Blackwell Ford
Customer Reviews of Blackwell Ford
Ford 2018 Escape leased thru Blackwell Ford
by 02/02/2019on
Love my new 2018 Ford Escape. It rides well and the suspension is very good. Just right for whatever turn and upgrade I encounter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Edge
by 03/19/2018on
We were very well satisfied. Brent Dix was a big help and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and quality.
by 04/07/2017on
The F-150 all aluminum truck is a great vehicle. The customer service a Blackwell Ford was friendly, efficient, and terrific to work with. I’ll be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 11/28/2016on
Brian was very easy to work with. He was quick with response to questions and certainly helped during the entire purchase process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Salesman!!
by 05/16/2016on
My salesman knew exactly what I wanted and did the work before I walked in the door. I received exactly what I wanted and then some. The process was quick and easy and I was out the door in less than an hour. When I came to pick up my car it was a quick and easy process. I would recommend my salesman and this dealership to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Explorer 2016 lease.
by 05/14/2016on
Glen Sdao was great to deal with on my 2016 Explorer lease. Third Explorer through him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
God what I came for, plus a little
by 03/21/2016on
I walked in knowing I would buy a car, I even had a pretty good idea which model. What I didn't know is that with all the rebates, I could leave with a better car than I expected, with more features than I initially wanted, for a price I never dreamed of. Thanks Rick Goodman for being so diligent and helpful to a first-time buyer like me. I've always preferred Ford, but now I have a reason to be loyal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super smooth experience
by 02/17/2016on
Very smooth process ordering and leasing my F-150 with Mike Bien.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my 2016 Fusion
by 02/16/2016on
My history of leasing/buying cars from Mark Cameron at Blackwell Ford says it all! This is my 6th vehicle and my 4th Fusion. I love my car and will always and only go to Blackwell Ford and have referred my family and friends and in fact, my daughter Jackie is on vehicle No. 2 from Blackwell. Thanks Everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/17/2015on
Brian Robertson at Blackwell Ford was a pleasure to work with! Love my Ford Focus! Thanks Brian i will be sure to recommend ALL my friends and family to you! Thank you for your excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Great Deal
by 09/15/2015on
I purchased a 2010 Ford Escape XLT with 61k miles. It was in great shape, has been great the week that I have had it now and my salesman, Rick Goodman, was tremendously helpful in getting me exactly what I wanted/needed at a great price. High Praise for Blackwell Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Escape
by 09/11/2015on
Escape - Salesman was very helpful, knowledgeable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service and Salesman-Brent Dix
by 09/03/2015on
I renewed a lease on a 2015 Taurus SHO. The whole process from ordering the car to the delivery went smoothly. My salesman Brent Dix kept me informed from start to finished. He answered all my questions and concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First new car :)
by 08/18/2015on
Brian Robertson was great! He was very attentive and quick to offer better suggestions. I felt that he truly got me a great deal and I would definitely recommend him and the dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes