Used tundra purchase
by 03/13/2020on
Ziegler has an incredible selection of vehicles on hand there sales staff was very accommodating and knowledgeable. They even delivered my new used vehicle four hours for me.
Enjoyable Experience
by 02/03/2020on
Purchased used Ram 1500. Nice truck, decent price.
Great sale
by 10/28/2019on
Great sale, no hassle sale. Friendly salesman and staff.
Excellent service and selection
by 08/21/2019on
Eric Sparks worked hard to locate the exact vehicle I was looking for. He was professional and very informative. Made the car buying process a breeze.
Great salesman and vehicle
by 02/21/2019on
The salesman Ray was no pressure and friendly. Dealership worked with me on trade in price myson walked away with a great car!
Sales team doesnt know how to use a phone.
by 06/28/2017on
I was interested in a truck, stopped in to test drive and was told it was being serviced. Spoke with Doug Van Dyke, he took my number and told me he would call me when it was ready to be seen. I waited 48 hrs after no call, so I called him. He told me he sold it last night. I told him I appreciated the phone call that he said he would give, expressed my dissatisfaction with him and ended the call. Bottom line is, when you say your going to do something, you do it!
Dan Barker @ Ziegler in Plainwell Rocks!
by 04/30/2017on
Applied for pre-approval during off business hours and was contacted by Daniel Barker almost immediately after the dealership opened the next day. He asked us what we were looking for in a truck, pointed us towards one that fit our needs, and worked with us for the best deal possible. Never felt pressured into anything...truly a great car buying experience. If you go to Ziegler in Plainwell, ask for Dan because he'll treat you like you should be treated.
Hzeigler Plainwell, MI didn't uphold promise
by 03/10/2017on
I purchased a vehicle and their agent Steve Borst promised to provide two keys for the vehicle and i only received one. I contacted them several times only to hear many promises never fulfilled. frustrating!
Great place to buy a vehicle!
by 12/13/2016on
We shopped for a truck for a month or so before calling on our 2011 Ram Laramie. Jim Bakker and the staff at Harold Zeigler were top notch. Friendly, respectful and made the process of purchasing this truck flawless. Definitely recommend!!!
Seriously AMAZING Service
by 12/02/2016on
I sold my car and had about a day and a half to find a new one. As soon as I walked in the door Rick Try greeted me. I was in a hurry and he got right down to business. I told him what I was looking for and he had the car pulled up to the door in a matter of minutes. I took it for a test drive and knew immediately that I was going to buy. I didn't have time to stay and complete an app so he got it to me electronically. I completed the app later that night and first thing the next morning he called me with the numbers. The next day happened to be his DAY OFF and he had family in from out of town. He still came in and took care of me! I had been to about a dozen dealerships in the days leading up to this and had not experienced service like this at all. Everyone I encountered at HZ Plainwell was so nice and helpful. I would also like to thank DJ, the service guy for driving all the way to me to swap cars for a minor repair. I HIGHLY recommend this dealership.
Thank You
by 11/13/2016on
I would like to tell Dustin thank you very much for going out of his way to help. He was great on the phone and when our car was towed to the dealership he really went above the call of duty to get an old PT Cruiser, with a lost key and a dead battery up and running like a top. He did a great job and if everyone else is as helpful as he is in the service department I would certainly buy my next car from this place. Thank you Dustin!
Highly recommended
by 11/04/2016on
Purchasing a vehicle from Harold Zeigler Chrysler in Plainwell is an experience that i would highly recommend to anyone. Combining their large volume with the sales team's excellent product knowledge, led me in the right direction for my perfect vehicle. I couldn't be more pleased with my experience with them. Thank you all for your time and efforts in helping me.
Buyer Beware
by 03/06/2016on
I drove 4 hours from out of state to find out I was lied to buy the salesman. I asked if there was any dents or scratches or other damage I should know about, he said no it was in great shape. I told him I didn't want any suprises and to tell me if there was anything else I should know about, he said no. I spent a couple hundred dollars to drive there and find a truck that looked like it had been driven through the trees! I can see maybe a couple small clear coat scratches but there were scratches everywhere and at least 6 dents including one big enough to crease the box side. He had failed to mention any of that. I never even opened the door or turned the key. Who knows how bad that could have been. Maybe there is honest salesmen at this dealership, but this guy was not one of them. Buyer beware.
Consider them your Jeep Headquarters with awesome service
by 01/11/2016on
We had the most wonderful experience with Daniel & Jared. The team Ziegler's was amazing, courteous, and spot on. The selection was well worth the almost two hour drive to get there. The hardest part was trying to decide between the vast selection. Cannot say enough great things about my transaction.
Great Place to buy a car, and get service!
by 08/15/2012on
OK, first, the reason I have left reviews for car dealerships in Chicago before this is I actually live in Chicago, but also have a weekend place in Swan Lake, Allegan Michigan. And I got a recall notice so decided to take it over to Zeigler Jeep in Plainwell while I was in town over the weekend. By the way, their service department was great. Usually, a recall is way down on the list, since they don't really make money off them, was treated very well, polite and professional in service. Plus everyone I ran into here was so polite and nice. Took care of me while I waited, no more than 1 hour...stunning to me. So while I was waiting, figured I'd ask what used Jeep Wranglers were getting for trade-in value. Had a 2010 Wrangler, 33K miles...so figured I'd ask, since I was there. Was surprised to hear that I could actually pull close to 87% of what I paid in "real" value, as opposed to "trade" value. My wife has always kind of not liked the Wrangler as she felt it was a little small, and we have pets and grand-kids now so I said thanks, and said I'd be back. Now this is usually the part where I describe how I get held up for a few minutes while they run and get a floor manager or closer to make sure they're not leaving any stone unturned in their quest to sell a car. I don't blame them, but its not my favorite moment usually. Instead they gave me a card and said thanks for stopping by. Brought my wife back the next day, and looked at a few cars...settled on a Jeep Liberty...drove it and wife liked it so that was that. This is usually where we need to do the back and forth, and I always do all the research, had some numbers , knew what the rebates were , and got ready to start the arm wrestling...plus its usually "well, that number I gave you for your trade value yesterday when you were here was not taking into account this spot here, etc...they actually went *UP* $500 once they looked at it, said it was spotless etc. Complicate that by a few blemishes on my credit and its usually an interesting time with a lot of variations...I assumed I'd have to maybe take the numbers back to Chicago and see what they could do etc... Cory (nice guy, ask for him) came out and basically had his numbers about as low as I could have asked for, showed all rebates, even a loyalty one that I didn't count on...and said we'd really like to sell you your car... I figured, hey, I'm good, but then got ready to go fight the F & I guy (Jay) over the rates... He ran us, called in and said hang out, lets see what we get back. He reviewed the credit scores, said he can work with us, didn't think there would be any issues...and pulled a nice rate too. I heard some of his conversation, and he has a nice personal relationship with some banks in the area, and also with Ally, who I had my current loan with. And got me a lower rate than I had with them already from a local bank... Was probably the most painless auto buying experience I've ever had, not a single negative anywhere in the process...the nicest and most professional dealership I've ever dealt with. Highly recommended!