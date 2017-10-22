1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband, purchased a vehicle for our business in February 2016.They did not have the exact vehicle he wanted so the vehicle had to be ordered. The same day as the purchase was made he was provided with a similar vehicle (required for us and to run our small business). The vehicle arrived two weeks later and we returned the vehicle that was loaned to us. The vehicle was delivered without the extra items requested a tow package and filing cabinet. He was told those items had not arrived yet and would be installed when received. Weeks went by and several calls were made by my husband and were NOT returned by the sales person or the service center. In the mean time 2 recalls were issued on this brand new vehicle that also needs to be corrected. In May finally, a call was returned by a manger and an appointment was made to have the items installed. Before the appointment I contacted the dealer to verify that my husband would be provided with vehicle to use while ours was being serviced. I called and spoke to Four people before being told by the service manager that the needed vehicle was not available. So I said let's cancel the appointment and reschedule on a date when needed vehicle would be available to use while ours was serviced. This took place on 5/22/16. I have not heard a thing from the dealership as of 6/2/16 to provide us with the items we have paid for and to correct the recalls on our NEW vehicle. It sure feels like now that they have our money they have no interest in providing us with any service. Our small business wouldn't be in business if we treated our customers this way. We received horrible customer service from the sales department, management, to the service department. Once they get your money they could care less about delivering any type of services they promised you to get the sale in the first place. After months (it's now July) of begging them to install these items we received no apology and no priority. It took them 4 days to complete a one day job. As a business owner we would never treat our customers this way. Go some where else if you want to get what you paid for. After waiting four days for my vehicle to be serviced to have a tow package including the tow hitch and wiring needed to be able to use your turn signals installed they only installed the hitch with no wiring. So the toe package still cant be used properly!! Still with no apology. HORRIBLE is all that can be said for this dealership, as they have many other one star ratings for a reason! Read more