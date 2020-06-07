I wanted to get my brakes inspected as they where starting to grind, stopped in to make an appointment for brakes and oil change, when I went to pick up my truck, the brakes where never looked at, was told the lift was held up by a bus without a motor, so now I had to make another appointment just to get my brakes inspected, with the holidays my schedule is hectic and the grinding is getting worse
I took my ford edge in for a common brake booster replacement. They verified the issue and replaced the part in 2 hours while I waited in their large comfortable waiting room watching football. The work was done using a recall which ford paid for so I do not have a comment on cost, but I would think I would be paying for more hours else where if they weren't so familiar with ford edges.
I've had to bring the same car into the dealership 5 different times for a coolant leak that MIdland Ford just can't seem to figure out. Meanwhile, they have forced me to continue paying the deductible on the warranty 4 of those 5 visits because they're too incompetent to accurately find, diagnose, and fix the root cause. The only time they ever find anything wrong with the car is when I tell them what the problem is and where to look to find/fix it. I've owned the car for less than 1 year and have had the absolute worst experience despite even trying to explain my situation to the owner. I would absolutely not recommend buying a Ford in general, but if you do, I also wouldn't recommend Midland Ford for any type of service.
Had appt, got tune up & 4 tires. No waiting, explained everything, price lower than estimated (did not have to do alignment). Nice that I didn't have to wait (like before, even with appt) and that just because it was in estimate, they didn't do it because it wasn't needed. I felt like they were honest. This is a big change from recent past years.
I was pleased with the service but did feel it took longer then I had thought it would to have an oil change. I was there close to 2 hours. Everyone was pleasant. I was not given a time frame but was basing it on my experience with my Honda dealer and there quick lane service.
I can always depend on Midland Ford Service Dept for reliable service in a timely manner.
A recent Ford Explorer recall notice led me to Midland Ford Shop for their review. The Service Team ordered the part and then called me to schedule the appointment once the part arrived. The repair was completed while I waited.
