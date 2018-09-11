sales Rating

I had worked for two days struggling to get a deal setup virtually, chasing the sales person, because I live several states away and wasn’t in the dealership. I finally had everything agreed upon and a bill of sale drawn up. They came back with 4.49% financing (my credit is over 800). I went to a local credit union and was approved for the loan at 2.99%. With the check-in-hand, they then refused the deal on the grounds that they “will not accept trade-ins from out of state because it takes them too long to get the title” (this wasn’t a surprise to them, I had been transparent about it from the beginning of the deal). Their solution was to then ask me to buy the vehicle with no trade or allow them to finance the value of my trade until they received the title. If you’re out of state, don’t use this dealer. Read more