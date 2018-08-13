5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L, but we were in the market for CPO cars originally, and we started with Metro Toyota (Kalamazoo, MI). Metro was friendly, but very unwilling to budge much on prices which already seemed higher with comparable Honda hybrids, new or used. Travis and Brian seemed honest, were knowledgeable and accommodating, and helped us accomplish a car replacement purchase with efficiency. They were willing to negotiate price, and communications ran smoothly. These salesmen provided us with sales expertise and we are confident about working with their service department based on our prior experience with a Honda Civic I drove for several years. I am 50 years old, yet I have only owned a Grand Am, Honda Civic EX, Toyota Avalon XLS, and Cadillac Seville SLS, which were my primary cars prior to purchasing this Accord. Travis and Brian provided test drives and background information which led to our shifting focus from a pre-2018 CPO to a 2018 Accord Hybrid. The re-engineering and new car warranties persuaded us to select a 2018 instead of an older CPO mid-size sedan hybrid, and price and "better bang for our buck" motivated us to choose a Honda Accord Hybrid instead of a Toyota Camry Hybrid. That is, the facts and helpful information helped US make the decision, not pressure or misleading obfuscation from questionable sales practices. Travis and Brian earned our trust and our business. My wife and I recommend them heartily to other people in the market for a new or CPO sedan. Mind you, we did our homework and preceded our purchase with perhaps 10-12 test drives, several hours of research, and many communications with dealers and salesmen. Although I am a novice purchaser inasmuch as my car purchases are as infrequent as possible, and since I usually keep my vehicles for 8+ years, I think the fact that Travis and Brian rose to the top of our intense car hunting process says a lot about them and about Zeigler Honda. Read more