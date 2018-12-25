Skip to main content
Meyers Chevrolet

Meyers Chevrolet
4748 1st St, New Era, MI 49446
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Meyers Chevrolet

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Favorite place to buy a vehicle

by Smcgee on 12/25/2018

We love buying our vehicles at Meyer Chevy. Amy has always done a great job looking for just what we want.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Traverse

by Sarah on 12/04/2018

Excellent, all the way around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
12 cars in stock
0 new10 used2 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|5 used|
1 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Colorado
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Since Meyers Chevrolet was founded as a family owned business in 1937, integrity and customer service has been our first priority. Our dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television

