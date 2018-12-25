Meyers Chevrolet

Meyers Chevrolet

4748 1st St, New Era, MI 49446
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Meyers Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
sales Rating

Favorite place to buy a vehicle

by Smcgee on 12/25/2018

We love buying our vehicles at Meyer Chevy. Amy has always done a great job looking for just what we want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
9 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

New Traverse

by Sarah on 12/04/2018

Excellent, all the way around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

owner

by Sandy on 11/26/2018

great service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Meyers Chevrolet

by wonderful on 11/06/2018

We have never been disappointed with the service we have received from Meyers Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by Angela on 10/03/2018

Great service, honest & dependable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My service at Meyers Chevy

by LGVette on 09/25/2018

Prompt, professional service. The only dealer that is permitted to service my Corvette.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always first rate!

by Shepdawg on 12/25/2017

Thanks to Ben and all the people that work at Meyers. Always can depend on their efficiency, honesty, and reliability!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Job , well done !

by RLVANGUY on 08/06/2017

Returned my 2016 auto for service as needed. Work done on time and at no charge! I have been a customer for 25 years and will continue to be !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Garrymckeen on 07/15/2017

Nick, Larry, Derick are the best mechanics in West Michigan. They can do anything and they get it done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
32 cars in stock
0 new32 used0 certified pre-owned
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|5 used
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|4 used
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
0 new|3 used
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Since Meyers Chevrolet was founded as a family owned business in 1937, integrity and customer service has been our first priority. Our dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television

