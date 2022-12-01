Feeny Ford of Grayling
Customer Reviews of Feeny Ford of Grayling
Friendly and professional
by 01/12/2022on
Very friendly and professional. Helped me with getting to know the new vehicle before I left.
F 150
by 03/24/2022on
Great experience, very helpful, answered any questions I had. Very knowledgeable and quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Wrangler
by 05/11/2021on
Nice and easy with no hassle. Great sales staff that worked with me on my schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on 2017 Edge
by 11/12/2019on
Well done with little wait time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 07/18/2019on
Got in and out in a reasonable amount of time and at a fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
General service and Oil Changes
by 07/15/2019on
Feeny Ford has serviced my (when needed) and changed my oil for the last 5 years. Their service is outstanding and that's why I keep coming back - and I live 3 hours away. Feeny's sales is also excellent - open, honest and very trustworthy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great help
by 07/15/2019on
The quick lube guys spotted trouble with my tires and the service department got me new tires and did the necessary repairs working around my schedule. Everyone was kind and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Feeney Ford of Grayling
by 07/06/2019on
Great dealership with exceptional service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty and Recall Work
by 07/05/2019on
Dealership was great to work with. They not only left me with a loaner car, they also picked my car up and dropped it back off when the work was complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a new car!
by 07/04/2019on
Very helpful and knowledgeable staff. Best place in Grayling to buy a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 06/28/2019on
Fenny Ford is a great place to purchase your next car or truck, They are professional, courteous and make you fell right at home even if your not from Michigan 😊 Extra thanks to Darrell
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
H.Blake
by 06/14/2019on
Everyone was pleasant to deal with and answer our questions. We had a very positive experience at Feeny Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/09/2019on
The service department always does an excellent job! I have them service both my 2001 Ranger and 2019 F150. Keep up the great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes