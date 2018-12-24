Lou LaRiche Chevrolet
by 12/24/2018on
Lou LaRiche is a terrific dealership. The showroom, service area and waiting rom are always neat and clean. I am always greeted promptly. The entire staff is very friendly and helpful. My salesman, John Hofstra, always makes the leasing process seamless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, these guys are first class
by 12/15/2018on
My sales man was knowledgeable and approachable, thanks for all the help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Tahoe LT
by 12/03/2018on
Ease of purchase and friendly sales presence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just an Awesome Dealer with the Best Prices and Staff!!
by 03/28/2017on
Just Awesome! I am very impressed with my new Malibu and the way my salesman John Hofstra handled the whole process. He is such a kind and genuine man. Casey the tech expert was amazing! He helped me with all the new and confusing technology... he even setup my Onstar account I was having trouble with. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! I love Lou LaRiche!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes