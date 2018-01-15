5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hi my name is Brent Robison & here is my story and i'm sticking to it. From the minute I drove on to the lot with my old beater 96 Mercury, I was approached by Chad Woodard my new friend & salesmen . He was willing to listen to me instead of telling me his opinion . He helped me set up a loan for a 2011 Ford Escape . Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would drive away that night in a new vehicle & leave my old rust bucket behind. Chad took care of everything all I had to do was sign the papers . The easiest deal I have ever made. I had some minor repairs needed done on my SUV so Chad took me to the service Dept & introduced me to Andrew who fully explained every thing that I needed done . Now I have never dealt with a dealership service dept before mainly because of the horror stories I have heard about them. I felt very at ease with everyone I have come into contact with here. I will highly recommend Lafontaine Ford to all my friends and that's saying a lot coming from someone who worked for 31 years at GM. Read more