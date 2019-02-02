Skip to main content
Blackwell Ford

41001 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Blackwell Ford

14 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford 2018 Escape leased thru Blackwell Ford

by Margery on 02/02/2019

Love my new 2018 Ford Escape. It rides well and the suspension is very good. Just right for whatever turn and upgrade I encounter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Edge

by NickCholak on 03/19/2018

We were very well satisfied. Brent Dix was a big help and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and quality.

by tkddan49 on 04/07/2017

The F-150 all aluminum truck is a great vehicle. The customer service a Blackwell Ford was friendly, efficient, and terrific to work with. I’ll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Saurabh50 on 11/28/2016

Brian was very easy to work with. He was quick with response to questions and certainly helped during the entire purchase process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Salesman!!

by KAHodges on 05/16/2016

My salesman knew exactly what I wanted and did the work before I walked in the door. I received exactly what I wanted and then some. The process was quick and easy and I was out the door in less than an hour. When I came to pick up my car it was a quick and easy process. I would recommend my salesman and this dealership to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Explorer 2016 lease.

by Jimbo4621 on 05/14/2016

Glen Sdao was great to deal with on my 2016 Explorer lease. Third Explorer through him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

God what I came for, plus a little

by Dsapienz on 03/21/2016

I walked in knowing I would buy a car, I even had a pretty good idea which model. What I didn't know is that with all the rebates, I could leave with a better car than I expected, with more features than I initially wanted, for a price I never dreamed of. Thanks Rick Goodman for being so diligent and helpful to a first-time buyer like me. I've always preferred Ford, but now I have a reason to be loyal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super smooth experience

by ScoutOwl on 02/17/2016

Very smooth process ordering and leasing my F-150 with Mike Bien.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my 2016 Fusion

by Debdebs54 on 02/16/2016

My history of leasing/buying cars from Mark Cameron at Blackwell Ford says it all! This is my 6th vehicle and my 4th Fusion. I love my car and will always and only go to Blackwell Ford and have referred my family and friends and in fact, my daughter Jackie is on vehicle No. 2 from Blackwell. Thanks Everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Momsquared on 11/17/2015

Brian Robertson at Blackwell Ford was a pleasure to work with! Love my Ford Focus! Thanks Brian i will be sure to recommend ALL my friends and family to you! Thank you for your excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and Great Deal

by Iroberts07 on 09/15/2015

I purchased a 2010 Ford Escape XLT with 61k miles. It was in great shape, has been great the week that I have had it now and my salesman, Rick Goodman, was tremendously helpful in getting me exactly what I wanted/needed at a great price. High Praise for Blackwell Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Escape

by Tom1855 on 09/11/2015

Escape - Salesman was very helpful, knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service and Salesman-Brent Dix

by Monique1402 on 09/03/2015

I renewed a lease on a 2015 Taurus SHO. The whole process from ordering the car to the delivery went smoothly. My salesman Brent Dix kept me informed from start to finished. He answered all my questions and concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First new car :)

by jimene48 on 08/18/2015

Brian Robertson was great! He was very attentive and quick to offer better suggestions. I felt that he truly got me a great deal and I would definitely recommend him and the dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
