Feldman Chevrolet of Novi

Feldman Chevrolet of Novi
42355 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48375
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Feldman Chevrolet of Novi

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(54)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Vehicle Service

by Will Pen on 03/03/2022

Awesome job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

54 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Feldman Chevrolet Novi

by Wilson R on 01/02/2020

Quick, friendly, courteous, knowledgeable, quick to explain and on time delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch Dealer

by Redgal on 10/04/2019

Tony and Sarah were great to deal with love my new 2019 EquinoxYou will not be disappointed with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Took the Nerves out of Shopping

by janet651 on 10/04/2019

As a woman and the first time shopping for a car by myself I was scared out of my mind. I went in and met Sarah and Tony and they made me feel right at home and did not try to take advantage of my situation at all! They found incentives that I did not even knew existed and saved me a ton of money. They were not pushy, disrespectful or intimidating. It is the only place I will buy from now on and I love my new little ride!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Feldman Chevrolet

by Cindy1234 on 07/22/2019

Feldman is a very customer focused

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Katrina on 07/03/2019

Customer was good didn’t have to wait all day for repairs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Valenti

by Valenti on 03/28/2019

Eric was very nice got job done he only one i deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by SunshineD on 03/03/2019

It was awesome. I finally got a chance to meet the orginal mechanic Kevin Crunk who worked on my car from another location. Meeting him was the best, he knows my vehicle and it feels good knowing I can go to either locations feeling calm that I going to be taking care of,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ms. E

by O457park on 12/09/2018

I recieved outstanding customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service on my Malibu

by Kelvin T. on 11/09/2018

Eric took great care of me! Made it a easy smooth process. Highly recommend him

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car repairs

by Teri Morris on 08/16/2018

David worked hard to get everything done for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Accounts Payable Supervisor

by mickiee on 12/04/2017

Very pleasant as always. Very nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Feldman Experience

by cindywaxer on 09/13/2017

I am amazed at the perfect level of sales and service I received at Marty Feldman. I will buy all my cars from them in the future. I have recommended them to several people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Feldman Experience is worth my drive

by ReneeDTW on 08/17/2017

Bryan Pavlik great guy - knows his stuff - NOT pushy. Feldman staff friendly and sincere. I have other Chevy dealerships closer to my home and office BUT I love Feldman. Cannot beat the service and friendly atmosphere at Feldman. Why go elsewhere? Signed: Renee G. A very happy customer for my 2nd Chevy from Feldman but not my last.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service recall/oil change

by Damyien1 on 05/23/2017

The service was amazing. I am a first time customer from another dealership. Great experience. I will return in the future for service and maybe a new purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good experience and fast service

by jlong01 on 03/27/2017

Quick service and friendly customer service, no issues. I've been coming to Marty Feldman for years to service my vehicles, and recommending it to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tony Cothon 2017 Malibu

by Zoomt17 on 01/03/2017

My experience with Paul Pgardulski and the associates was geniune. They made me feel at home and apart of the Feldman family. Feldman chevy will be a recommendation to others. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Out of state sale

by Happyinindy on 12/23/2016

Our purchase of our 2016 Tahoe was as flawless as I could have dreamed. There were constant updates and communication from my sales consultant, Keith. He was on top of every detail including the delivery of my Tahoe in Indiana. Every detail was covered and I couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don't use them for service.

by bssilver on 12/17/2016

Work done on 12/16/2016 1. Oil change - did not reset oil sensor. 2. I brought my car due to washer solvent not working. They said some was frozen- but since it was in their warm garage it was working. All they had to do was run washer for 5 minutes and drain it. Put in new solvent - Fixed! No. They wanted to charge me $245.00 to remove the tank. I told them I'd drain it, so they took the car outside and let it refreeze. 3. I also told them to fix my turn signal. When you used the signal it had to be manually reset. They fixed the bulb -$45.00, and did not fix the problem, but charged me anyway. 4. The loaner car. Nice car. They told me to come back at 4:30 pm. I did, let them know I was there. 45 minutes went by, so I decided to see if they forgot about me. They did. They had no clue I was waiting. Completely incompetent.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by mjgjmg56 on 11/30/2016

I scheduled an oil change/tire rotation and arrived at my allotted time. I was greeted promptly and was told it would take about 1/2 hour . It was an hour 15 minutes later that the car was finished. I don't think an oil change should cost $47.82. I felt taken.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Such good customer service!

by Driver9876 on 05/22/2016

This is a busy dealership for all the right reasons, they work as a team and are attentive but not pushy, and really care about getting people in the right vehicle with the right payment. Highly recommend this over other dealerships, and ask for Halie Allen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
285 cars in stock
87 new198 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
60 new|19 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
1 new|50 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
5 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Feldman Chevy Novi offers the largest selection of new and used cars in Detroit and surrounding areas. Guaranteed credit approval, 3 Day Buy Back, Tire Price Matching, and many other Feldman Advantages - why buy anywhere else?

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

