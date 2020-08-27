The Service Manager I dealt with, Mr John Wheeler, was so impressive, being very knowledgeable, and extremely responsive and personable. He imparted in me an welcome sense of confidence that things would get done right. Mr John Wheeler made my over all experience of having my truck serviced at Fox Ford a truly positive one!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Dave Corp is one of the kindest, most genuine people I've ever met. Not only is that rare of people in general, but it's extremely rare for a sales person. I've been leasing vehicles from him for several years, but I was still surprised that he recognized my voice and knew exactly who I was when I called to purchase a new vehicle.
He listens and takes his time to help you find exactly what works best for YOU. I never felt pressured or talked down to. I wish I needed more vehicles so I could buy them from Dave. Thank you Dave!!
Matt, our sales person was pleasant and helpful. We came back a few times with questions, and he would quickly help us. Once he was busy with another customer and another sales person jumped right in to help. I like that.
Warranty work - scheduling communication could improve. Work done well.
by Jerry on 07/29/2020
Scheduling the warranty work to be done was not the best. It required me to call back a couple of times to validate work was approved and then again to schedule the work to be done.
Getting the work done was quick and easy. The work was done well.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The dealership got me in right away due to the issue at hand. Sid was excellent at explaining the issue and was very fair with pricing when they found additional issues after he had given me the estimate.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We had a great experience our sales rep Carter, the general manager Steve and the finance manager Doug were so very helpful and friendly! The whole process was very efficient and all of our needs were met!
1 Comments