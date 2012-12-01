5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In 40 years of buying cars I have never had an experience like I received when dealing with Gerweck Nissan. Every car buying experience should be like this. I was treated like I was a paying customer even when I made it clear that I have not made a decision on what brand of vehicle I was going to buy. I was checking out all makers of trucks and would decide once I checked them all out. Even so, John was very pleasant and easy to talk too. He was very confident about his product and was sure that when I was finished with my survey I would come back to him. He went out of his way to provide me a vehicle for a test drive (and I really mean going out of his way). Once I fell for the vehicle, he was right there with the right price and soon I was the proud owner of a new truck. Absolutely NO PRESSURE. I HIGHLY recommend this dealer. I went 40 miles out of my way to deal with John and it was worth it. Make the drive to Monroe. You will not be disappointed. Read more