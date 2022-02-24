Bill Brown Ford
Customer Reviews of Bill Brown Ford
Finance
by 02/24/2022on
From start to finish Jim Stevens finalized my deal effortlessly. Thanks so much!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service as alwyas
by 10/04/2017on
Joe Schutte was the best. He helped me take my car seat out of my escape and install it in my rental vehicle for the day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Response to Survey
by 09/11/2017on
! just love the guys at the service desk! They are mindful and ever so pleasant!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
focus body shop repair
by 09/01/2017on
They did a fine job at the body shop repairing my Focus!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place
by 08/30/2017on
My experience was great and I got an amazing deal on my tires. The only downside was I asked for my front tires because I wanted to keep them as spares and I did not receive them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mr
by 08/22/2017on
Very happy with the service treatment and timely repair. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick change experience
by 07/31/2017on
Bill Brown was helpful and quick. I would recommend them for an oil change to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford SHO
by 07/28/2017on
Alex went above and beyond to ensure my defective tire was repaired correctly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best deals around.
by 07/25/2017on
Excellent service. Said I would be done in one hour and it was. Also found the best deals for me that I had missed for my oil change and tire rotation paying under $10.00 when all was through. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/25/2017on
Per usual, the customer service was fantastic. My car was taken and completed in a timely manner. The staff is always very helpful and pleasant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercury Mariner repair
by 07/17/2017on
I really appreciate the help I received from Shirley, at the service desk, as well as Mike Machnak. My car was completed the same day and I was very grateful for that. Everything seems to be running well with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
quick lube center
by 07/13/2017on
only my 2nd time at bill brown....the oil change was quick and the ppl there are curtious and professional....I will be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff
by 06/30/2017on
Overall a great experience. There are still some scratches that need attention and one of the new keys does not open, Dealership has asked to drop in so that they can fix it promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/28/2017on
Great service from professionals who respect thier customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wheel baring
by 06/28/2017on
Prompt and on time and at a cost less than predicted. Great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mrs. Nancy Douglass
by 06/21/2017on
The online appointment is so messed up. When on and did all the information, then I waited for a response. Got nothing. Went in an Mike the manager took care of me. The desk personnel are the best, and the garage real are best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/16/2017on
Called for oil change, was told approximate time of wait, took vehicle in an they were right on! Even washed car! Very happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fleet service
by 06/15/2017on
Everyone was absolutely fantastic. I really appreciate the level of service from you folks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Star Rating
by 06/15/2017on
I had a very pleasant experience at Bill Brown Ford located in Livonia, MI. My salesman Jeff Muntean was knowledgeable on the Ford products and answered all my questions. I will certainly recommend the dealership to friends and family. Jeff was awesome in explaining the features on my Flex. My son ended up leasing a new F150 truck two days later. I know, our family has found the perfect dealership. Bill Brown should be commended on having such a supportive staff. From the time I was greeted at front desk and drove out of the parking lot at the dealership with my new Flex, the staff at Bill Brown's were awesome. Fast knowledgeable service at all aspects in purchasing a new vehicle. A shout out to the staff prepping my vehicle for delivery. Job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang repair
by 06/15/2017on
It took me two times of bringing my vehicle in to actually get it fixed; the first time it was stated they could hear it but not find it. No fault of the dealer but the repair was ridiculous considering it is a new car; all four ball joints and control arms were replaced at 11,000 miles. Bill Brown is a good dealer, that is why I go there. Like the new service center, they were very fast and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Purchase Experience
by 06/13/2017on
Joe Anto did an excellent job explaining my purchase options and Finance Manager Mike Ivey was efficient in completing the sale of my Focus. I'll recommend Bill Brown Ford Pre-Certified.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes