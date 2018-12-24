5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just Awesome! I am very impressed with my new Malibu and the way my salesman John Hofstra handled the whole process. He is such a kind and genuine man. Casey the tech expert was amazing! He helped me with all the new and confusing technology... he even setup my Onstar account I was having trouble with. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! I love Lou LaRiche! Read more