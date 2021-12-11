1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Pulling up to Harold Zeigler's Grandville Michigan location yesterday, my dad and I poured over pre owned inventory for a good ten minutes before any assistance showed up. Granted I was in my work clothes, the man who showed up to help a very well dressed woman would not even greet us. Finally another man showed up and asked what we were searching for. I gave him my price range and was given nothing short of a "tough luck" response, which should have been apparent from the price tags in the windows of most vehicles there. The man mentioned a vehicle that may be in my range, however he did not even offer to look it up or check with one of their many other locations for vehicles matching what I was searching for. A few days before going to the Grandville Michigan location I inquired about a vehicle at the Elkhart Indiana location. They responded quickly and sent me an email about once to twice a day asking me if I needed any more information on it and if I was still interested. What bothered my dad and I the most was how the whole experience ended. My dad, in attempt to keep up a conversation with this very cold man, mentioned he had bought a new 2008 Honda Civic for less than what they were selling a used 2007 for. We went into the lot understanding that the used car market has skyrocketed in price over the past year and a half, however the man essentially told us "well good for you" and then proceeded to walk away. Never before have I had such a rude experience at a car dealership. It makes me wonder if the term "customer service" has changed in definition, however the attitude there may directly reflect the over abundance of cars on their lot. My dad and I will most definitely never go back there, and unless you dress to impress and look like your ready to drop 20k on a 6 year old used car, then you may also want to reconsider. Read more