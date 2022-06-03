1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give zero stars that would be my rating. Today March 5, 2022 I just had the worst experience at Feldman Hyundai dealership. My visit was prompted by my wife having an interest in the Genesis G80. For this reason, I drove my wife’s current vehicle to the dealership with the intention of being prepared to negotiate if necessary. I was not familiar with the vehicle since we have been loyal GM owners. So, after much investigation I decided to see the vehicle in person. I arrived and was promptly greeted by a sales associate but he had customers and redirected me to another sales associate. This individual was very personable. Immediately took me out to the vehicle and shared insightful information. I was impressed with what I saw and heard. This is where this dealership fell flat on their face. Being impressed with the vehicle I asked the sales person if the used car manager was there since I wanted to see what my trade value would be. The sales person did the job of gathering pictures and the necessary information on the car. I was invited to have a seat while they spoke to the Used Car manager. Five minutes later the sales person came back and said. “The manager said you should go to KBB and get that number.” I said, “What do you mean”? They said, “I don’t know why he is saying this but he is not going to look at it.” I was floored. So, I went to this used car manager myself and said “you don’t want to sell me a car?” He stated, “used car values change every day so you need to check there.” I said but wait, “I’m here now.” He then stated, “well my salesperson said you weren’t ready to buy a car today.” I said “don’t blame it on the sales person this is your mistake. I never told the sales person that I was not buying a car today. I was actually impressed and I am able to pay cash for that vehicle.” “that car could have been gone Monday morning.” “You made an assumption without getting all the information.” I guess because I am an African American wearing sweat pants and a hoodie, he didn’t want to waste his time. If he had not made assumptions, he would have realized I brought the trade vehicle which would indicate my seriousness. Also, what I shared with the sales person is that I am a Vice President of a 5-billion-dollar widely known company and have the buying power to pay cash for that car. I was debating about keeping my trade because it is in such great shape (2016 Cadillac with 58k miles that I owe zero dollars on!). I told the sales person this individual just cost you the easiest sale in your career. I was going to send my wife over there on Monday to test drive and write a check if she wanted that car…. This was poor, lazy and maybe even racist customer service by this used car manager. Furthermore, this individual attempted to “transfer blame” to the Sales Associate. Terrible! Read more