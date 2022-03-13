Harold Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plainwell
Customer Reviews of Harold Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plainwell
Top Notch!!!
by 03/13/2022on
Jeremy W. is the consummate salesman, very knowledgeable, helpful and kind. I liked that he respected the investment in my vehicle, made sure that not only it was up to industry standards but his as well before I took delivery. I will definitely recommend him and the dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Top Notch!!!
by 03/13/2022on
Jeremy W. is the consummate salesman, very knowledgeable, helpful and kind. I liked that he respected the investment in my vehicle, made sure that not only it was up to industry standards but his as well before I took delivery. I will definitely recommend him and the dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Great sales service!
by 08/29/2021on
Doug Vandyke was fantastic sales guy, very helpful and professional, I felt he was a very much out to help me find a car not pressuree into one.
Todd Rocks!!!!
by 06/15/2021on
I bought my truck from Todd at Zeigler. I had a great experience. Definitely a no BS type of place. They tell you how it is without all the hidden crap. I will definitely be back.
Todd was awesome!
by 05/13/2021on
After dealing with a terrible dealership over in Kalamazoo the Ziegler family, first at the Ford dealership and then Todd and his coworkers at Chrysler. The team very professional and honest making me feel welcome and important. I am very pleased with my purchase and highly recommend the great people at Ziegler automotive.
Beware worse customer service!
by 04/23/2021on
Beware out of town buyers! This review is for the preowned sales department. They come off as rude and arrogant. I’m shocked to see the few positive reviews online. Even the responses to the reviews from the owner/corporate comes off aggressive. Spoke to two different men on the phone. I’ll avoid exposing their names. First sales man offered me his contact info BUT was very unresponsive to questions. 2nd sales rep answered the phone but was very inpatient. They’re not sociable or friendly at all. They must not like to deal with questions because they never have an answer upfront and don’t follow up with an answer either. The whole experience made me feel like they are a in and out shop. It made me wonder if my experience would have been different if I just drove in and looked. They sure do have decent prices but the salesmen pick and choose who they want to deal with. I was told over the phone the car is available and then I asked more questions regarding the vehicle and then an hour later the car is sold? Coincidence? No, I highly doubt it. Sales rep said car had been on the lot for two weeks, but every report showed car has been posted on website for two months. The longer the car sits on the lot the value depreciates. Dealership, when buyers come with questions they aren’t just serious but they’re knowledgeable. As a buyer we’re trying to see if the honesty is there and if your men know what they’re selling. Thanks for saving me a long trip to what could have been a nightmare. I’ll take my business elsewhere. Once again, buyers beware! Don’t fall for the few positive reviews you see online. Make that phone call and you’ll understand what I mean.
Great place to buy
by 04/21/2021on
We enjoyed working with Rayan on picking out our new car. We never felt pressured.
Great place to get a car !!
by 04/06/2021on
Very friendly, good people!
Great
by 03/10/2021on
I had a great experience with Eric from sales and everyone was very friendly and helpful.. I will continue to shop for vehicles with Harold Ziegler in Plainwell
Good Experience
by 12/16/2020on
We purchased two vehicles, a small SUV and a truck, both used but newer. The salesman was great (Drew), very accommodating, flexible, didn’t have answers to every single little vehicle question but got those answers very quickly. They are willing to work with your budget and find options for you. We are pleased with our purchasing experience at Zeigler!
Used car purchase
by 12/04/2020on
Dan Taylor was my Sales Associate, listened to me, made it happen!
Awesome salesman
by 09/19/2020on
Dan was very helpful and professional.Made this purchase a great experience.
Used tundra purchase
by 03/13/2020on
Ziegler has an incredible selection of vehicles on hand there sales staff was very accommodating and knowledgeable. They even delivered my new used vehicle four hours for me.
Enjoyable Experience
by 02/03/2020on
Purchased used Ram 1500. Nice truck, decent price.
Great sale
by 10/28/2019on
Great sale, no hassle sale. Friendly salesman and staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and selection
by 08/21/2019on
Eric Sparks worked hard to locate the exact vehicle I was looking for. He was professional and very informative. Made the car buying process a breeze.
Great salesman and vehicle
by 02/21/2019on
The salesman Ray was no pressure and friendly. Dealership worked with me on trade in price myson walked away with a great car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales team doesnt know how to use a phone.
by 06/28/2017on
I was interested in a truck, stopped in to test drive and was told it was being serviced. Spoke with Doug Van Dyke, he took my number and told me he would call me when it was ready to be seen. I waited 48 hrs after no call, so I called him. He told me he sold it last night. I told him I appreciated the phone call that he said he would give, expressed my dissatisfaction with him and ended the call. Bottom line is, when you say your going to do something, you do it!
Dan Barker @ Ziegler in Plainwell Rocks!
by 04/30/2017on
Applied for pre-approval during off business hours and was contacted by Daniel Barker almost immediately after the dealership opened the next day. He asked us what we were looking for in a truck, pointed us towards one that fit our needs, and worked with us for the best deal possible. Never felt pressured into anything...truly a great car buying experience. If you go to Ziegler in Plainwell, ask for Dan because he'll treat you like you should be treated.
Hzeigler Plainwell, MI didn't uphold promise
by 03/10/2017on
I purchased a vehicle and their agent Steve Borst promised to provide two keys for the vehicle and i only received one. I contacted them several times only to hear many promises never fulfilled. frustrating!
Great place to buy a vehicle!
by 12/13/2016on
We shopped for a truck for a month or so before calling on our 2011 Ram Laramie. Jim Bakker and the staff at Harold Zeigler were top notch. Friendly, respectful and made the process of purchasing this truck flawless. Definitely recommend!!!
Seriously AMAZING Service
by 12/02/2016on
I sold my car and had about a day and a half to find a new one. As soon as I walked in the door Rick Try greeted me. I was in a hurry and he got right down to business. I told him what I was looking for and he had the car pulled up to the door in a matter of minutes. I took it for a test drive and knew immediately that I was going to buy. I didn't have time to stay and complete an app so he got it to me electronically. I completed the app later that night and first thing the next morning he called me with the numbers. The next day happened to be his DAY OFF and he had family in from out of town. He still came in and took care of me! I had been to about a dozen dealerships in the days leading up to this and had not experienced service like this at all. Everyone I encountered at HZ Plainwell was so nice and helpful. I would also like to thank DJ, the service guy for driving all the way to me to swap cars for a minor repair. I HIGHLY recommend this dealership.