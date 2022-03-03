Customer Reviews of Feldman Chevrolet of Novi
Vehicle Service
by 03/03/2022on
Awesome job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Feldman Chevrolet Novi
by 01/02/2020on
Quick, friendly, courteous, knowledgeable, quick to explain and on time delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch Dealer
by 10/04/2019on
Tony and Sarah were great to deal with love my new 2019 EquinoxYou will not be disappointed with them.
Took the Nerves out of Shopping
by 10/04/2019on
As a woman and the first time shopping for a car by myself I was scared out of my mind. I went in and met Sarah and Tony and they made me feel right at home and did not try to take advantage of my situation at all! They found incentives that I did not even knew existed and saved me a ton of money. They were not pushy, disrespectful or intimidating. It is the only place I will buy from now on and I love my new little ride!
Feldman Chevrolet
by 07/22/2019on
Feldman is a very customer focused
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/03/2019on
Customer was good didn’t have to wait all day for repairs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Valenti
by 03/28/2019on
Eric was very nice got job done he only one i deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/03/2019on
It was awesome. I finally got a chance to meet the orginal mechanic Kevin Crunk who worked on my car from another location. Meeting him was the best, he knows my vehicle and it feels good knowing I can go to either locations feeling calm that I going to be taking care of,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms. E
by 12/09/2018on
I recieved outstanding customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on my Malibu
by 11/09/2018on
Eric took great care of me! Made it a easy smooth process. Highly recommend him
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car repairs
by 08/16/2018on
David worked hard to get everything done for my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Accounts Payable Supervisor
by 12/04/2017on
Very pleasant as always. Very nice people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Feldman Experience
by 09/13/2017on
I am amazed at the perfect level of sales and service I received at Marty Feldman. I will buy all my cars from them in the future. I have recommended them to several people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Feldman Experience is worth my drive
by 08/17/2017on
Bryan Pavlik great guy - knows his stuff - NOT pushy. Feldman staff friendly and sincere. I have other Chevy dealerships closer to my home and office BUT I love Feldman. Cannot beat the service and friendly atmosphere at Feldman. Why go elsewhere? Signed: Renee G. A very happy customer for my 2nd Chevy from Feldman but not my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service recall/oil change
by 05/23/2017on
The service was amazing. I am a first time customer from another dealership. Great experience. I will return in the future for service and maybe a new purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience and fast service
by 03/27/2017on
Quick service and friendly customer service, no issues. I've been coming to Marty Feldman for years to service my vehicles, and recommending it to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony Cothon 2017 Malibu
by 01/03/2017on
My experience with Paul Pgardulski and the associates was geniune. They made me feel at home and apart of the Feldman family. Feldman chevy will be a recommendation to others. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out of state sale
by 12/23/2016on
Our purchase of our 2016 Tahoe was as flawless as I could have dreamed. There were constant updates and communication from my sales consultant, Keith. He was on top of every detail including the delivery of my Tahoe in Indiana. Every detail was covered and I couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't use them for service.
by 12/17/2016on
Work done on 12/16/2016 1. Oil change - did not reset oil sensor. 2. I brought my car due to washer solvent not working. They said some was frozen- but since it was in their warm garage it was working. All they had to do was run washer for 5 minutes and drain it. Put in new solvent - Fixed! No. They wanted to charge me $245.00 to remove the tank. I told them I'd drain it, so they took the car outside and let it refreeze. 3. I also told them to fix my turn signal. When you used the signal it had to be manually reset. They fixed the bulb -$45.00, and did not fix the problem, but charged me anyway. 4. The loaner car. Nice car. They told me to come back at 4:30 pm. I did, let them know I was there. 45 minutes went by, so I decided to see if they forgot about me. They did. They had no clue I was waiting. Completely incompetent.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change
by 11/30/2016on
I scheduled an oil change/tire rotation and arrived at my allotted time. I was greeted promptly and was told it would take about 1/2 hour . It was an hour 15 minutes later that the car was finished. I don't think an oil change should cost $47.82. I felt taken.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Such good customer service!
by 05/22/2016on
This is a busy dealership for all the right reasons, they work as a team and are attentive but not pushy, and really care about getting people in the right vehicle with the right payment. Highly recommend this over other dealerships, and ask for Halie Allen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
