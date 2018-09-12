5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was really impressed Dave Stolkey. We made the agreement for my new F-150 on a Friday, but we had to wait until Monday to take delivery since my insurance agent could not be reached to change over my insurance. Dave called me on Saturday morning and asked about my military service which I had made a passing comment about during our talk leading up to the contract. I told Dave I had served on both active duty and in the reserves in excess of 32 year. Dave told me to bring in a copy of my DD Form 214 (Record of Service), because he just found another $500.00 credit for my military service. I was impressed! The deal had been made, the price and payments agreed upon, but still Dave went the extra mile to save me some money. Don't see that kind of service very often these days.