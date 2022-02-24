Skip to main content
Bill Brown Ford

32222 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Bill Brown Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(111)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finance

by Dawn S. on 02/24/2022

From start to finish Jim Stevens finalized my deal effortlessly. Thanks so much!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
111 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service as alwyas

by dfrost128 on 10/04/2017

Joe Schutte was the best. He helped me take my car seat out of my escape and install it in my rental vehicle for the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Response to Survey

by Quasita7 on 09/11/2017

! just love the guys at the service desk! They are mindful and ever so pleasant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

focus body shop repair

by figner1 on 09/01/2017

They did a fine job at the body shop repairing my Focus!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great place

by Vgiarre on 08/30/2017

My experience was great and I got an amazing deal on my tires. The only downside was I asked for my front tires because I wanted to keep them as spares and I did not receive them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr

by tjuncaj on 08/22/2017

Very happy with the service treatment and timely repair. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick change experience

by Dbammerman on 07/31/2017

Bill Brown was helpful and quick. I would recommend them for an oil change to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2016 Ford SHO

by goodie68 on 07/28/2017

Alex went above and beyond to ensure my defective tire was repaired correctly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best deals around.

by RickyP6 on 07/25/2017

Excellent service. Said I would be done in one hour and it was. Also found the best deals for me that I had missed for my oil change and tire rotation paying under $10.00 when all was through. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Meg6295 on 07/25/2017

Per usual, the customer service was fantastic. My car was taken and completed in a timely manner. The staff is always very helpful and pleasant

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mercury Mariner repair

by cheroberta on 07/17/2017

I really appreciate the help I received from Shirley, at the service desk, as well as Mike Machnak. My car was completed the same day and I was very grateful for that. Everything seems to be running well with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

quick lube center

by sam2000plus on 07/13/2017

only my 2nd time at bill brown....the oil change was quick and the ppl there are curtious and professional....I will be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great staff

by FahadDoh on 06/30/2017

Overall a great experience. There are still some scratches that need attention and one of the new keys does not open, Dealership has asked to drop in so that they can fix it promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Drivenhard on 06/28/2017

Great service from professionals who respect thier customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wheel baring

by paulstunkel on 06/28/2017

Prompt and on time and at a cost less than predicted. Great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs. Nancy Douglass

by Bucky77 on 06/21/2017

The online appointment is so messed up. When on and did all the information, then I waited for a response. Got nothing. Went in an Mike the manager took care of me. The desk personnel are the best, and the garage real are best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Valentine14 on 06/16/2017

Called for oil change, was told approximate time of wait, took vehicle in an they were right on! Even washed car! Very happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fleet service

by Drewmaster on 06/15/2017

Everyone was absolutely fantastic. I really appreciate the level of service from you folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Five Star Rating

by LuvMyFlex on 06/15/2017

I had a very pleasant experience at Bill Brown Ford located in Livonia, MI. My salesman Jeff Muntean was knowledgeable on the Ford products and answered all my questions. I will certainly recommend the dealership to friends and family. Jeff was awesome in explaining the features on my Flex. My son ended up leasing a new F150 truck two days later. I know, our family has found the perfect dealership. Bill Brown should be commended on having such a supportive staff. From the time I was greeted at front desk and drove out of the parking lot at the dealership with my new Flex, the staff at Bill Brown's were awesome. Fast knowledgeable service at all aspects in purchasing a new vehicle. A shout out to the staff prepping my vehicle for delivery. Job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mustang repair

by sburns21 on 06/15/2017

It took me two times of bringing my vehicle in to actually get it fixed; the first time it was stated they could hear it but not find it. No fault of the dealer but the repair was ridiculous considering it is a new car; all four ball joints and control arms were replaced at 11,000 miles. Bill Brown is a good dealer, that is why I go there. Like the new service center, they were very fast and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Purchase Experience

by Mossman72 on 06/13/2017

Joe Anto did an excellent job explaining my purchase options and Finance Manager Mike Ivey was efficient in completing the sale of my Focus. I'll recommend Bill Brown Ford Pre-Certified.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
42 cars in stock
0 new34 used8 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
