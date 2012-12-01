Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Gerweck Nissan

Gerweck Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
15407 S Dixie Hwy, Monroe, MI 48161
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Gerweck Nissan

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by crinus on 01/12/2012

In 40 years of buying cars I have never had an experience like I received when dealing with Gerweck Nissan. Every car buying experience should be like this. I was treated like I was a paying customer even when I made it clear that I have not made a decision on what brand of vehicle I was going to buy. I was checking out all makers of trucks and would decide once I checked them all out. Even so, John was very pleasant and easy to talk too. He was very confident about his product and was sure that when I was finished with my survey I would come back to him. He went out of his way to provide me a vehicle for a test drive (and I really mean going out of his way). Once I fell for the vehicle, he was right there with the right price and soon I was the proud owner of a new truck. Absolutely NO PRESSURE. I HIGHLY recommend this dealer. I went 40 miles out of my way to deal with John and it was worth it. Make the drive to Monroe. You will not be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
23 cars in stock
0 new23 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for