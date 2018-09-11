Kool Chevrolet

3770 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Kool Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (2)
sales Rating

OUTSTANDING

by MOMAN11 on 11/09/2018

Phil Lyman and Paul Edwards make Kool Chevrolet, without them forget it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Dealer Will Not Accept Out of State Trade Ins

by JC on 08/19/2020

I had worked for two days struggling to get a deal setup virtually, chasing the sales person, because I live several states away and wasn’t in the dealership. I finally had everything agreed upon and a bill of sale drawn up. They came back with 4.49% financing (my credit is over 800). I went to a local credit union and was approved for the loan at 2.99%. With the check-in-hand, they then refused the deal on the grounds that they “will not accept trade-ins from out of state because it takes them too long to get the title” (this wasn’t a surprise to them, I had been transparent about it from the beginning of the deal). Their solution was to then ask me to buy the vehicle with no trade or allow them to finance the value of my trade until they received the title. If you’re out of state, don’t use this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

dennischevy

by dennischevy on 12/03/2018

the service department is friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service work on older car

by NancySki on 12/01/2018

Kool replaced struts, equalizer and shocks on my 2005 Trail Blazer. The car has 2100 miles on it and they keep it running in tip top shape. I can always count on them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kool Chevrolet

by RealVeals on 10/20/2018

Diagnosed the real problem and fixed it - on a very old car!! Just as satisfied now with this dealer's service as we were 15 years ago.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change w/ an appointment

by Ryan Ayala on 10/01/2018

I specifically made an oil change appointment first thing in the morning so I could get in and out. After 1hour and 45 minutes, I finally left the dealership with my oil change. Totally unacceptable! What's the sense of making an appointment? I have purchased an new vehicle from Betten Baker and will be utilizing their service department! Ryan Ayala

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

super

by bulldog on 11/03/2016

The purchase of my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette from Kool Chevrolet in Grand Rapids Michigan was a very good experience, they were very professional and it was also very important to me to answer all my questions(which were many)without the feeling of being rushed or pushed, I have bought and owned many cars in my life including many high performance new cars and I can honestly say that the purchase of my new Corvette from Kool was the perhaps the most enjoyable and fun I have ever had. Hats off to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
291 cars in stock
0 new291 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|20 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
