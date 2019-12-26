Bob Jeannotte Buick GMC

14949 N Sheldon Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Bob Jeannotte Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Best Buick car service

by Sandy D. on 12/26/2019

Leasing my 3rd encore, great service here Clean waiting room, refrigerator with soft drinks and water, usually cookies too. Service done quickly with a car wash as well. Great dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
Awesome!

Awesome!

by Buickbaby on 04/15/2019

Very inviting atmosphere. Professional, patient and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always excellent work

Always excellent work

by Carlover on 02/15/2019

I always bring my vehicles in for service here. Always professional, top notch work and always in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tenth new car purchase - best by far

by mp2dtw on 02/19/2013

After not having great luck elsewhere, I was welcomed at the door and with a salesman in two seconds. I was treated with a level of courtesy, professionalism and respect I hadn't encounted in many years, if ever, while buying a car. I'd gone on several websites to see the trade-in value of my car. For the very first time (of nearly 30 years of buying new cars), I got within the range (lower end, but within) that the "experts" say I should get--no hemming and hawing about mileage or flaws like they normally do to excuse the fact that they're offering half of what you know the trade-in value is and trying to make you feel grateful for that. I also went on-line to see what I should be charged if the salesman was charging (in correlation with the invoice price) what he said. This was the amount I was charged--no surprises, no hard sell for insurance and warranties I didn't want to buy. For the first time in my life, I've walked away certain that I was treated with 100% honesty and that there was no dithering on pricing--and that was with taking exactly what they offered without bargaining. The delivery was great too. Steve ensured that everything (from the first moment on) went smoothly, pleasantly, honorably and that I drove away knowing what I was doing with all this new technology I was surrounded by.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

At Bob Jeannotte they treat you like family!

by michellewest on 02/27/2009

I just bought my 2007 Ponitac G6 at another dealership and already had to take it in for service because one of the key remotes was broken. I decided to take it Bob Jeannotte in Plymouth because I had talked to one of the used car sales men Terry Caves a couple of weeks ago about The G6. While I was waiting Terry came to the service department to make sure everything was alright. The gentleman that serviced my vehicle was Brad House who was also very friendly. At Bob Jeannote they made me feel like family there. I waited under an hour for them to have my car back to me which I always had to leave my car at other dealerships. I was always taking my other cars to different shops and never really felt like they cared. From now on I will be taking my cars to Jeannotte and highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
28 cars in stock
0 new14 used14 certified pre-owned
GMC Terrain
GMC Terrain
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
