service Rating

Dropped off truck for 2 separate issues, service writer only wrote up one issue and I did not catch that on work order. Now need to make another appointment. I asked to talk to mechanic and was not able to. He is very busy. I paid for 1.7 hrs of time had I talked to him the other issue would have been known and possibly resolved. If I can not talk to him when I am paying for his time when can I??? Just wish there was better communication between customer and mechanic at $100 per hour. Will update in a week when my next appointment is still have confidence in dealership but communication is sketchy....at least for me. Read more