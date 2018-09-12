Customer Reviews of Friendly Ford Lincoln
Mr. K.Harrison
by 12/09/2018on
I would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln! Joei was very helpful in answering any and all my questions in regards to my purchase of my 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. Every time i went into the dealership i was greeted by a friendly sales person, asking me if i needed help with anything! I left for my winter home in Texas with 82 miles on my Nautilus and it performed flawless!! Better than expected fuel millage, comfort and driving ease! Learning the new technology was pretty easy!! Very happy with the sale. Would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Service
by 03/28/2016on
The salesman (Andy Omler) was great. Great facility and very much I felt like I belonged.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and salesperson
by 02/17/2016on
F-150 Sport 4x4 My salesman Terry Middleton had me take a test drive and then suggested i get the sport model. I am very pleased with it. It was a quick and easy process leasing my truck. Well ran dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Honest Sales Representative
by 12/04/2015on
I was really impressed Dave Stolkey. We made the agreement for my new F-150 on a Friday, but we had to wait until Monday to take delivery since my insurance agent could not be reached to change over my insurance. Dave called me on Saturday morning and asked about my military service which I had made a passing comment about during our talk leading up to the contract. I told Dave I had served on both active duty and in the reserves in excess of 32 year. Dave told me to bring in a copy of my DD Form 214 (Record of Service), because he just found another $500.00 credit for my military service. I was impressed! The deal had been made, the price and payments agreed upon, but still Dave went the extra mile to save me some money. Don't see that kind of service very often these days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/11/2015on
My wife and i were very happy with our purchase experience. Our salesman, Scott Hill, was great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service. Quick and easy process. Recommend Al!
by 06/23/2015on
Al Liparoto made my process of buying my first car very stress free! Great guy to talk to for any questions I had and made sure I was taken care of. Always a great experience when I come to that dealership. Al always looks out for his customers. He takes care of several of my family members with their vehicles and they would attest to the same experience as I am. Would absolutely recommend anyone looking to purchase a Ford or Lincoln to speak to Al Liparoto. I appreciate his service and his help with my Escape. Great guy and outstanding salesman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 06/15/2015on
Very pleased with the purchase experience at Friendly Ford-Lincoln. They were curtious and professional at every step of the process. Despite the drive to get there, I would go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 06/13/2015on
Wanted an SUV and liked the Escape. They were able to find my color and everything I wanted on it. Service was excellent. I would recommend Friendly Ford to anyone who is interested in buying a Ford product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2015 Ford Escape
by 05/04/2015on
Picked up a new 2015 Ford Escape on 5-1-2015 and couldn't be happier. Love the car and my salesman, Al Liparoto, was great. Very knowledgeable about the vehicle. He informed me on the various purchase/lease options and was very friendly and competent. This is the second vehicle my family has purchased through Al in the last 2 1/2 years. Would definitely recommend him to my friends and family. Especially liked the delivery process where he spent the time to go over the various features of the vehicle with me. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So Glad I found a Great Sales Representative!!
by 04/19/2015on
I am so glad I found someone that was so easy, honest, and friendly to work with. Andy was upfront, and straight across the board with me. I informed Andy of what I was looking for, and he not only found me what I was looking for, but delivered on his promise that I would be very happy. I feel he went above and beyond our request. He gave me and my husband, 120 percent of his time and made us feel very special.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/10/2015on
Service was great. Vehicle is great. Overall a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 04/03/2015on
Great service from Al Liparoto and Friendly Ford of Monroe!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful and knowledgable!
by 03/25/2015on
This was my first experience with Friendly Ford/Lincoln and it was a pleasant one everyone I came in contact with was helpful and I wouldn't hesitate to buy from them again or refer others there. My salesperson Laura Kern
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Ford Focus SE Sedan
by 08/26/2013on
This is a lease vehicle and my salesperson, Andy O was very nice and very helpful. He answered all my questions and demonstrated the features of my new Focus. My entire experience with Friendly Ford was positive. I've used their service department many times. Would recommend them to anyone who asked. When I get ready to trade up in 3 years, I will definitely go back to Andy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing an Escape with Andy at Friendly Fords
by 10/20/2007on
We had the experience of leasing for the first time with Friendly Ford. What a wonderful place to go. Our sales person was Andy, he was very friendly, helpful, polite and he followed thru on every need that we had. When we are ready to purchase another Ford or lease another Ford it will most certainly be with Andy at Friendly Ford in Monroe. We thank you very much.
