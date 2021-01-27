1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I really wish I could just review a Salesman and not the whole dealership but as I'm able to name people in a review, and as I had a really awful experience with a salesman at this establishment here is my review of my experience. 1 star. One of my sales persons first comments to me was in regards to my age referencing that I'd probably need a cosigner to purchase the vehicle I was interested in. I didn't. His next comment which he outright admitted to was he knew absolutely nothing about the car I was interested, he knew I was coming to view it, maybe do some research? The next then that really bother me was throughout our email communications I often had to ask my questions twice before a actually got my answer, and throughout the whole process he maintained a very dismissive and arrogant attitude towards me, end the end he did not even thank me for my business. And lastly, only after I got the car home did I realize on of my car fobs was not working as it needed a new battery, it's a simple detail, yes, but when you buy a car you'd hope the dealership would pay attention to those little details that make an experience. In hindsight, I probably should have switched salesmen because it does pain me a bit to have him receive the commission he got off my purchase but it would have put me in an uncomfortable position to do so. Overall, I don't recommend this dealership, and had I not loved the car I very much would have walked. Read more