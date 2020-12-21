5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mark T was great. He was very knowledgeable and answered any questions we had. He also had some great advice about the car and financing, which we listened to and I'm very happy we did. We drove all the way from Plymouth to purchase the vehicle and it was well worth the drive. Mark was also very efficient and mindful of time, which we appreciated as we had to drive out after work. I am extremely happy with my new vehicle, it has everything I am looking for and more. The finance team was great and found me an amazing interest rate, which I am very thankful for; I cannot remember the name of the women (she recently had knee surgery), she was very helpful, knowledgeable and answered all of our questions - she also gave great advice and tips. Everyone went out of there way to make sure we had the best experience and service, I will recommend this dealership to my friends and family. Thank you. Read more