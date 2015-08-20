5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went in to get my oil change and started to peak around the new cars. I expected to be bombarded by salespeople but instead was only greeted. When I told him I just wanted to see what the cars looked like they got the key, opened it up and let me just explore. I love not being pressured! A look lead to a drive and then I purchased. Even though this may have been their plan I would say to keep it up! They paid my service bill even though I did not trade it in. Great day for me and I love my new Pilot Read more