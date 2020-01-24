Varsity Lincoln
Wonderful Experience!
by 01/24/2020on
After car shopping at several different dealerships, I am so glad that I checked out Varsity Lincoln today! Great dealership, great salesperson, Jim, and a great deal on a beautiful vehicle! Couldn’t ask for a better experience. The professionalism and level of assistance I received here was far and above any other dealership. If you are looking for a new or used vehicle, I highly recommend Varsity Lincoln.
Amazing experience
by 03/12/2018on
I purchased a preowned mkz from them. I was heading to another Lincoln and they promised to make a better deal, which they did. Everything was flawless. I got the exact vehicle I wanted at a great price. Everyone was extremely friendly.
Ladies, do not shop here alone!!
by 08/18/2017on
As a woman I felt confident in today's day and age to be able to go car shopping by myself, I was looking for a pre-owned vehicle until I meet with Varsity Lincoln Finance Manager Steve Elzien, or whatever his name is. He was so belittling to me, and thought it was a good sales tactic to keep calling me a "smart girl", Was I suppose to be a stupid girl? Does he tell men how smart they are when they ask a question? Anyways, because I did not finance with them (i went through my bank) Steve was weirdly more interested in selling an extended warranty, that he wanted me to pay cash for, then he was selling me the actual MKX. I could go on about how sexually discriminated I felt, which I have never felt before, but at this point it won't change anything. I walked out with a $33,000 check in my hand and no one seemed to bat an eye. Varsity Lincoln seems more interested in making money now then investing in a recurring customer. I complained and received a voice mail from the sales manager, but that's all I got, a voicemail. He gave me his personal cell phone #, but never answered when I called. Ladies, if they have a Lincoln you want, bring a man to represent you!!!!
Excellent experience with new MKC purchase
by 05/23/2017on
Both Linda Byrnes and Larry Porter were excellent to work with toward the purchase of my new MKC. I also found the staff throughout the entire dealership to be friendly and helpful. Larry helped me find the perfect vehicle for me and had a big red bow on it when I came to pick it up. He was a pleasure to work with, very helpful and courteous. I would recommend Mr. Porter to anyone looking to purchase a new Lincoln.
Awesome service
by 04/06/2016on
Awesome experience. Mr Porter was very professional. So easy to work with, very knowledgible and full of suggestions . I love this dealership.
Outstanding Customer Service
by 01/08/2016on
My experience at Varsity Lincoln Novi, MI was excellent. I have no complaints whatsoever. Although my occurrence was interesting I was treated kindly, respectfully, and with integrity by all members of staff. The Sales Consultant who assisted me, Jim Salloum, went out of his way to make sure that I understood all the new technology on my new Lincoln MKC. He also expressed to me that I could call or come in anytime with questions and he would be more than happy to explain things again. He was patient, helpful, and though he could have been assisting other customer as well, I never felt unassisted or as anything less than a valued customer. He was awesome!!
2012 Lincoln Mkz
by 02/08/2015on
I had the best experience in purchasing my car at Vasity Lincoln. My sales rep Denise Baiardi was great, she took the time to explain how everything functioned. I will be referring Varsity Lincoln to everyone I know.
sales review
by 01/18/2015on
was very satisfied with my sales person he walk thru everything I needed to no about my Lincoln mks 2013 I would recommend to anyone. thank again varsity ford
Excellent work from Gina and Barry
by 11/18/2014on
Fantastic experience. I worked with both Gina and Barry. They, as well as the business manager really worked with me to get me into a my new MKX. It's a beautiful vehicle. I cannot say enough about the professionalism, how down to earth they were. I really felt like family and they treated me as such. I look forward to sending business their way. From the top to even those who take care of your vehicle, cleaning and just getting the vehicle ready for me. It was a job well done by all involved. Thank you to all the Varsity Staff!!! Natalie W.
Great Service
by 06/23/2014on
I went to three Lincolns dealers and visited ten on line. I was very please with the service and was impress with the people who help me. The sales person Mr. J and the manager was great and very personal. I ready told my friends at my church and my pastor.
Very Disappointing
by 04/10/2014on
We are on the market to replace two of our three current vehicles. Being interested in the green technology, we went to Varsity Lincoln to test drive MKZ Hybrid. The appointment was set up with Matt (the sales manager) but we ended up dealing with Jeff - a sales person who called himself a director. He just loved the sound of his own voice. Did not listen to any of our questions, did not try to understand our needs. For him it was all about him and what he does and how good he is and how he knows everything, and how much money his ex wife makes and what car his son drives etc. An endless monolog could not wait to leave and get away. It took almost three hours listening to all this before we got a chance to actually test drive a car. He never gave us the $25.00 gas gift card for test driving the car. The next day we received a call from Sue to follow up on our experience and after hearing about it, she suggested we go back and see a different sales person. She also offered us to experience the Lincoln Date Night. We went back the next day and met with Debbie. What a refreshment that was. She was able to turn a not so pleasant experience into a great one. She listen to us and our needs, she worked with us. She went above and beyond and won our business. We ended up getting a new MKZ Hybrid it was all because of her and her professionalism. Thank you Debbie! We had our Lincoln Date Night again thanks to Debbie. When we asked about our $25.00 gift card for the first test drive we were told by the sales manager Matt (the same one we had the original appointment with) that we can get only one the test drive or the Lincoln Date Night. That was not explained to us in the beginning and it feels as since we got the car and they got our business, we dont matter any longer and now they dont need to honor the test drive gift card. It is not about the $25.00 that does not break the bank it is about keeping your word and standing by your name and reputation. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions dealing with Varsity Lincoln. First our excitement was killed by the service provided by Jeff that experience earns them zero (0) stars. Then we were pleasantly surprised and our excitement was revived by the excellent service received by Debbie that experience earns them five (5) stars! And now we feel disappointed and cheated on by Matt the sales manager that experience earns them zero (0) stars! It hurts our feelings and makes us question the integrity of some of the team members at Varsity. What happened with customer comes first rule? Arent we, the customers, what keep the business going and growing??? We would love to give five (5) stars for services like Debbies but unfortunately because of people like Jeff and Matt we are unable to do so. It is so hard to earn someone trust and business and so easy to lose it! It is the small things and gestures that go a long way How very sad and disappointing Matt, very sad and very disappointing!!!
Best car buying experience ever
by 03/30/2014on
I had the best experience ever! O.M.G. The salesman Barry is the best, he is awesome so friendly and nice. Everyone at the dealership is so friendly and nice they make feel welcome and important, talk about the red carpet experience. They answer all your questions and so helpful, what a team they have there! That dealership makes the buying experience so smooth and enjoyable thank you.
Amazing experience (thanks Ben L)
by 05/22/2013on
Ben L made the car buying experience easy, comfortable and enjoyable. He answered all my questions, was very responsive and went out of his way to make sure this experience was memorable. I will be back to buy more cars in the future!
Great Service! Great SalesPerson (Ben L.)
by 10/30/2012on
I am a repeat buyer from Varsity Lincoln because I get great service and I have a great salesperson (Ben L.). I have called Ben on the weekend, after hours and he has always made me feel like I was his most important customer.
