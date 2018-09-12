I would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln! Joei was very helpful in answering any and all my questions in regards to my purchase of my 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. Every time i went into the dealership i was greeted by a friendly sales person, asking me if i needed help with anything! I left for my winter home in Texas with 82 miles on my Nautilus and it performed flawless!! Better than expected fuel millage, comfort and driving ease! Learning the new technology was pretty easy!! Very happy with the sale. Would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln!!!!!
I would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln! Joei was very helpful in answering any and all my questions in regards to my purchase of my 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. Every time i went into the dealership i was greeted by a friendly sales person, asking me if i needed help with anything! I left for my winter home in Texas with 82 miles on my Nautilus and it performed flawless!! Better than expected fuel millage, comfort and driving ease! Learning the new technology was pretty easy!! Very happy with the sale. Would highly recommend Joei Lemanski and Friendly Ford Lincoln!!!!!
Dropped off truck for 2 separate issues, service writer only wrote up one issue and I did not catch that on work order. Now need to make another appointment. I asked to talk to mechanic and was not able to. He is very busy. I paid for 1.7 hrs of time had I talked to him the other issue would have been known and possibly resolved. If I can not talk to him when I am paying for his time when can I??? Just wish there was better communication between customer and mechanic at $100 per hour. Will update in a week when my next appointment is still have confidence in dealership but communication is sketchy....at least for me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Left a vehicle in for service work while on vacation. No issue with work performed or the price. A couple miscommunications because Friendly Ford had problems with their voicemail systems and the service department never returned a call. I did not get all the work done I wanted and now I have to return AGAIN for follow up on a basic service never performed because of the voicemail having issues!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Which time should I write about? My vehicle has been in your shop 6 times since August 2017. And I am still not satisfied with the service preformed. Too many differen5 stories given to me on what was wrong with my vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil change, 4 new tires with balance & alignment done while waiting at the dealership. Very comfortable waiting area. Entire dealership is immaculately clean & looks brand new. Service staff is knowledgeable, friendly & courteous. Cashier was also helpful in explaining rebate process. Overall, top notch service and pleasant experience. I have brought the F150 and MKZ in multiple times and it is always like this. Well done!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Easy and fast. Our schedules that week were quite limited & our sales rep worked out comprehensive orientation & continued follow-up for me. He always returns calls & is quite good at technical explanations.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Worse service department in Monroe. Two days running told there was a 2 hour backup for oil change, on the third day told it was a 3 hour wait, but would not make appointments.
Cost them a customer I now go to Crest Ford in Flat Rock, MI
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Friendly Ford is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Friendly Ford a good one - for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to Purchase, Finance, or Service a New or Pre-Owned Ford, you've come to the right place. Friendly- It's not just a name, it's the way we do business!
1 Comments