My XT5 Purchase
by 02/29/2020on
Everyone was kind, considerate, responsive and experienced. They took the time to show me different options and I did not feel rushed nor pressured. They worked within my budget and timetable. My salesman, Handsome Glover, was great to work with. Very patient, reliable and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 01/04/2020on
Great experience,and seem like this dealerships really cares for their customers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lafontaine Cadillac
by 06/30/2019on
Everyone at this establishment was very professional and willing to help in any way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 06/06/2019on
We had a great experience leasing our new vehicle. Everyone was very friendly, honest and made the experience enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department screwed me big time!
by 10/23/2018on
After I bought a used Denali in 2017, I decided to trade it in for a 2018 Escalade ESV with 4k miles on it. I paid for the $20 dollar a month upgrade for the Upgraded Windshield with Rain X or whatever the hell it is. I finally get the truck and find that the windshield washer fluid doesn't come out. I make an appt at 3 pm and bring the truck back in on a Friday night. They tell me it will be around 45 mins. After 2.5 hours, I go to check and they look puzzled. A woman goes to check and that's when I see them pull my truck in to work on it. 15 minutes later the woman tells me that the tubes are crushed and asks what I did to cause this. I was flabbergasted because I obviously did not cause that. She said that she needs to order parts to fix it and that I will have to bring it back. I told her that I don't have time for this nonsense and she can send someone to pick up the truck from my house. On my drive home, I figured out that LaFontaine most likely damaged the washer tubes when they installed my upgraded window that I paid close to $600 for. Great service huh?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Car Purchase
by 04/25/2013on
This was the best experience I have ever had purchasing a new car. Luke F. is a wonderful salesperson. He was knowledgeable about the two cars I was inquiring about, he listened to my needs in a car and came up with several options for me to review. I was so satisfied that I referred a girlfriend and she purchase a buick regal from your dealership. Both of us purchased new cars withing 2 weeks. I will continue to support this dealership and Luke F.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing dealer
by 01/08/2013on
We bought our 2013 Cadillac Escalade from the best LaFontaine sales person Luke F. The dealership was about an hour away and yes there were multiple dealers closer but after contacting Luke we were persuaded to make the visit. This was out 3rd Escaladeso we knew what we wanted and what we wanted to pay. Luke had exactly what we were looking for parked right in front and ready to go just in case. We said write her up! We had a great tour of the facility while the paperwork was completed. WOW 2nd to none here. A cafe, salon, boutique...amazing facility. We felt like family and felt like we received the family deal. LaFontaine is our new dealership. C. Johnson-Chesterfield, MI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to work with!
by 09/16/2007on
I had originally gone through a broker who hooked me up with Dave Forbes from LaFontaine. Dave and his assistant Dan took care fo everything for me. They gave me exactly what I was looking for to trade in my old vehicle. No one threw any punches or tried to pull a fast one on me. SInce I live so far from the dealership they even sent Dan out to my house to complete the deal. I actually took delivery of my new truck right in my living room. I did not have to go back to the dealership and wait around for them to take care of me. They came right out and set everything up for me. Dave handled a good deal of the sale through email with me too. He was prompt at replying and took a lot of time with me after the sale was done. I HIGHLY recommend LaFontaine and Dave Forbes for anyone that is looking for a new GM vehicle! I cannot say enough good things about them.
