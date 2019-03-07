Best Buy Used Cars

Best Buy Used Cars

4640 S Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Customer Reviews of Best Buy Used Cars

Friendly Staff

by Tina on 07/03/2019

Went to Best Buy Used Cars and had a very good experience. I got a good deal on the vehicle I was looking at, was treated with respect, and couldn't ask for anything more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Reviews
Sort by:
videos
about our dealership

Best Buy Used Cars has been a leader in pre-owned vehicle sales in West Michigan for over thirty years. We are part of a family owned operation that is in its second generation of serving customers in the greater Grand Rapids area. Best Buy strives to provide our customers great service, while at the same time obtaining them a quality vehicle at a fair price.

Best Buy Used Cars specializes in financing vehicle purchases for all people - good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We offer a wide variety of cars, trucks, and SUV's at the most competitive prices in the area. If you are looking for a gas-efficient daily driver, a family car, or a classic muscle car, Best Buy Used Cars strives to get you into the vehicle you want.

what sets us apart
Best Buy Used Cars has been family owned and operated in West Michigan for over 30 years. Now in its second generation, Best Buy sees itself as a part of its growing and thriving community.
We welcome people of all nationalities, religions, races, and sexual orientations. If you've shopped for a car and feel like your experience is always the same, try Best Buy because we recognize you are different and we are proud to be different too.
We are one of the leaders in West Michigan in pre-owned vehicle sales for a reason--we have great vehicles, low prices, and we will get you driving in a hassle free environment quickly and with ease.
At Best Buy, we recognize that every person that comes to our business is an individual with different needs and desires. We satisfy this individuality by carrying a huge variety of vehicles and offering financing options for every situation.
Since its inception, Best Buy has been independent. Best Buy is not affiliated with any national brand. This allows Best Buy to offer a wide range of vehicles that cannot be found at other dealerships without corporate directives from above.
