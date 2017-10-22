Dick Scott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Dick Scott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Horrible customer service! Joke of a dealer!
by 10/22/2017on
My family and I were shopping for a very specific used vehicle that Dick Scott so happened to have in stock. After speaking with Lakya Cook during the week, I set an appointment with her on Thursday to come see the vehicle on Saturday. On Friday she again emailed me saying they were looking forward to seeing me Saturday. I once again confirmed we would be there hopefully by noon. She advised to ask for Darren Korby when we arrived. I had advised her that we were coming from the other side of the state to see the vehicle (over a 2 hour drive). We arrived at the dealer Saturday a little after 10am and I met with Darren. He tried to find the vehicle only to discover IT HAD BEEN LENT OUT TO MANAGEMENT FOR THE WEEKEND!!! Clearly management has their heads up their you know what to take a vehicle when they have a serious buyer coming to see it! Classic case of the left hand as no idea what the right hand is doing! SHAME ON YOU DICK SCOTT! Of course I am beyond mad as we just drove 2+ hours (me, my wife, and two young children) across the state! Darren's only response to me is that it isn't his fault!! How about you get on the phone with management and get the vehicle here now!!! As I walked out of the dealer in disgust he made NO ATTEMPT to do that or to say anything further to me. Mind you Darren was NOT the only person in the vicinity as this was happening and none of them did anything either! DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME WITH THIS DEALER OR ANY OF THEIR WORTHLESS EMPLOYEES!!! They clearly could give a crap less about customer service let alone selling cars which is what they are in business to do!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible
by 07/11/2016on
My husband, purchased a vehicle for our business in February 2016.They did not have the exact vehicle he wanted so the vehicle had to be ordered. The same day as the purchase was made he was provided with a similar vehicle (required for us and to run our small business). The vehicle arrived two weeks later and we returned the vehicle that was loaned to us. The vehicle was delivered without the extra items requested a tow package and filing cabinet. He was told those items had not arrived yet and would be installed when received. Weeks went by and several calls were made by my husband and were NOT returned by the sales person or the service center. In the mean time 2 recalls were issued on this brand new vehicle that also needs to be corrected. In May finally, a call was returned by a manger and an appointment was made to have the items installed. Before the appointment I contacted the dealer to verify that my husband would be provided with vehicle to use while ours was being serviced. I called and spoke to Four people before being told by the service manager that the needed vehicle was not available. So I said let's cancel the appointment and reschedule on a date when needed vehicle would be available to use while ours was serviced. This took place on 5/22/16. I have not heard a thing from the dealership as of 6/2/16 to provide us with the items we have paid for and to correct the recalls on our NEW vehicle. It sure feels like now that they have our money they have no interest in providing us with any service. Our small business wouldn't be in business if we treated our customers this way. We received horrible customer service from the sales department, management, to the service department. Once they get your money they could care less about delivering any type of services they promised you to get the sale in the first place. After months (it's now July) of begging them to install these items we received no apology and no priority. It took them 4 days to complete a one day job. As a business owner we would never treat our customers this way. Go some where else if you want to get what you paid for. After waiting four days for my vehicle to be serviced to have a tow package including the tow hitch and wiring needed to be able to use your turn signals installed they only installed the hitch with no wiring. So the toe package still cant be used properly!! Still with no apology. HORRIBLE is all that can be said for this dealership, as they have many other one star ratings for a reason!
Great Experience
by 05/06/2016on
I purchased a Jeep Wrangler from Dick Scott and found the entire process to be professional, personable, efficient and honest throughout. They helped me understand what Wrangler model I preferred and quickly located one when I decided on a model they did not have in stock. The negotiation was fair and low pressure. The financing rate attractive and the delivery process quick and enjoyable. Jacin Lohman was a very good sales consultant and General Manager Jason Scott pitched in as well. All in all, a very enjoyable car buying experience.
Would not sell to me
by 09/05/2015on
I went to Dick Scott Motor Mall in Fowlerville, MI on August 8, 2015 with my son to purchase his first car as he had just turned 16. We agreed a price with the sales guy (Joe Murphy), and planned to return in 90 minutes with the money while they prepared the car for us. We returned and completed the paperwork with the finance guy (who was great - Jeff Lopez), he turned us back to the sales guy who gave us the keys and the license plate. We were about to go put the plate on the car together and drive away. While waiting for the porter to bring the car up they inform me that a mistake was made and they can't sell me the car. The sales guy looked up the wrong car in the system when he priced it and they were selling it to me for a $4000 discount. I was holding the bill of sale, title application, license plate and keys. I KIND OF thought I owned a car at that point. They got the sales manager (Don Harley) involved and bullied me into thinking I had no other option but to return the paperwork and they would return my money. After this there was ZERO follow up by any Dick Scott staff. I tried to contact the general manager (Jud Scott) but he would not return my email or calls. After several emails and calls I did get him on the phone briefly and he was not at all sympathetic to the horrific purchase experience my 16yr old son and I experienced. He claimed that I should have known what the real price of the car was and should have realized that the price quoted wasn't right. He made it into my fault. By the time I talked to Jud Scott I had purchased another car and my main motive was to let him know how his people treated a customer. I now see why they treated me this way, they are taught this from the senior leadership. I wouldn't go there for free warranty work. These guys are self centered and don't have a customer centric bone in their body. Avoid at all cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New vehicle purchase
by 10/28/2013on
Jacin L sits by the front door and welcomed me when i arrived. he listened to what i was looking for, gave me accurate information, and didnt push me into a decision i'd regret. The buying experiance was as good as the best dealerships ive visited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Journey Purchase
by 05/20/2013on
Excellent dealership all the way around. Great salesman. Perfect! Love my new Journey.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes