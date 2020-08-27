Fox Ford

3560 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fox Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(476)
Recommend: Yes (472) No (4)
sales Rating

Excellent

by David on 08/27/2020

Austin Sherman was excellent. Listened to our needs in finding the perfect vehicle to fit our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

580 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Fldolphinguy on 09/02/2020

Will was very easy to work with. He is professional and very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great job

by Sharon on 08/27/2020

Keith was very helpful. He listened and helped us find the right car for us. We would come back again and work with him without reservation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr.

by Joseph on 08/25/2020

Everything went as explained & timeley.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vehicle service at Fox Ford

by Dave on 08/13/2020

The Service Manager I dealt with, Mr John Wheeler, was so impressive, being very knowledgeable, and extremely responsive and personable. He imparted in me an welcome sense of confidence that things would get done right. Mr John Wheeler made my over all experience of having my truck serviced at Fox Ford a truly positive one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change appt.

by Jeff on 08/12/2020

Quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Review

by Al on 08/07/2020

My rep Will was very prompt to answer any questions I had and was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Express oil change

by Carol on 08/06/2020

The wait was reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buy Your Next Car Frim Dave Corp

by Kathleen on 08/05/2020

Dave Corp is one of the kindest, most genuine people I've ever met. Not only is that rare of people in general, but it's extremely rare for a sales person. I've been leasing vehicles from him for several years, but I was still surprised that he recognized my voice and knew exactly who I was when I called to purchase a new vehicle. He listens and takes his time to help you find exactly what works best for YOU. I never felt pressured or talked down to. I wish I needed more vehicles so I could buy them from Dave. Thank you Dave!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fox Ford

by Douglas on 08/02/2020

Matt, our sales person was pleasant and helpful. We came back a few times with questions, and he would quickly help us. Once he was busy with another customer and another sales person jumped right in to help. I like that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great employees!

by Todd on 08/01/2020

Friendly service, go above and beyond. Cameron in express lane is so fit for his position. Does a wonderful job. I was a service writer at his age and he fits the bill, love his attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Work done on 7/27/2020

by Don on 07/29/2020

Sid is a very accomplished and pleasant person to deal with. His expertise is second to none. Fox Ford is extremely fortunate to have a writer of his calibre working for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty work - scheduling communication could improve. Work done well.

by Jerry on 07/29/2020

Scheduling the warranty work to be done was not the best. It required me to call back a couple of times to validate work was approved and then again to schedule the work to be done. Getting the work done was quick and easy. The work was done well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by Kenneth on 07/26/2020

I like the communication between me and my service rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Nice job

by T2 on 07/25/2020

Convient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Experience

by Jeff on 07/24/2020

The dealership got me in right away due to the issue at hand. Sid was excellent at explaining the issue and was very fair with pricing when they found additional issues after he had given me the estimate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Ford Edge purchase

by Cherie on 07/23/2020

Bill Beatty was great. Helpful and friendly without being pushy. Deb was great helping us get familiar with the new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Lincoln repair.

by Darrell on 07/11/2020

The service tech kept me well informed throughout the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kevin is 100% amazing!!

by Kevin on 07/09/2020

Kevin is knowledgeable and friendly. I know I can call him and he'll get me sorted out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Another great experience

by Christopher on 07/08/2020

Duke and team made the process quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Robin on 07/03/2020

We had a great experience our sales rep Carter, the general manager Steve and the finance manager Doug were so very helpful and friendly! The whole process was very efficient and all of our needs were met!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

348 cars in stock
334 new0 used14 certified pre-owned
