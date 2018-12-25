Customer Reviews of Meyers Chevrolet all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (6)


We love buying our vehicles at Meyer Chevy. Amy has always done a great job looking for just what we want.
sales Rating
Favorite place to buy a vehicle
sales Rating
Excellent, all the way around!
service Rating
by
on wonderful 11/06/2018
We have never been disappointed with the service we have received from Meyers Chevrolet.
service Rating
Great service, honest & dependable.
service Rating
My service at Meyers Chevy
Prompt, professional service.
The only dealer that is permitted to service my Corvette.
service Rating
by
on Shepdawg 12/25/2017
Thanks to Ben and all the people that work at Meyers. Always can depend on their efficiency, honesty, and reliability!
service Rating
by
on RLVANGUY 08/06/2017
Returned my 2016 auto for service as needed. Work done on time and at no charge!
I have been a customer for 25 years and will continue to be !!
service Rating
by
on Garrymckeen 07/15/2017
Nick, Larry, Derick are the best mechanics in West Michigan. They can do anything and they get it done.
