sales Rating

Dave Corp is one of the kindest, most genuine people I've ever met. Not only is that rare of people in general, but it's extremely rare for a sales person. I've been leasing vehicles from him for several years, but I was still surprised that he recognized my voice and knew exactly who I was when I called to purchase a new vehicle. He listens and takes his time to help you find exactly what works best for YOU. I never felt pressured or talked down to. I wish I needed more vehicles so I could buy them from Dave. Thank you Dave!! Read more