go else where
by 01/27/2021on
I really wish I could just review a Salesman and not the whole dealership but as I'm able to name people in a review, and as I had a really awful experience with a salesman at this establishment here is my review of my experience. 1 star. One of my sales persons first comments to me was in regards to my age referencing that I'd probably need a cosigner to purchase the vehicle I was interested in. I didn't. His next comment which he outright admitted to was he knew absolutely nothing about the car I was interested, he knew I was coming to view it, maybe do some research? The next then that really bother me was throughout our email communications I often had to ask my questions twice before a actually got my answer, and throughout the whole process he maintained a very dismissive and arrogant attitude towards me, end the end he did not even thank me for my business. And lastly, only after I got the car home did I realize on of my car fobs was not working as it needed a new battery, it's a simple detail, yes, but when you buy a car you'd hope the dealership would pay attention to those little details that make an experience. In hindsight, I probably should have switched salesmen because it does pain me a bit to have him receive the commission he got off my purchase but it would have put me in an uncomfortable position to do so. Overall, I don't recommend this dealership, and had I not loved the car I very much would have walked.
Best Buick car service
by 12/26/2019on
Leasing my 3rd encore, great service here Clean waiting room, refrigerator with soft drinks and water, usually cookies too. Service done quickly with a car wash as well. Great dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 04/15/2019on
Very inviting atmosphere. Professional, patient and honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always excellent work
by 02/15/2019on
I always bring my vehicles in for service here. Always professional, top notch work and always in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tenth new car purchase - best by far
by 02/19/2013on
After not having great luck elsewhere, I was welcomed at the door and with a salesman in two seconds. I was treated with a level of courtesy, professionalism and respect I hadn't encounted in many years, if ever, while buying a car. I'd gone on several websites to see the trade-in value of my car. For the very first time (of nearly 30 years of buying new cars), I got within the range (lower end, but within) that the "experts" say I should get--no hemming and hawing about mileage or flaws like they normally do to excuse the fact that they're offering half of what you know the trade-in value is and trying to make you feel grateful for that. I also went on-line to see what I should be charged if the salesman was charging (in correlation with the invoice price) what he said. This was the amount I was charged--no surprises, no hard sell for insurance and warranties I didn't want to buy. For the first time in my life, I've walked away certain that I was treated with 100% honesty and that there was no dithering on pricing--and that was with taking exactly what they offered without bargaining. The delivery was great too. Steve ensured that everything (from the first moment on) went smoothly, pleasantly, honorably and that I drove away knowing what I was doing with all this new technology I was surrounded by.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
At Bob Jeannotte they treat you like family!
by 02/27/2009on
I just bought my 2007 Ponitac G6 at another dealership and already had to take it in for service because one of the key remotes was broken. I decided to take it Bob Jeannotte in Plymouth because I had talked to one of the used car sales men Terry Caves a couple of weeks ago about The G6. While I was waiting Terry came to the service department to make sure everything was alright. The gentleman that serviced my vehicle was Brad House who was also very friendly. At Bob Jeannote they made me feel like family there. I waited under an hour for them to have my car back to me which I always had to leave my car at other dealerships. I was always taking my other cars to different shops and never really felt like they cared. From now on I will be taking my cars to Jeannotte and highly recommend them.