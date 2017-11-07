5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchase a Lincoln MKX from your dealership, we live in Green Bay, WI and took the SS Badger to Ludington, MI. Robert aka "Blue" sold us the car it was everything we thought it would be, thank you to Blue & his wife for driving the car from Muskegon to Ludington, we loaded the car on to the SS Badgering returned home with the car of my dreams. If you are looking for a vehicle and a honest sale person ask for "Blue"& Great Lakes Ford Muskegon! Read more