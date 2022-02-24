5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a very pleasant experience at Bill Brown Ford located in Livonia, MI. My salesman Jeff Muntean was knowledgeable on the Ford products and answered all my questions. I will certainly recommend the dealership to friends and family. Jeff was awesome in explaining the features on my Flex. My son ended up leasing a new F150 truck two days later. I know, our family has found the perfect dealership. Bill Brown should be commended on having such a supportive staff. From the time I was greeted at front desk and drove out of the parking lot at the dealership with my new Flex, the staff at Bill Brown's were awesome. Fast knowledgeable service at all aspects in purchasing a new vehicle. A shout out to the staff prepping my vehicle for delivery. Job well done! Read more