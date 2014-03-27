1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

For consumers thinking of purchasing a vehicle from CR Chrysler in Adrian: This car was sold to me as new, at sticker price. Shortly after purchase, I realize that the car was not driving like a new car should. I had the car diagnosed at a different Chrysler dealership. Here are the findings: Front Rotors and brakes needed changing. Electrical issues within the TRANSMISSION, causing the car do drive abnormally. If the dealership is selling NEW cars in this condition, what condition are the used cars in? Read more