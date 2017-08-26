Customer Reviews of Hines Park Ford
Hines Park and Keith are the best!
by 08/26/2017on
I am 47 y/o and I just bought my second only new car. Bought a Ruby red 2017 Fusion Sport and it's great! I fully admit not wanting to buy a new car, I only went to test drive and compare. Keith Waligora was a complete professional and got me into a car I did not think I could go home with. They truly acted as professionals and that's why I bought from them even though it was more than I planned on. They were polite, more than generous with my trade in and presented my new car in beautiful condition. Thank you Hines Park and Keith Waligora for being the best dealership I have dealt with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highest recommendation...
by 05/30/2017on
I cannot say enough nice things about Hines Park Ford and my salesperson, Shawn Hardy. When I went to Hines Park Ford, I'd already visited another Ford dealership and the salesperson had not followed up with me. I was ready to buy and had some fairly specific needs with regards to the Ford Flex. Shawn worked with me to locate the nearest possible match to what I wanted. Shawn got the vehicle to Hines Park Ford the next day and I took delivery the following day. He went above and beyond to ensure my satisfaction as did his manager and his colleague, one desk over. I couldn't be happier and am thrilled to be working with a dealer just down the road from my home. I plan to keep in touch with Shawn and will take my Flex to HP for its service needs. Shawn and the dealership have earned my highest possible praise.
Go To Salesperson
by 01/09/2017on
Shawn Hardy made my used car buying experience so pleasant. Missing were all the stereotypical used car ploys; hard-sell tactics, double speak and hidden fees. Shawn was straight-up and informative. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go to Shawn at Hines Park Ford!
by 12/27/2016on
We've bought two cars from Shawn and I wouldn't consider anyone else. He's always straight up with me and I appreciate that type of honesty in a sales rep. Not to mention he is very knowledgeable too and willing to bend over backwards to make us happy. He even hand delivered our keys to our house when we accidentally left them on his desk. Can you ask for more?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman
by 12/25/2016on
Shawn was a great salesman he was a no pressure salesman basically let me pick out what I wanted and made sure I was informed on the truck. Great guy good store all around good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales Experience Ever!!
by 09/28/2016on
When visiting Hines Park, Shawn Hardy is the one to see! I have never had a new vehicle, and I am so excited to finally be in a 2017 Escape! Shawn was very helpful and compassionate in his speech when explaining every detail, and making sure I ended up with the vehicle that I wanted, but also at a price that fit my budget. Hands down a great experience, I would 100% refer him to others!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding vehicle purchase experience!
by 09/23/2016on
My sales agent was knowledgeable, professional and courteous. He gave me the opportunity to test drive several vehicles both new and used and helped me select the best financing option. I love the layout of the new showroom with all its amenities.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Focus 2012
by 08/07/2016on
Rick made my car buying experience a good one, by getting me approved for a car that fit my requirements. Rick is a hard working professional that I will gladly recommend to anyone. I plan on going thru Rick again when the time comes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Certified Preowned 2014 Escape
by 08/02/2016on
Susan and Forrest were both great to work with. Very happy with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well Organized
by 07/16/2016on
Just bought a used car from Shawn and everything went smoothly. Very happy with the purchase and the way we were treated. Thanks Shawn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/27/2016on
Great service. Special thanks to our salesperson Matt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer - Fantastic Selection
by 05/26/2016on
Great dealership, lots of options for certified used vehicles (which I bought) Shawn was a fantastic salesman. He was happy to answer any question we had and did not try to force a rash decision. I look forward to working with him the next time we need a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfection!
by 04/30/2016on
Service was amazing. Staff was very helpful. Shawn Hardy was extremely polite and friendly. He helped me understand everything and was very informative. He also made me feel comfortable and at ease. I am part of a Ford family and always will be. I would be happy to recommend Shawn for his excellent work and also Hines Park Ford to anyone looking for a car. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience for a new car purchase hater
by 04/20/2016on
I hate going to buy a new or used car. I hate the experience all together. So much so that my wife usually picks out the vehicle and I come and sign and then leave. I was reccomended by a friend to Delores. She made me feel at home and comfortable. There was no squabbling over prices. I got a fair price for my trade as well as a decent price for the new one. Even the finance guy Rod made things easy. And he even came back after we were done and got an even better deal for me with a better rate. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate being treated like a human being! You have a customer for life now!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service from Knowledgeable Salesmen
by 03/22/2016on
Allen Oxley was very helpful in assisting my buying experience. He made the experience less of a mind-numbing session of filling out forms, more of an enjoyable time in which I selected a car which he helped personalize. Overall I am completely satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, friendly and knowledgable. My used car looked NEW!
by 02/11/2016on
We purchased the 2008 Taurus X (66,000 miles)and the experience was perfect. The service we received more than met expectations. Hines Park Ford financial department put me into a great rate loan. Their sales person was knowledgeable and responsive about the details of the vehicles. Their sales person was able to provide a great surprise and delight value of adding my personal passcode to the door keypad. A week after the sale they are still attentive and responsive to additional contacts; without being excessive. I appreciate they offered all the information I needed, wanted, and stopped politely when asked. A used car is always an gamble even with homework completed. Using this family owned dealership in this my experience is as safe as possible. My new to me 8 year old car, felt and drove like new with 3 mpg improvement over my prior 2005 CVT AWD version of the same vehicle (Freestyle at 250,000 miles).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales and Service
by 01/07/2016on
I am a repeat customer of Hines Park Ford, and my salesman Allen Oxley. In fact, I have followed Allen as he moved from one dealership years ago to Hines Park, even though I pass multiple Ford dealerships on the way. Allen has always gone above and beyond to find the vehicle I want, with the options I want. He's never sold me more than I needed, was always professional, up front and honest, and ALWAYS the best sales experience I've ever had. And it doesn't stop at sales, my service experience has never been disappointing. Fixed right the first time. I would highly recommend Hines Park Ford and Allen Oxley, worth every mile of the drive to New Hudson. Thank you for another great Ford truck!
Thank you Al Oxley
by 12/20/2015on
I would like to thank Al Oxley for all his help in purchasing my "New" 2010 Town & Country. I was riding in a 2001 Grand Caravan that was making me nervous driving and he found the perfect replacement for the perfect price on Black Friday. Got the windshield replaced and a motor for one of the wing windows by the following Thursday. I found myself wondering why I was working when I would rather be driving my new car. ;-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice facility, educated staff, I would recommend .
by 12/05/2015on
I purchased a used 2014 Taurus SHO through Gordon Hyde. Gordon was good and walked me through the process. I had already done a tone of research so we really just had to agree on numbers. The frustrating thing was that the car was sold to me without having gone through the certification inspection. After it went through the check it needed parts that weren't in stock. It was a bit if a hassle as I was leaving the country and my wife had to arrange to get the car but it all worked out. I just think it could of been a little more organized.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my escape
by 11/04/2015on
Jamie Blair was a pleasure to work with!! He went the extra mile to make sure we were taken care of! Love my escape!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is how to buy a new car!
by 11/03/2015on
Purchased a 2014 EL Expedition with 30k miles on it from Janet Kremb my experience went very well she didn't promise anything she didn't deliver!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes