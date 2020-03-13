sales Rating

OK, first, the reason I have left reviews for car dealerships in Chicago before this is I actually live in Chicago, but also have a weekend place in Swan Lake, Allegan Michigan. And I got a recall notice so decided to take it over to Zeigler Jeep in Plainwell while I was in town over the weekend. By the way, their service department was great. Usually, a recall is way down on the list, since they don't really make money off them, was treated very well, polite and professional in service. Plus everyone I ran into here was so polite and nice. Took care of me while I waited, no more than 1 hour...stunning to me. So while I was waiting, figured I'd ask what used Jeep Wranglers were getting for trade-in value. Had a 2010 Wrangler, 33K miles...so figured I'd ask, since I was there. Was surprised to hear that I could actually pull close to 87% of what I paid in "real" value, as opposed to "trade" value. My wife has always kind of not liked the Wrangler as she felt it was a little small, and we have pets and grand-kids now so I said thanks, and said I'd be back. Now this is usually the part where I describe how I get held up for a few minutes while they run and get a floor manager or closer to make sure they're not leaving any stone unturned in their quest to sell a car. I don't blame them, but its not my favorite moment usually. Instead they gave me a card and said thanks for stopping by. Brought my wife back the next day, and looked at a few cars...settled on a Jeep Liberty...drove it and wife liked it so that was that. This is usually where we need to do the back and forth, and I always do all the research, had some numbers , knew what the rebates were , and got ready to start the arm wrestling...plus its usually "well, that number I gave you for your trade value yesterday when you were here was not taking into account this spot here, etc...they actually went *UP* $500 once they looked at it, said it was spotless etc. Complicate that by a few blemishes on my credit and its usually an interesting time with a lot of variations...I assumed I'd have to maybe take the numbers back to Chicago and see what they could do etc... Cory (nice guy, ask for him) came out and basically had his numbers about as low as I could have asked for, showed all rebates, even a loyalty one that I didn't count on...and said we'd really like to sell you your car... I figured, hey, I'm good, but then got ready to go fight the F & I guy (Jay) over the rates... He ran us, called in and said hang out, lets see what we get back. He reviewed the credit scores, said he can work with us, didn't think there would be any issues...and pulled a nice rate too. I heard some of his conversation, and he has a nice personal relationship with some banks in the area, and also with Ally, who I had my current loan with. And got me a lower rate than I had with them already from a local bank... Was probably the most painless auto buying experience I've ever had, not a single negative anywhere in the process...the nicest and most professional dealership I've ever dealt with. Highly recommended! Read more