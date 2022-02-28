Skip to main content
Szott Ford

8800 E Holly Rd, Holly, MI 48442
Today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Szott Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
2 Reviews
sales Rating

Don't do it

by dontdoit on 02/28/2022

Bought a used Honda and it died on me seven days later. The dealer told me they'd take care of the tow bill to get it taken care of and all I had to do was call Ford roadside assistance. Now I'm being told I have to foot the bill. Despite my warranty. I've filed a complaint with the state attorney general and am on the phone right now with the department of regulatory affairs. My next step will be the local news. I will never do business with a Ford dealer again. Especially [non-permissible content removed]. If you're facing similar issues, the state attorney general and the Michigan department of regulatory affairs has a number you can call to file a complaint, just Google for it. This dealer is not reliable, and cannot be trusted. Scratch Ford off of your list folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Cannot be trusted

by Pete95 on 02/12/2021

Called the dealer on Friday and put a vehicle on hold. Called on Saturday to work out the financing. Apparently their system was not updated. Asked to hold the car till the following Monday. Got email confirmation that they would hold the car through Monday. Took half day off from work. Had the kids miss school. Drove to the dealership (1 hour) on Monday. On reaching there we were told the car had already been sold earlier that day. No other car available in the color we wanted. Made it seem like it was our fault that we didn't take delivery on Saturday. It ruined our day. Had to drive back home, another hour, empty handed. A huge disappointment and worse ethics.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
176 cars in stock
132 new33 used11 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

