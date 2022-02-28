1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a used Honda and it died on me seven days later. The dealer told me they'd take care of the tow bill to get it taken care of and all I had to do was call Ford roadside assistance. Now I'm being told I have to foot the bill. Despite my warranty. I've filed a complaint with the state attorney general and am on the phone right now with the department of regulatory affairs. My next step will be the local news. I will never do business with a Ford dealer again. Especially [non-permissible content removed]. If you're facing similar issues, the state attorney general and the Michigan department of regulatory affairs has a number you can call to file a complaint, just Google for it. This dealer is not reliable, and cannot be trusted. Scratch Ford off of your list folks. Read more