting me! His last trick to entice me in was to say that I'd need to come in & present the new deal with the $10,200 trade to Ken L. So I did decide to risk another rude encounter at VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH and went in. As I walked in, I had decided that I would not give my sale to their annoying Paul A, who had bugged me incessantly with his text msgs! So, I purposely selected Moore, the more pleasant of the 2 salesmen, to present my offer to L. I ended up waiting another two hours at Moore's desk and was finally told that Litner wouldn't accept my deal but would only do it with a $10K Trade-In. WOW, was I ticked now!! Two more hours wasted and he rudely threw my deal back in my face refusing to accept it!! This negotiation made me feel like I "was having a baby" because it was so darn difficult to finalize!! Plus, he never once came over to talk with me about it personally...not once!! I was beyond furious at this point! So for another hour, Adams & Moore, tried calming me down so the deal wouldn't be blown. My problem was that I was willing to forego all of their Sales Team's conniving nonsense, L's unprofessionalism and VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH'S totally unacceptable business practices because I wanted this car! So, I gave in, told the salesman to run the darn deal and begrudgely "settled" and "ate the $421"! In the Sale Teams' final attempt to smooth things over after signing on my car, they gave me a little Honda first aid kit and took a photo of me, saying "cheese" for that picture wasn't easy when I'd just eaten "a whole plateful of garbage" from VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH to buy it!!!!! The moral to my story is simply this... DON'T EVER DO BUSINESS WITH VICTORY HONDA OF PLYMOUTH at 315 W. Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, Michigan 48170 or with their "alleged businessman" and General Manager, KEN L..EVER! I KNOW THAT I SURE WON'T!!!! Read more