Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Okemos

BMW of Okemos

Visit dealer’s website 
2777 Jolly Rd, Okemos, MI 48864
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Okemos

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW 528xi

by smith1776 on 10/05/2014

Very happy with new 528xi--perfect care for the features I wanted. Linda and sales team were great--very informative and helpful in looking at model options and features. Straightforward about negotiating best price. I'll definitely return for buying next car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
43 cars in stock
16 new15 used12 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
what sets us apart
New state of the art BMW center offering exceptional service.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Chinese

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes