2.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Victory Honda of Monroe has a huge inventory, and often runs specials, which is appealing to many buyers. I have actually leased two vehicles from this dealership, but both times it was VERY stressful. They are big into the "game" of car negotiating. The initial numbers they come out with are ridiculously high, so then you have to fight to get your payment to a reasonable amount. It's quite a headache. Also, both times I have dealt with them, I am never given a clear explanation about how they have arrived at the lease payment amount. Once I was even told it was "too complicated to explain it to me." Hidden fees are tacked on, and I was not given the amount of miles that we originally agreed upon. I thought that this was how car dealerships worked, and was left with a negative view of car salesmen. Then I went to another Honda dealership this past weekend. WOW, there is a whole other world out there! My husband and I test drove the car we wanted, and there was no pressure whatsoever. We were actually the ones to bring up sitting down and trying to work out a deal. We had done our research on how much our trade-in was worth, but expected to have to deal with the "game" again. Nope! The first amount the salesman came out with was spot on, no hidden fees, no games. We couldn't believe it! We bring our new car home this week, and couldn't be happier. I am writing this to let others know that it can be a different experience! Yes, Victory has a large inventory, but there are other large dealerships who will treat you much better, and you will walk away with a better deal! Read more