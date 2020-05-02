Ed Koehn Ford Lincoln

11064 W Carson City Rd, Greenville, MI 48838
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ed Koehn Ford Lincoln

4.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Best place to buy a car

by Spike51ford on 02/05/2020

Very easy process. Friendly staff went above and beyond to find the model and options we wanted. This is our third new car purchased from them in 10 years and will definitely buy from Todd again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Fordedge on 12/16/2019

Charging a pretty steep price for oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Ford F150 Platinum

by 0726Jrv1 on 11/08/2019

great experience! John and Rob were GREAT

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Truck Sales and Financing

by Cowboy_1031 on 11/11/2016

I would recommend Ed Koehn Ford to anybody looking a a truck. Don their Finance Manager did an outstanding job by going over and beyond my expectations. I have bought numerous vehicles over the years but this has been the most outstanding experience I have ever had. Thanks Don! You did all the right things and gave me the comfort that you listened to my needs and came up with a truck that met my needs at a better than expected price. Hats off to Ed Koehn Ford. You have my business for life! Definitely a satisfied customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT SERVICE!

by fordgirl13 on 04/06/2015

I brought my ford edge into ed koehn to get service done on it. The staff was super friendly and very helpful. Prices were just right (you do get what you pay for) I would defiantly recommend everyone to get service work done there! They also will beat anyones prices on tires with free rotations!! GREAT DEAL!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No Honor

by Bungar2006 on 10/31/2014

Bought a car at their big sale in Rockford that immediately had a mechanical problem. I was told it would be repaired. Dealership in Wayland kept my car on several occasions and lied about repairs being made. Have not even paid the first payment and I have a $1200 repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Did not honor advertised prices on multiple cars...no class

by schorfhaar on 06/25/2012

My wife and I where searching for a car on edmunds.com We found ED KOEHN FORD offered the best prices. When we called, the salesman Dennis could not find any record of the cars listed online. I asked about 3-5 other cars, included the lot# and was told that was NOT the price but the discount. I shared it was the listed price at Edmunds.com and he said, "Hun, they messed it up." and put me "on hold" without saying a word. After 10 minutes of being on hold...I called back. I asked to speak with Dennis. The receptionist said Dennis was with a customer and connected me with either Tim Hicks or Tyler Palmer. I shared my question with him and he told me to call back and talk to "the management" and hung up on me. So I called back and guess who they connected me to the same person. He then said"we're too busy here and don't have time for this crap!" and hung the phone up rudely. Thank you Tyler Palmer, Tim Hicks and Dennis. I'm glad you helped make our decision where NOT to buy our car. If you would have listened, you would have heard a customer calling to buy car...not to complain. When did salesman stop listening to customers? If this was a mistake (with your business listing) starting with a "Thank you for for bringing it to your attention" would perhaps been a better approach. Now I have to take the time to reseach how to leave the first poor review Ive ever left in my life and waste even more of my time. I believe others should be warned of your poor business and the way you treated us. You can see this for yourself. All the cars are listed for $2100.00...this way they can BLOCK all honest dealers by occupying the LOWEST PRICE FIRST when customers search on Edmunds.com...slimey business!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service

by mastiffmom2 on 12/24/2011

Nice/Helpful staff. Not able to preform all services on sight. Mixed up hours of operation. No body shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good sales guy

by mastiffmom2 on 12/24/2011

Had it not been for our sales person-Pete, I would have left the dealership w/o a car that day. I came in for a new Ford Edge and went home w/ a Lincoln MKX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
