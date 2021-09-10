Midland Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Midland Ford Lincoln
Midland Ford
by 10/09/2021on
It went as planned. Did not take longer than the estimated time. It was not more expensive than the quote.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Midland Ford
by 06/28/2021on
Danny is always helpful takes care of all our service needs very professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shelby GT 500 Oil change
by 07/06/2020on
Service work went very smoothly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Taurus
by 05/29/2020on
Midland Ford/Quicklane always does a good job. Prompt and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Midland Ford & Lincoln Dealership, Midland Michigan
by 03/30/2020on
My original-owner 2006 Ford Explorer was well taken care of when serviced at Midland Ford. The premises are super clean and up to date. Staff are welcoming, call me by name, and are very efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge 2015
by 11/12/2019on
Great car and great service at Midland Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wiring Harness Failure
by 04/26/2019on
Efficient and responsive. Happy with my dealer, not happy with FORD!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greatly satisfied
by 03/12/2019on
Midland Ford did a wonderful job completing my service in a very timely matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/11/2019on
Danny helped us in service and went above and beyond. This is the best experience I have ever had with a domestic car dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service at midland ford
by 01/29/2019on
quick service, tech covered future equipment needs coming up, service write up alerted me to savings on free oil change I was eligible for
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall and oil change
by 01/23/2019on
Awesome experience. Midland Ford was very quick and prompt to take care of the two recalls on my 2018 Expedition. Great communication and service. Also had the oil changed and they washed my car too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unsatisfied
by 12/14/2018on
I wanted to get my brakes inspected as they where starting to grind, stopped in to make an appointment for brakes and oil change, when I went to pick up my truck, the brakes where never looked at, was told the lift was held up by a bus without a motor, so now I had to make another appointment just to get my brakes inspected, with the holidays my schedule is hectic and the grinding is getting worse
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fast anf friendly
by 11/23/2018on
I took my ford edge in for a common brake booster replacement. They verified the issue and replaced the part in 2 hours while I waited in their large comfortable waiting room watching football. The work was done using a recall which ford paid for so I do not have a comment on cost, but I would think I would be paying for more hours else where if they weren't so familiar with ford edges.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Dept Midland Ford
by 11/01/2018on
Bill is an awesome service tech....knowledgeable friendly and always willing to help....I willgo NO WHERE ELSE to get my car serviced
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Midland Ford Review
by 10/16/2018on
I've had to bring the same car into the dealership 5 different times for a coolant leak that MIdland Ford just can't seem to figure out. Meanwhile, they have forced me to continue paying the deductible on the warranty 4 of those 5 visits because they're too incompetent to accurately find, diagnose, and fix the root cause. The only time they ever find anything wrong with the car is when I tell them what the problem is and where to look to find/fix it. I've owned the car for less than 1 year and have had the absolute worst experience despite even trying to explain my situation to the owner. I would absolutely not recommend buying a Ford in general, but if you do, I also wouldn't recommend Midland Ford for any type of service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Perfect service!
by 10/08/2018on
Had appt, got tune up & 4 tires. No waiting, explained everything, price lower than estimated (did not have to do alignment). Nice that I didn't have to wait (like before, even with appt) and that just because it was in estimate, they didn't do it because it wasn't needed. I felt like they were honest. This is a big change from recent past years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quik-Lane makes routine maintenance easy
by 10/03/2018on
Quick and easy, reasonable price, car wash and 6th oil,change free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alignment Job
by 09/03/2018on
Great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Again, EXCELLENT SERVICE!
by 08/29/2018on
Midland Ford always exceeds expectations. Thank you for being such a customer friendly quality dealership. We appreciate and recommend you! Laura and Jeff Bennett
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms McDonnell
by 08/17/2018on
I was pleased with the service but did feel it took longer then I had thought it would to have an oil change. I was there close to 2 hours. Everyone was pleasant. I was not given a time frame but was basing it on my experience with my Honda dealer and there quick lane service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes