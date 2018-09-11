OUTSTANDING
Phil Lyman and Paul Edwards make Kool Chevrolet, without them forget it.
Dealer Will Not Accept Out of State Trade Ins
I had worked for two days struggling to get a deal setup virtually, chasing the sales person, because I live several states away and wasn’t in the dealership. I finally had everything agreed upon and a bill of sale drawn up. They came back with 4.49% financing (my credit is over 800). I went to a local credit union and was approved for the loan at 2.99%. With the check-in-hand, they then refused the deal on the grounds that they “will not accept trade-ins from out of state because it takes them too long to get the title” (this wasn’t a surprise to them, I had been transparent about it from the beginning of the deal). Their solution was to then ask me to buy the vehicle with no trade or allow them to finance the value of my trade until they received the title. If you’re out of state, don’t use this dealer.
dennischevy
the service department is friendly
Service work on older car
Kool replaced struts, equalizer and shocks on my 2005 Trail Blazer. The car has 2100 miles on it and they keep it running in tip top shape. I can always count on them.
Kool Chevrolet
Diagnosed the real problem and fixed it - on a very old car!! Just as satisfied now with this dealer's service as we were 15 years ago.
Oil change w/ an appointment
I specifically made an oil change appointment first thing in the morning so I could get in and out. After 1hour and 45 minutes, I finally left the dealership with my oil change. Totally unacceptable! What's the sense of making an appointment? I have purchased an new vehicle from Betten Baker and will be utilizing their service department! Ryan Ayala
super
The purchase of my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette from Kool Chevrolet in Grand Rapids Michigan was a very good experience, they were very professional and it was also very important to me to answer all my questions(which were many)without the feeling of being rushed or pushed, I have bought and owned many cars in my life including many high performance new cars and I can honestly say that the purchase of my new Corvette from Kool was the perhaps the most enjoyable and fun I have ever had. Hats off to them.