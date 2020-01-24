2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We are on the market to replace two of our three current vehicles. Being interested in the green technology, we went to Varsity Lincoln to test drive MKZ Hybrid. The appointment was set up with Matt (the sales manager) but we ended up dealing with Jeff - a sales person who called himself a director. He just loved the sound of his own voice. Did not listen to any of our questions, did not try to understand our needs. For him it was all about him and what he does and how good he is and how he knows everything, and how much money his ex wife makes and what car his son drives etc. An endless monolog could not wait to leave and get away. It took almost three hours listening to all this before we got a chance to actually test drive a car. He never gave us the $25.00 gas gift card for test driving the car. The next day we received a call from Sue to follow up on our experience and after hearing about it, she suggested we go back and see a different sales person. She also offered us to experience the Lincoln Date Night. We went back the next day and met with Debbie. What a refreshment that was. She was able to turn a not so pleasant experience into a great one. She listen to us and our needs, she worked with us. She went above and beyond and won our business. We ended up getting a new MKZ Hybrid  it was all because of her and her professionalism. Thank you Debbie! We had our Lincoln Date Night  again thanks to Debbie. When we asked about our $25.00 gift card for the first test drive  we were told by the sales manager Matt (the same one we had the original appointment with) that we can get only one  the test drive or the Lincoln Date Night. That was not explained to us in the beginning and it feels as since we got the car and they got our business, we dont matter any longer and now they dont need to honor the test drive gift card. It is not about the $25.00  that does not break the bank  it is about keeping your word and standing by your name and reputation. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions dealing with Varsity Lincoln. First our excitement was killed by the service provided by Jeff  that experience earns them zero (0) stars. Then we were pleasantly surprised and our excitement was revived by the excellent service received by Debbie  that experience earns them five (5) stars! And now we feel disappointed and cheated on by Matt  the sales manager  that experience earns them zero (0) stars! It hurts our feelings and makes us question the integrity of some of the team members at Varsity. What happened with customer comes first rule? Arent we, the customers, what keep the business going and growing??? We would love to give five (5) stars for services like Debbies  but unfortunately because of people like Jeff and Matt we are unable to do so. It is so hard to earn someone trust and business and so easy to lose it! It is the small things and gestures that go a long way How very sad and disappointing Matt, very sad and very disappointing!!! Read more