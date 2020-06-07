Midland Ford Lincoln

1303 S Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Midland Ford Lincoln

4.5
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (16) No (1)
service Rating

Shelby GT 500 Oil change

by Mike Hunter on 07/06/2020

Service work went very smoothly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Taurus

by rayofhope on 05/29/2020

Midland Ford/Quicklane always does a good job. Prompt and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Midland Ford & Lincoln Dealership, Midland Michigan

by PGRAPH1 on 03/30/2020

My original-owner 2006 Ford Explorer was well taken care of when serviced at Midland Ford. The premises are super clean and up to date. Staff are welcoming, call me by name, and are very efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Edge 2015

by Augusta on 11/12/2019

Great car and great service at Midland Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wiring Harness Failure

by FORDfails on 04/26/2019

Efficient and responsive. Happy with my dealer, not happy with FORD!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Greatly satisfied

by Roy Brown on 03/12/2019

Midland Ford did a wonderful job completing my service in a very timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by DWTITUS on 02/11/2019

Danny helped us in service and went above and beyond. This is the best experience I have ever had with a domestic car dealership!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service at midland ford

by jeffreyd on 01/29/2019

quick service, tech covered future equipment needs coming up, service write up alerted me to savings on free oil change I was eligible for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall and oil change

by Bbromely on 01/23/2019

Awesome experience. Midland Ford was very quick and prompt to take care of the two recalls on my 2018 Expedition. Great communication and service. Also had the oil changed and they washed my car too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Unsatisfied

by F-550 uhaul on 12/14/2018

I wanted to get my brakes inspected as they where starting to grind, stopped in to make an appointment for brakes and oil change, when I went to pick up my truck, the brakes where never looked at, was told the lift was held up by a bus without a motor, so now I had to make another appointment just to get my brakes inspected, with the holidays my schedule is hectic and the grinding is getting worse

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Fast anf friendly

by fordmidland on 11/23/2018

I took my ford edge in for a common brake booster replacement. They verified the issue and replaced the part in 2 hours while I waited in their large comfortable waiting room watching football. The work was done using a recall which ford paid for so I do not have a comment on cost, but I would think I would be paying for more hours else where if they weren't so familiar with ford edges.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Dept Midland Ford

by michaelpacke on 11/01/2018

Bill is an awesome service tech....knowledgeable friendly and always willing to help....I willgo NO WHERE ELSE to get my car serviced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Midland Ford Review

by disgusted71 on 10/16/2018

I've had to bring the same car into the dealership 5 different times for a coolant leak that MIdland Ford just can't seem to figure out. Meanwhile, they have forced me to continue paying the deductible on the warranty 4 of those 5 visits because they're too incompetent to accurately find, diagnose, and fix the root cause. The only time they ever find anything wrong with the car is when I tell them what the problem is and where to look to find/fix it. I've owned the car for less than 1 year and have had the absolute worst experience despite even trying to explain my situation to the owner. I would absolutely not recommend buying a Ford in general, but if you do, I also wouldn't recommend Midland Ford for any type of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Perfect service!

by Beatlebug on 10/08/2018

Had appt, got tune up & 4 tires. No waiting, explained everything, price lower than estimated (did not have to do alignment). Nice that I didn't have to wait (like before, even with appt) and that just because it was in estimate, they didn't do it because it wasn't needed. I felt like they were honest. This is a big change from recent past years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quik-Lane makes routine maintenance easy

by DMac3034 on 10/03/2018

Quick and easy, reasonable price, car wash and 6th oil,change free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Alignment Job

by LarryME on 09/03/2018

Great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Again, EXCELLENT SERVICE!

by Thank you! on 08/29/2018

Midland Ford always exceeds expectations. Thank you for being such a customer friendly quality dealership. We appreciate and recommend you! Laura and Jeff Bennett

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ms McDonnell

by imcdonell on 08/17/2018

I was pleased with the service but did feel it took longer then I had thought it would to have an oil change. I was there close to 2 hours. Everyone was pleasant. I was not given a time frame but was basing it on my experience with my Honda dealer and there quick lane service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Focus

by JAG0705 on 08/02/2018

Chronic problem with a focus, short term resolution,, 3rd time repair in 2 yrs

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reliable and trustworthy maintenance

by Briggsy on 07/09/2018

I can always depend on Midland Ford Service Dept for reliable service in a timely manner. A recent Ford Explorer recall notice led me to Midland Ford Shop for their review. The Service Team ordered the part and then called me to schedule the appointment once the part arrived. The repair was completed while I waited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
