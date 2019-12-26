Best Buick car service
by 12/26/2019on
Leasing my 3rd encore, great service here Clean waiting room, refrigerator with soft drinks and water, usually cookies too. Service done quickly with a car wash as well. Great dealership
Best Buick car service
by 12/26/2019on
Leasing my 3rd encore, great service here Clean waiting room, refrigerator with soft drinks and water, usually cookies too. Service done quickly with a car wash as well. Great dealership
Awesome!
by 04/15/2019on
Very inviting atmosphere. Professional, patient and honest.
Always excellent work
by 02/15/2019on
I always bring my vehicles in for service here. Always professional, top notch work and always in a timely manner.
Tenth new car purchase - best by far
by 02/19/2013on
After not having great luck elsewhere, I was welcomed at the door and with a salesman in two seconds. I was treated with a level of courtesy, professionalism and respect I hadn't encounted in many years, if ever, while buying a car. I'd gone on several websites to see the trade-in value of my car. For the very first time (of nearly 30 years of buying new cars), I got within the range (lower end, but within) that the "experts" say I should get--no hemming and hawing about mileage or flaws like they normally do to excuse the fact that they're offering half of what you know the trade-in value is and trying to make you feel grateful for that. I also went on-line to see what I should be charged if the salesman was charging (in correlation with the invoice price) what he said. This was the amount I was charged--no surprises, no hard sell for insurance and warranties I didn't want to buy. For the first time in my life, I've walked away certain that I was treated with 100% honesty and that there was no dithering on pricing--and that was with taking exactly what they offered without bargaining. The delivery was great too. Steve ensured that everything (from the first moment on) went smoothly, pleasantly, honorably and that I drove away knowing what I was doing with all this new technology I was surrounded by.
At Bob Jeannotte they treat you like family!
by 02/27/2009on
I just bought my 2007 Ponitac G6 at another dealership and already had to take it in for service because one of the key remotes was broken. I decided to take it Bob Jeannotte in Plymouth because I had talked to one of the used car sales men Terry Caves a couple of weeks ago about The G6. While I was waiting Terry came to the service department to make sure everything was alright. The gentleman that serviced my vehicle was Brad House who was also very friendly. At Bob Jeannote they made me feel like family there. I waited under an hour for them to have my car back to me which I always had to leave my car at other dealerships. I was always taking my other cars to different shops and never really felt like they cared. From now on I will be taking my cars to Jeannotte and highly recommend them.