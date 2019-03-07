Best Buy Used Cars has been a leader in pre-owned vehicle sales in West Michigan for over thirty years. We are part of a family owned operation that is in its second generation of serving customers in the greater Grand Rapids area. Best Buy strives to provide our customers great service, while at the same time obtaining them a quality vehicle at a fair price.

Best Buy Used Cars specializes in financing vehicle purchases for all people - good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We offer a wide variety of cars, trucks, and SUV's at the most competitive prices in the area. If you are looking for a gas-efficient daily driver, a family car, or a classic muscle car, Best Buy Used Cars strives to get you into the vehicle you want.