Lou LaRiche is a terrific dealership. The showroom, service area and waiting rom are always neat and clean. I am always greeted promptly. The entire staff is very friendly and helpful. My salesman, John Hofstra, always makes the leasing process seamless.
Lou LaRiche has the best service staff! They are always friendly when I come in even if they are busy and I do not have an appointment. I appreciate all the hard work the team at LaRiche do for my family and myself. The quality of work is always beyond reproach and they always make sure to inspect my vehicle to make sure everything is running well and I am driving a safe vehicle! Wouldn't take my car anywhere else!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Just an Awesome Dealer with the Best Prices and Staff!!
by smittens on 03/28/2017
Just Awesome! I am very impressed with my new Malibu and the way my salesman John Hofstra handled the whole process. He is such a kind and genuine man. Casey the tech expert was amazing! He helped me with all the new and confusing technology... he even setup my Onstar account I was having trouble with. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
I love Lou LaRiche!
These guys keep my cars running strong and the work is always done quicker than the time they say. I just had an oil change, rotation and, filter done today but last time I was in they rebuilt my transmission in my daughters car and its now running great! Thanks guys!
