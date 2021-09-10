1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I've had to bring the same car into the dealership 5 different times for a coolant leak that MIdland Ford just can't seem to figure out. Meanwhile, they have forced me to continue paying the deductible on the warranty 4 of those 5 visits because they're too incompetent to accurately find, diagnose, and fix the root cause. The only time they ever find anything wrong with the car is when I tell them what the problem is and where to look to find/fix it. I've owned the car for less than 1 year and have had the absolute worst experience despite even trying to explain my situation to the owner. I would absolutely not recommend buying a Ford in general, but if you do, I also wouldn't recommend Midland Ford for any type of service. Read more