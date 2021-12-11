Harold Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grandville
Customer Reviews of Harold Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grandville
Outstanding!
11/12/2021
Not only did the dealership have a reasonable price in this low inventory market the support I received and the way they accommodated my needs and concerns was unheard of. From sales to financing to delivery they made me feel completely comfortable and confident I chose the right dealership. Great place with a great staff. Other dealerships could definitely benefit from following their business practices. I’m a very satisfied customer to say the least.
10/10 Rating
10/12/2021
Nate Van Ryn was incredible to work with. He’s was prompt with answering any questions I had. He made the process of leasing a new vehicle stress free.
Very professional and knowledgeable
09/20/2021
Very helpful and answered all questions well
Jeep 392
04/20/2021
James Snyder and Chris Zeppenfeld are the best team in Jeep sales. Exceptional service and clarity ordering a new model with lots of unknowns.
Quick Express Lube Lane
08/26/2019
Great service and friendly staff. If it wasnt for the overwhelming amount of people all coming in at once , I'm sure my wait time would have been diminished. Overall great experience.
Great Dealer
10/07/2018
Very happy with my experience with Ziegler of Grandville. I dont have a ton of time to shop a lot dealers to get the best deal. Everyone wants a great deal. I told my salesman what I wanted and what price I wanted to pay. We came a mutually agreeable price. Im glad to say that Im driving my new Jeep Grand Cherokee and loving every minute of it! Thank you Ziegler for respecting my time and getting me a great deal!
Great buying experience
04/14/2018
I find the Jeep I liked - 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Sterling Edition and contacted their web site. Their internet sales manager responded immediately even its weekend. Their sales representative Rich Snay is very polite and helpful. Talked about price through emails and done. Great buying experience!!! This is my second Jeep and I definitely will buy from them again when I replace my Jeep in the future.
First car!
06/21/2017
This was my first car and my first big purchase. Rich Snay was so patient and understanding about it all. He was very informative and made sure I knew what I was getting myself into. He had my best interest at heart. It was more that just a sale to him and I would recommend him to everyone looking for a new vehicle.
Lied to me to get me to the dealership
10/12/2016
I chatted online with a sales representative who arranged a test drive for the next day, I provided my name and cell phone, set up the appointment to drive a 2011 Ford Explorer that the sales representative had sent me the link for. When he sent the link I noticed it said location was in Indiana so I asked him if it was in Grandville. He said yes. I also asked that he let me know if the power steering problem prevalent in this year was resolved he promised to research it and email or call me with the results. I never got the answer on the power steering. I showed up for the test drive and was told that car is in Indiana. Lied to me! Did not do what he said he would. Wasted a lot of my time! Don't trust these Guys!
Not the most pleasant experience
08/03/2011
Pulling up to Harold Zeigler's Grandville Michigan location yesterday, my dad and I poured over pre owned inventory for a good ten minutes before any assistance showed up. Granted I was in my work clothes, the man who showed up to help a very well dressed woman would not even greet us. Finally another man showed up and asked what we were searching for. I gave him my price range and was given nothing short of a "tough luck" response, which should have been apparent from the price tags in the windows of most vehicles there. The man mentioned a vehicle that may be in my range, however he did not even offer to look it up or check with one of their many other locations for vehicles matching what I was searching for. A few days before going to the Grandville Michigan location I inquired about a vehicle at the Elkhart Indiana location. They responded quickly and sent me an email about once to twice a day asking me if I needed any more information on it and if I was still interested. What bothered my dad and I the most was how the whole experience ended. My dad, in attempt to keep up a conversation with this very cold man, mentioned he had bought a new 2008 Honda Civic for less than what they were selling a used 2007 for. We went into the lot understanding that the used car market has skyrocketed in price over the past year and a half, however the man essentially told us "well good for you" and then proceeded to walk away. Never before have I had such a rude experience at a car dealership. It makes me wonder if the term "customer service" has changed in definition, however the attitude there may directly reflect the over abundance of cars on their lot. My dad and I will most definitely never go back there, and unless you dress to impress and look like your ready to drop 20k on a 6 year old used car, then you may also want to reconsider.
