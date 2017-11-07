Great Lakes Ford of Muskegon
Brenda & Tim
by 07/11/2017on
We purchase a Lincoln MKX from your dealership, we live in Green Bay, WI and took the SS Badger to Ludington, MI. Robert aka "Blue" sold us the car it was everything we thought it would be, thank you to Blue & his wife for driving the car from Muskegon to Ludington, we loaded the car on to the SS Badgering returned home with the car of my dreams. If you are looking for a vehicle and a honest sale person ask for "Blue"& Great Lakes Ford Muskegon!
Super Sales People
by 09/09/2016on
I have been purchasing vehicles from this dealership for several years. Not only do the sales people help with the purchase they are always and immediately available to help with any questions or service. Lately have been buying from Matt Kahlo and the experiences have been great. He is always there to assist in any way with follow up service and assistance. Great experience.
Great experience
by 03/05/2013on
Bought a C-Max from Matthew on 3/1/13. No pressure or hassles at all. Total experience from test drive to finance was easy and enjoyable. Would recommend this dealership to anyone.
I would recommend this dealership to anyone
by 04/30/2008on
Review: I would recommend this dealership to anyone, They are great!! It was unreal, no pushy, no hassel. The salesman Tim was better than great!! He knew the new Ford Edge inside and out. Every dealer we stoped at the salesmen were trying to make things up just "wing-en" it. Had no idea about the edge?