Great Lakes Ford of Muskegon

2469 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Great Lakes Ford of Muskegon

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brenda & Tim

by Brenda on 07/11/2017

We purchase a Lincoln MKX from your dealership, we live in Green Bay, WI and took the SS Badger to Ludington, MI. Robert aka "Blue" sold us the car it was everything we thought it would be, thank you to Blue & his wife for driving the car from Muskegon to Ludington, we loaded the car on to the SS Badgering returned home with the car of my dreams. If you are looking for a vehicle and a honest sale person ask for "Blue"& Great Lakes Ford Muskegon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Sales People

by Rogersmar on 09/09/2016

I have been purchasing vehicles from this dealership for several years. Not only do the sales people help with the purchase they are always and immediately available to help with any questions or service. Lately have been buying from Matt Kahlo and the experiences have been great. He is always there to assist in any way with follow up service and assistance. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by EZF on 03/05/2013

Bought a C-Max from Matthew on 3/1/13. No pressure or hassles at all. Total experience from test drive to finance was easy and enjoyable. Would recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I would recommend this dealership to anyone

by fordboy08 on 04/30/2008

Review: I would recommend this dealership to anyone, They are great!! It was unreal, no pushy, no hassel. The salesman Tim was better than great!! He knew the new Ford Edge inside and out. Every dealer we stoped at the salesmen were trying to make things up just "wing-en" it. Had no idea about the edge?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area

