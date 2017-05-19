Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Milnes Chevrolet

Milnes Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
1900 S Cedar St, Imlay City, MI 48444
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Milnes Chevrolet

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new Malibu!!

by Dcrog79 on 05/19/2017

I did my research myself online. Settled on a few cars that I wanted to test drive and there was one particular one that I wanted more than the others. It was that one that I test drove first. It was the only one I test drove too. The dealer was closing soon and couldn't find a porter to spray the underneath of my vehicle and the paint so they delivered it to my the next day at my job. Swapped out my trade-in for my new car right there in my work parking lot. I live 35 miles away too!!! Talked about special delivery!!! Nice! 2017 Chevy Malibu LT is a nice ride! I'm pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and Highly Satisfied!

by Shan_Shell88 on 04/12/2017

Customer Service by Zach Gregory was Very Professional and knowledgable. I definitely would refer him to family and friends for any future car purchases or leases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership

by D_Offer1975 on 04/04/2017

Painless transaction.... and crystal clear on all counts... Really appreciate your teams efforts to make it a wonderful experience....It was simply effortless....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
9 cars in stock
0 new9 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Colorado
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Cruze
Chevrolet Cruze
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes