Beware out of town buyers! This review is for the preowned sales department. They come off as rude and arrogant. I’m shocked to see the few positive reviews online. Even the responses to the reviews from the owner/corporate comes off aggressive. Spoke to two different men on the phone. I’ll avoid exposing their names. First sales man offered me his contact info BUT was very unresponsive to questions. 2nd sales rep answered the phone but was very inpatient. They’re not sociable or friendly at all. They must not like to deal with questions because they never have an answer upfront and don’t follow up with an answer either. The whole experience made me feel like they are a in and out shop. It made me wonder if my experience would have been different if I just drove in and looked. They sure do have decent prices but the salesmen pick and choose who they want to deal with. I was told over the phone the car is available and then I asked more questions regarding the vehicle and then an hour later the car is sold? Coincidence? No, I highly doubt it. Sales rep said car had been on the lot for two weeks, but every report showed car has been posted on website for two months. The longer the car sits on the lot the value depreciates. Dealership, when buyers come with questions they aren’t just serious but they’re knowledgeable. As a buyer we’re trying to see if the honesty is there and if your men know what they’re selling. Thanks for saving me a long trip to what could have been a nightmare. I’ll take my business elsewhere. Once again, buyers beware! Don’t fall for the few positive reviews you see online. Make that phone call and you’ll understand what I mean. Read more