Milnes Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Milnes Chevrolet
Love my new Malibu!!
by 05/19/2017on
I did my research myself online. Settled on a few cars that I wanted to test drive and there was one particular one that I wanted more than the others. It was that one that I test drove first. It was the only one I test drove too. The dealer was closing soon and couldn't find a porter to spray the underneath of my vehicle and the paint so they delivered it to my the next day at my job. Swapped out my trade-in for my new car right there in my work parking lot. I live 35 miles away too!!! Talked about special delivery!!! Nice! 2017 Chevy Malibu LT is a nice ride! I'm pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service and Highly Satisfied!
by 04/12/2017on
Customer Service by Zach Gregory was Very Professional and knowledgable. I definitely would refer him to family and friends for any future car purchases or leases.
Awesome dealership
by 04/04/2017on
Painless transaction.... and crystal clear on all counts... Really appreciate your teams efforts to make it a wonderful experience....It was simply effortless....