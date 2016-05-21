Victory Honda of Monroe
A Great Place to purchase a vehicle
by 05/21/2016on
My wife and i came in after seeing an add on Facebook, I spoke with someone on phone and was given an appt with Jodi Cocagne , She's wonderful to work with , Everything was great from the test drive through the paperwork, which , we never thought we would be leaving with a, new to us ,Truck,I love the Ram i bought , and we will recommend to everyone , GO TO VICTORY HONDA!!!
Trade in
by 04/10/2016on
Place and workers are professional but prices are much higher than brown Honda and Jim white honda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Miracle Workers
by 03/30/2016on
Went in, prepared to be turned down; like I was at the nine other dealerships in the Toledo area. However, I left, in a brand-new Civic. I couldn't be happier.
Honda Fit is the perfect fit for me
by 12/03/2015on
It was hard to believe I would trade in a BMW for a Honda Fit but my life style changed. I looked at other cars in the same category but the price was a major factor, safety, and magic seats. I also wanted to support a salesman who lives in the community. I couldn't shop local for the car but I could buy from a community member. Eric Frey did a wonderful job of working with me and finding me the color and model I wanted. We had it all wrapped up in one day. Thanks again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous dealership!
by 09/20/2015on
I just purchased my car at victory Honda of Monroe. I was treated like I was their most important customer ever. Everyone was friendly and helpful. They went out of their way to get the best financing for me. Definitely a great experience and worth your trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hometown dealer comes through
by 09/11/2015on
Friendly, low-key salesman worked with us on trade-in and year-end pricing and a few nice extras. Financing/extended warrantee sales guy was a little more intense - but not exactly high-pressure; certainly no more than to be expected. (Buy a warranty if it makes sense in your situation or just say no.) We also had interactions with the sales manager and a corporate guy who happened to be there on a monthly visit. Again, both pleasant, easy-going, and seemed genuinely interested in our satisfaction.
New van
by 09/03/2015on
my salesman was Kent and he did a fantastic job. But if it weren't for James I would probably not bought a new car that day
Horrible experience.
by 08/05/2015on
Worst experience I've ever had with a Honda dealer and I'm a loyal honda buyer. Lied to on several occasions. Told by salesman that there was nothing that could be done and that my car had already been sold less than 12 hours after leaving the lot. In reality, my car was still on the lot with the license plates still attached. Do not go here if you can find any other alternative.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jim G is great
by 04/29/2015on
Jim G is a genuine salesman...He was respectfull and a pleasure to work with. Not only did he go out of his way to find us a vehicle that fit our wants/needs, he found one that fir our budget as well. Top notch guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful
by 04/16/2015on
I went in with a difficult situation and the sales manager was able to help me out. I left with a brand new car and a very low interest rate. Thanks again!
SALES rep & Sales MGR. DIDN'T LISTEN !
by 07/29/2012on
We had looked at many cars & suv's . we decided it would be a Toyota or Honda. We had looked at Toys , but they were just a bit higer in price , & we knew the toys were excellent , but thought this round we'd try a Honda . We were in a position (for once in our life) to walk into a dealership & tell them , "She is going to write you a check for this car , what is the best price you can do?" Sales rep came back and said how much were you going to put down , I said SHEs going to write you a check for the car . he came back and said , how many months do you want ? I SAID LISTEN , SHE s going to write you a check, This went on about 3 more times , until the sales manager came out , it took 2 or 3 times with this DUMB [non-permissible content removed] to get it thru his head we wanted the bottom dollar price for the car and we would write a check on the spot. he started at $100 off sticker . I told him to [non-permissible content removed], I said LISTEN SHE's going to write you a check for the car right now . I think by the time we were done it was about $1,800 off the sale price, but boy are they stupid & that is being kind. They offer a "get 4 oil changes and get the 5th free" so my wife did that , you get a free car wash ANYTIME their open , LOUSY car wash , might as well drive the car down a gravel road in the rain , because your car will look BETTER. Then we keep getting annoying phone calls for promotions . Way to often. Their service people talk to customers like they are idiots . LOVE THE CAR DESPISE THE DEALER
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
High pressure, not ethical!
by 07/26/2010on
Victory Honda of Monroe has a huge inventory, and often runs specials, which is appealing to many buyers. I have actually leased two vehicles from this dealership, but both times it was VERY stressful. They are big into the "game" of car negotiating. The initial numbers they come out with are ridiculously high, so then you have to fight to get your payment to a reasonable amount. It's quite a headache. Also, both times I have dealt with them, I am never given a clear explanation about how they have arrived at the lease payment amount. Once I was even told it was "too complicated to explain it to me." Hidden fees are tacked on, and I was not given the amount of miles that we originally agreed upon. I thought that this was how car dealerships worked, and was left with a negative view of car salesmen. Then I went to another Honda dealership this past weekend. WOW, there is a whole other world out there! My husband and I test drove the car we wanted, and there was no pressure whatsoever. We were actually the ones to bring up sitting down and trying to work out a deal. We had done our research on how much our trade-in was worth, but expected to have to deal with the "game" again. Nope! The first amount the salesman came out with was spot on, no hidden fees, no games. We couldn't believe it! We bring our new car home this week, and couldn't be happier. I am writing this to let others know that it can be a different experience! Yes, Victory has a large inventory, but there are other large dealerships who will treat you much better, and you will walk away with a better deal!
Victory Honda of Monroe, MI. Buyer Beware!
by 05/23/2008on
This is a VERY "high pressure" dealership and will not be satisfied until you walk out of the store with a vehicle... on THEIR terms! Three years ago, we went there to PURCHASE a 2005 Honda Accord LX. In the end, we wound up LEASING the vehicle with a mileage limit so low that it didn't fit our needs at all. The ensuing three years were equally as difficult (with the Service Department). On more than one occasion, they tried to get out of filing a claim with Honda for work done through our extended Service Contract, and they also tried to "con" us into doing more work than was necessary. A piece of advice for anyone wishing to deal with these folks: Know EXACTLY what you want BEFORE you even get there. You will have four salesmen circling your vehicle before you even get out of your car and "looking around" on your own will NOT be an "option". Go there when they are closed and review their inventory. Go to the internet and 'do your homework' on the vehicle of your choosing. Then, and only then, go to this dealership. You'll be very glad you prepared in advance!