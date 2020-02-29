1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After I bought a used Denali in 2017, I decided to trade it in for a 2018 Escalade ESV with 4k miles on it. I paid for the $20 dollar a month upgrade for the Upgraded Windshield with Rain X or whatever the hell it is. I finally get the truck and find that the windshield washer fluid doesn't come out. I make an appt at 3 pm and bring the truck back in on a Friday night. They tell me it will be around 45 mins. After 2.5 hours, I go to check and they look puzzled. A woman goes to check and that's when I see them pull my truck in to work on it. 15 minutes later the woman tells me that the tubes are crushed and asks what I did to cause this. I was flabbergasted because I obviously did not cause that. She said that she needs to order parts to fix it and that I will have to bring it back. I told her that I don't have time for this nonsense and she can send someone to pick up the truck from my house. On my drive home, I figured out that LaFontaine most likely damaged the washer tubes when they installed my upgraded window that I paid close to $600 for. Great service huh? Read more