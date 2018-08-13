Zeigler Honda
Zeigler Honda: Travis NeSmith & Brian Sanderson
by 08/13/2018on
We purchased a 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L, but we were in the market for CPO cars originally, and we started with Metro Toyota (Kalamazoo, MI). Metro was friendly, but very unwilling to budge much on prices which already seemed higher with comparable Honda hybrids, new or used. Travis and Brian seemed honest, were knowledgeable and accommodating, and helped us accomplish a car replacement purchase with efficiency. They were willing to negotiate price, and communications ran smoothly. These salesmen provided us with sales expertise and we are confident about working with their service department based on our prior experience with a Honda Civic I drove for several years. I am 50 years old, yet I have only owned a Grand Am, Honda Civic EX, Toyota Avalon XLS, and Cadillac Seville SLS, which were my primary cars prior to purchasing this Accord. Travis and Brian provided test drives and background information which led to our shifting focus from a pre-2018 CPO to a 2018 Accord Hybrid. The re-engineering and new car warranties persuaded us to select a 2018 instead of an older CPO mid-size sedan hybrid, and price and "better bang for our buck" motivated us to choose a Honda Accord Hybrid instead of a Toyota Camry Hybrid. That is, the facts and helpful information helped US make the decision, not pressure or misleading obfuscation from questionable sales practices. Travis and Brian earned our trust and our business. My wife and I recommend them heartily to other people in the market for a new or CPO sedan. Mind you, we did our homework and preceded our purchase with perhaps 10-12 test drives, several hours of research, and many communications with dealers and salesmen. Although I am a novice purchaser inasmuch as my car purchases are as infrequent as possible, and since I usually keep my vehicles for 8+ years, I think the fact that Travis and Brian rose to the top of our intense car hunting process says a lot about them and about Zeigler Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 09/12/2017on
Negotiated a deal with Travis Nesmith over the internet for a never titled 2016 Honda Accord coupe. Its was the easiest deal I have ever done for a car. He stayed true to the price we had agreed on and didn't play any games. He handled everything very professional. We actually made a four hour drive from Ohio to make the purchase so the deal had to be worth it !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New lease
by 05/28/2016on
My salesman does an excellent job and really understands cars and how to match them with the customer's lifestyle. Always goes the extra mile.
2016 CRV
by 05/11/2016on
I trust AK Khan for all my car buying. He talked me into my first Honda, this is my 3Rd one from AK. My son is also on his 3Rd car.
No pressure family friendly environment
by 03/13/2016on
I bought my 2016 Honda Odyssey EX at Ziegler Honda of Kalamazoo after shopping around at several different dealers online. I live in Holland but drove to Kalamazoo because the staff was friendly, easy going, and willing to offer me what I needed at a great price. They were patient, friendly, and they did not try to force me to purchase options I didn't want / need. Ziegler Honda of Kalamazoo's lobby has a child friendly room with a door that can be shut. We used this to contain my children during the purchase which was very much appreciated. I am very happy with my experience and the staff at Ziegler Honda of Kalamazoo. Most of all, I love my new Honda Odyssey. My local Holland Honda dealer (Crown) was not pleasant to work and was unwilling to provide me what I wanted. I won't go back there but I may go back to Ziegler for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time buyers
by 02/15/2016on
1st experience buying fron Zeiglers was great! No pressure and all about our needs & budget! Thank you Alan Awe!
Best deal of all west michigan honda dealers
by 11/27/2015on
Travis is the guy to go to. He gave me the best deal of all the dealerships, got all my financials together fast, and made it happen. The rest offered poor deals and didn't make an effort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Name-Cheryl Mosebach, Salesman Brian Cool, Zeigler Hionda
by 09/02/2015on
This dealership is wonderful, very helpful, and understanding of my needs and financial options. They worked with me and were very patient
Great car, even better sales experience!
by 07/14/2015on
It was a great pleasure working with Adil Khan to purchase our 2015 Honda Pilot SE. We absolutely love the vehicle, but, more importantly, we can't say enough about the experience we had with Mr. Khan. He's incredibly genuine and positive, which made for a phenomenal car-buying experience. We will definitely work with him, and Zeigler Honda, again in the future!
My second
by 01/31/2015on
My salesman, Casey Bush, performed what I consider a "leasing miracle" by exchanging my 2014 Odyssey EX-L's lease for an identical 2015 Odyssey EX-L lease that cost me virtually nothing out of pocket and even lowered my monthly lease payment. This put me in a new Odyssey lease by having less than 13 months on my 2014 Odyssey's lease. What a deal!!
Excellent Service After Sale
by 01/28/2015on
Though the purchase experience was certainly positive, the primary reason we keep returning to Zeigler Honda is their service department. The post-sale service is outstanding.
Great Auto Lease Experience
by 09/15/2014on
We contacted Harold Ziegler Honda via internet to inquire about aquiring a 2014 Honda CRV. Josh E then contacted me directly by phone. We had to schedule, then reschedule an appointment because of weather. When we met, my wife and I were immediately comfortable with Josh and felt we had a Client Advisor who was experienced, competent and personable. We negotiated a lease contract that was comfortable for all parties. We love our new Honda CRV EX L! Thank you Josh.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
AK salesman of many talents
by 01/16/2014on
Adil K is one of the best salesmen that I have ever had the pleasure working with and I have purchased eights brand new cars in the last 30 years. He was very knowledgable about his products and when I showed him my research information he made me a deal I could not walk away from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes