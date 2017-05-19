Skip to main content
Milnes Chevrolet

1900 S Cedar St, Imlay City, MI 48444
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Milnes Chevrolet

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new Malibu!!

by Dcrog79 on 05/19/2017

I did my research myself online. Settled on a few cars that I wanted to test drive and there was one particular one that I wanted more than the others. It was that one that I test drove first. It was the only one I test drove too. The dealer was closing soon and couldn't find a porter to spray the underneath of my vehicle and the paint so they delivered it to my the next day at my job. Swapped out my trade-in for my new car right there in my work parking lot. I live 35 miles away too!!! Talked about special delivery!!! Nice! 2017 Chevy Malibu LT is a nice ride! I'm pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and Highly Satisfied!

by Shan_Shell88 on 04/12/2017

Customer Service by Zach Gregory was Very Professional and knowledgable. I definitely would refer him to family and friends for any future car purchases or leases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership

by D_Offer1975 on 04/04/2017

Painless transaction.... and crystal clear on all counts... Really appreciate your teams efforts to make it a wonderful experience....It was simply effortless....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
