Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lou LaRiche Chevrolet

Lou LaRiche Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
40875 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lou LaRiche Chevrolet

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lou LaRiche Chevrolet

by KevinS79 on 12/24/2018

Lou LaRiche is a terrific dealership. The showroom, service area and waiting rom are always neat and clean. I am always greeted promptly. The entire staff is very friendly and helpful. My salesman, John Hofstra, always makes the leasing process seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, these guys are first class

by Jeff W. on 12/15/2018

My sales man was knowledgeable and approachable, thanks for all the help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Tahoe LT

by Daryljackson on 12/03/2018

Ease of purchase and friendly sales presence.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just an Awesome Dealer with the Best Prices and Staff!!

by smittens on 03/28/2017

Just Awesome! I am very impressed with my new Malibu and the way my salesman John Hofstra handled the whole process. He is such a kind and genuine man. Casey the tech expert was amazing! He helped me with all the new and confusing technology... he even setup my Onstar account I was having trouble with. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! I love Lou LaRiche!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
66 cars in stock
0 new22 used44 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|4 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for