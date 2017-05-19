5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I did my research myself online. Settled on a few cars that I wanted to test drive and there was one particular one that I wanted more than the others. It was that one that I test drove first. It was the only one I test drove too. The dealer was closing soon and couldn't find a porter to spray the underneath of my vehicle and the paint so they delivered it to my the next day at my job. Swapped out my trade-in for my new car right there in my work parking lot. I live 35 miles away too!!! Talked about special delivery!!! Nice! 2017 Chevy Malibu LT is a nice ride! I'm pleased! Read more