LaFontaine Ford of Lansing
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Ford of Lansing
Great Staff Match You with the Right Vehicle
by 01/15/2018on
I went in for an oil change on my Escape and came out with a 2018 F150! Robert Andrus did a fantastic job listening to me about my needs and wants in a vehicle and were able to get me a quality truck in my price range. They all stayed late to take care of me and this sale and that meant a lot because they could have easily asked for me to come back at a future date. I highly suggest LaFontaine Ford in Lansing as they are one of the few dealerships where the staff listens to the customers and work hard to match the owner with the right vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reveiw of my new 2017 Escape lease from LaFontaine Ford of Lansing
by 09/27/2016on
Fantastic service by Ford Hall...Did not need to do anything during my lease change. Ford took care of everything for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth Pleasant Transaction
by 06/15/2016on
I made an appointment and told them what I was looking for and they had a couple of cars ready for me to review drive and compare. easy to work with and very accommodating. i was so happy with my experience I recommended the dealership to a co-worker. He came in the next day and also purchased a vehicle.
Great Experience In Every Way
by 04/25/2016on
All employees that we saw at dealership were friendly and kept up well informed to lease our 2016 Escape and they were very accommodating finding the vehicle with the options we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 04/18/2016on
Every detail was handled smoothly and professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out Standing Service
by 04/10/2016on
Hi my name is Brent Robison & here is my story and i'm sticking to it. From the minute I drove on to the lot with my old beater 96 Mercury, I was approached by Chad Woodard my new friend & salesmen . He was willing to listen to me instead of telling me his opinion . He helped me set up a loan for a 2011 Ford Escape . Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would drive away that night in a new vehicle & leave my old rust bucket behind. Chad took care of everything all I had to do was sign the papers . The easiest deal I have ever made. I had some minor repairs needed done on my SUV so Chad took me to the service Dept & introduced me to Andrew who fully explained every thing that I needed done . Now I have never dealt with a dealership service dept before mainly because of the horror stories I have heard about them. I felt very at ease with everyone I have come into contact with here. I will highly recommend Lafontaine Ford to all my friends and that's saying a lot coming from someone who worked for 31 years at GM.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford Flex
by 03/28/2016on
Easy purchase; didn't have to step foot in a dealership! Our budget was strict and our needs were met creatively by Ford.
Leasing of my Ford Escape
by 02/18/2016on
My salesman was Mark Woodard. Mark is friendly and I have recommended him and this dealership. We also bring our vehicles there for service. We have found them friendly and honest.
Like dealing with friends
by 10/30/2015on
Shopped around almost brought a couple times,but they all became high pressure sales men. This didn't happen at lansing Ford they wanted to make sure I was happy with the purchase and truck I chose.ThankS for the help.
Car Buying Experience
by 10/30/2015on
This was the best car buying experience I have ever had. Andrew Pentico (sales) and Don Pash (Sales Manager) were great to work with. Then Nate Harutunian (Finance) did an excellent job and I bought a really nice car at an affordable payment. I will definitely go back to this dealership and I would recommend calling Andrew if you're looking for a car. FIVE STARS FOR THIS PLACE!!!
Very happy with this dealership
by 04/28/2014on
I had great service and everyone we worked with was very helpful. Would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Taurus Limited
by 04/22/2014on
Just bought my Taurus at LaFontaine and I was very pleased with the service provided by my salesman Sam D and bus. mgr Don.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Keep Looking!
by 04/08/2014on
Sales person called. In my email through Edmund I said to contact me by e-mail only. The sales person told me to drive to the dealership so he can figure out what I was looking for. I told him that it was in my e-mail, but he insisted that I come to the dealership. He would not send me a price via e-mail.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable