Harold Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plainwell

1186 E M-89, Plainwell, MI 49080
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Harold Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Plainwell

4.5
Overall Rating
4.55 out of 5 stars(26)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch!!!

by Barry Strang on 03/13/2022

Jeremy W. is the consummate salesman, very knowledgeable, helpful and kind. I liked that he respected the investment in my vehicle, made sure that not only it was up to industry standards but his as well before I took delivery. I will definitely recommend him and the dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
26 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales service!

by S P on 08/29/2021

Doug Vandyke was fantastic sales guy, very helpful and professional, I felt he was a very much out to help me find a car not pressuree into one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Todd Rocks!!!!

by Rob on 06/15/2021

I bought my truck from Todd at Zeigler. I had a great experience. Definitely a no BS type of place. They tell you how it is without all the hidden crap. I will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Todd was awesome!

by Andrew C on 05/13/2021

After dealing with a terrible dealership over in Kalamazoo the Ziegler family, first at the Ford dealership and then Todd and his coworkers at Chrysler. The team very professional and honest making me feel welcome and important. I am very pleased with my purchase and highly recommend the great people at Ziegler automotive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beware worse customer service!

by Miss V on 04/23/2021

Beware out of town buyers! This review is for the preowned sales department. They come off as rude and arrogant. I’m shocked to see the few positive reviews online. Even the responses to the reviews from the owner/corporate comes off aggressive. Spoke to two different men on the phone. I’ll avoid exposing their names. First sales man offered me his contact info BUT was very unresponsive to questions. 2nd sales rep answered the phone but was very inpatient. They’re not sociable or friendly at all. They must not like to deal with questions because they never have an answer upfront and don’t follow up with an answer either. The whole experience made me feel like they are a in and out shop. It made me wonder if my experience would have been different if I just drove in and looked. They sure do have decent prices but the salesmen pick and choose who they want to deal with. I was told over the phone the car is available and then I asked more questions regarding the vehicle and then an hour later the car is sold? Coincidence? No, I highly doubt it. Sales rep said car had been on the lot for two weeks, but every report showed car has been posted on website for two months. The longer the car sits on the lot the value depreciates. Dealership, when buyers come with questions they aren’t just serious but they’re knowledgeable. As a buyer we’re trying to see if the honesty is there and if your men know what they’re selling. Thanks for saving me a long trip to what could have been a nightmare. I’ll take my business elsewhere. Once again, buyers beware! Don’t fall for the few positive reviews you see online. Make that phone call and you’ll understand what I mean.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy

by John Szubinski on 04/21/2021

We enjoyed working with Rayan on picking out our new car. We never felt pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to get a car !!

by Scott Truckey on 04/06/2021

Very friendly, good people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Super Experienve on 03/10/2021

I had a great experience with Eric from sales and everyone was very friendly and helpful.. I will continue to shop for vehicles with Harold Ziegler in Plainwell

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by Good Experience on 12/16/2020

We purchased two vehicles, a small SUV and a truck, both used but newer. The salesman was great (Drew), very accommodating, flexible, didn’t have answers to every single little vehicle question but got those answers very quickly. They are willing to work with your budget and find options for you. We are pleased with our purchasing experience at Zeigler!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used car purchase

by Cheryl VanderVeen on 12/04/2020

Dan Taylor was my Sales Associate, listened to me, made it happen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome salesman

by John barker on 09/19/2020

Dan was very helpful and professional.Made this purchase a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used tundra purchase

by Jason Beebe on 03/13/2020

Ziegler has an incredible selection of vehicles on hand there sales staff was very accommodating and knowledgeable. They even delivered my new used vehicle four hours for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyable Experience

by Ziegler Chrysler Dodge Jeep of on 02/03/2020

Purchased used Ram 1500. Nice truck, decent price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sale

by Great sale on 10/28/2019

Great sale, no hassle sale. Friendly salesman and staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service and selection

by Beth on 08/21/2019

Eric Sparks worked hard to locate the exact vehicle I was looking for. He was professional and very informative. Made the car buying process a breeze.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman and vehicle

by LoriDavis on 02/21/2019

The salesman Ray was no pressure and friendly. Dealership worked with me on trade in price myson walked away with a great car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales team doesnt know how to use a phone.

by DontbuyfromHZ on 06/28/2017

I was interested in a truck, stopped in to test drive and was told it was being serviced. Spoke with Doug Van Dyke, he took my number and told me he would call me when it was ready to be seen. I waited 48 hrs after no call, so I called him. He told me he sold it last night. I told him I appreciated the phone call that he said he would give, expressed my dissatisfaction with him and ended the call. Bottom line is, when you say your going to do something, you do it!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dan Barker @ Ziegler in Plainwell Rocks!

by Bryce_S on 04/30/2017

Applied for pre-approval during off business hours and was contacted by Daniel Barker almost immediately after the dealership opened the next day. He asked us what we were looking for in a truck, pointed us towards one that fit our needs, and worked with us for the best deal possible. Never felt pressured into anything...truly a great car buying experience. If you go to Ziegler in Plainwell, ask for Dan because he'll treat you like you should be treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hzeigler Plainwell, MI didn't uphold promise

by vmaqque on 03/10/2017

I purchased a vehicle and their agent Steve Borst promised to provide two keys for the vehicle and i only received one. I contacted them several times only to hear many promises never fulfilled. frustrating!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle!

by greenhoefarms on 12/13/2016

We shopped for a truck for a month or so before calling on our 2011 Ram Laramie. Jim Bakker and the staff at Harold Zeigler were top notch. Friendly, respectful and made the process of purchasing this truck flawless. Definitely recommend!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seriously AMAZING Service

by ErikaThomas on 12/02/2016

I sold my car and had about a day and a half to find a new one. As soon as I walked in the door Rick Try greeted me. I was in a hurry and he got right down to business. I told him what I was looking for and he had the car pulled up to the door in a matter of minutes. I took it for a test drive and knew immediately that I was going to buy. I didn't have time to stay and complete an app so he got it to me electronically. I completed the app later that night and first thing the next morning he called me with the numbers. The next day happened to be his DAY OFF and he had family in from out of town. He still came in and took care of me! I had been to about a dozen dealerships in the days leading up to this and had not experienced service like this at all. Everyone I encountered at HZ Plainwell was so nice and helpful. I would also like to thank DJ, the service guy for driving all the way to me to swap cars for a minor repair. I HIGHLY recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
