1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I where searching for a car on edmunds.com We found ED KOEHN FORD offered the best prices. When we called, the salesman Dennis could not find any record of the cars listed online. I asked about 3-5 other cars, included the lot# and was told that was NOT the price but the discount. I shared it was the listed price at Edmunds.com and he said, "Hun, they messed it up." and put me "on hold" without saying a word. After 10 minutes of being on hold...I called back. I asked to speak with Dennis. The receptionist said Dennis was with a customer and connected me with either Tim Hicks or Tyler Palmer. I shared my question with him and he told me to call back and talk to "the management" and hung up on me. So I called back and guess who they connected me to the same person. He then said"we're too busy here and don't have time for this crap!" and hung the phone up rudely. Thank you Tyler Palmer, Tim Hicks and Dennis. I'm glad you helped make our decision where NOT to buy our car. If you would have listened, you would have heard a customer calling to buy car...not to complain. When did salesman stop listening to customers? If this was a mistake (with your business listing) starting with a "Thank you for for bringing it to your attention" would perhaps been a better approach. Now I have to take the time to reseach how to leave the first poor review Ive ever left in my life and waste even more of my time. I believe others should be warned of your poor business and the way you treated us. You can see this for yourself. All the cars are listed for $2100.00...this way they can BLOCK all honest dealers by occupying the LOWEST PRICE FIRST when customers search on Edmunds.com...slimey business! Read more