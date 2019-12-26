sales Rating

After not having great luck elsewhere, I was welcomed at the door and with a salesman in two seconds. I was treated with a level of courtesy, professionalism and respect I hadn't encounted in many years, if ever, while buying a car. I'd gone on several websites to see the trade-in value of my car. For the very first time (of nearly 30 years of buying new cars), I got within the range (lower end, but within) that the "experts" say I should get--no hemming and hawing about mileage or flaws like they normally do to excuse the fact that they're offering half of what you know the trade-in value is and trying to make you feel grateful for that. I also went on-line to see what I should be charged if the salesman was charging (in correlation with the invoice price) what he said. This was the amount I was charged--no surprises, no hard sell for insurance and warranties I didn't want to buy. For the first time in my life, I've walked away certain that I was treated with 100% honesty and that there was no dithering on pricing--and that was with taking exactly what they offered without bargaining. The delivery was great too. Steve ensured that everything (from the first moment on) went smoothly, pleasantly, honorably and that I drove away knowing what I was doing with all this new technology I was surrounded by. Read more