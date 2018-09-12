Friendly Ford Lincoln

Friendly Ford Lincoln

2800 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48162
(855) 396-1846
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Friendly Ford Lincoln

4.4
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
sales Rating

Mr. K.Harrison

by kharri69 on 12/09/2018

I would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln! Joei was very helpful in answering any and all my questions in regards to my purchase of my 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. Every time i went into the dealership i was greeted by a friendly sales person, asking me if i needed help with anything! I left for my winter home in Texas with 82 miles on my Nautilus and it performed flawless!! Better than expected fuel millage, comfort and driving ease! Learning the new technology was pretty easy!! Very happy with the sale. Would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

OWNER

by MotorBear on 10/29/2019

The dealer took very good care of me and my Transit. The service went smooth and all my concerns were taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty repairs

by LTomkinson on 04/01/2019

A trim piece was separating from the door. Parts were ordered and an appointment made. Repairs were completed to my satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service call

by Nursejulie05 on 12/11/2018

Good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Communication error

by Onemorex on 12/05/2018

Dropped off truck for 2 separate issues, service writer only wrote up one issue and I did not catch that on work order. Now need to make another appointment. I asked to talk to mechanic and was not able to. He is very busy. I paid for 1.7 hrs of time had I talked to him the other issue would have been known and possibly resolved. If I can not talk to him when I am paying for his time when can I??? Just wish there was better communication between customer and mechanic at $100 per hour. Will update in a week when my next appointment is still have confidence in dealership but communication is sketchy....at least for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire Replacement

by jbicking on 08/30/2018

Pleased with the service and the tire replacement

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

3rd free service on lincoln

by MrsLski on 08/09/2018

Friendly associates

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Imme254 on 07/30/2018

Fast, friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service of my SHO and Escape

by usccraig on 07/29/2018

I have been taking my two Ford vehicles to Friendly Ford for several months, and each and every time the service and professionalism has been outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Friendly Review

by Monroe1 on 07/26/2018

The vehicle work was done in a timely manor and was washed. keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr

by Mr. Kennedy on 07/18/2018

Left vehicle there,got a courtesy ride home and picked it up later.GOOD day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service.

by The Gman on 07/17/2018

Timely, courteous and professional. Will continue to visit Friendly for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome

by KenCam1 on 07/09/2018

Best service, best people, best dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by bucky6491 on 06/22/2018

I've always received great service at Friendly Ford. Would not take my vehicles anywhere else for service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good work n price but voicemail issues

by bucky6491 on 06/08/2018

Left a vehicle in for service work while on vacation. No issue with work performed or the price. A couple miscommunications because Friendly Ford had problems with their voicemail systems and the service department never returned a call. I did not get all the work done I wanted and now I have to return AGAIN for follow up on a basic service never performed because of the voicemail having issues!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Rev. Gregory Albright

by bucky6491 on 05/07/2018

very helpful service fits their name Friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very bad experience - multiple times.

by Tzanger on 03/22/2018

Which time should I write about? My vehicle has been in your shop 6 times since August 2017. And I am still not satisfied with the service preformed. Too many differen5 stories given to me on what was wrong with my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford F150 service

by frmrnvlprsn on 12/02/2017

Oil change, 4 new tires with balance & alignment done while waiting at the dealership. Very comfortable waiting area. Entire dealership is immaculately clean & looks brand new. Service staff is knowledgeable, friendly & courteous. Cashier was also helpful in explaining rebate process. Overall, top notch service and pleasant experience. I have brought the F150 and MKZ in multiple times and it is always like this. Well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford Dealership Service Department Monroe Michigan

by wolverine145 on 10/14/2017

I always have a good experience when I go to Friendly Ford in Monroe, Michigan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MKC

by Newbies on 08/22/2017

Easy and fast. Our schedules that week were quite limited & our sales rep worked out comprehensive orientation & continued follow-up for me. He always returns calls & is quite good at technical explanations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Terrible Service

by johngriffith on 12/10/2016

Worse service department in Monroe. Two days running told there was a 2 hour backup for oil change, on the third day told it was a 3 hour wait, but would not make appointments. Cost them a customer I now go to Crest Ford in Flat Rock, MI

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
544 cars in stock
514 new5 used25 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Friendly Ford is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Friendly Ford a good one - for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Pre-Owned Ford, you've come to the right place. Friendly- It's not just a name, it's the way we do business!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Shuttle Service
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Vending Machines

