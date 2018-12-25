Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Meyers Chevrolet
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Favorite place to buy a vehicle
by 12/25/2018on
We love buying our vehicles at Meyer Chevy. Amy has always done a great job looking for just what we want.
sales Rating
New Traverse
by 12/04/2018on
Excellent, all the way around!
about our dealership
Since Meyers Chevrolet was founded as a family owned business in 1937, integrity and customer service has been our first priority. Our dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television