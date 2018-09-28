service Rating

I have been coming to Grand Ledge Ford to get my cars for years but never really used them for servicing my car but for the last two years I have decided to go to Grand Ledge ford because it was close to home. Everytime I go to get an oil change or any thing else done I am always treated kindly, and if it is going to take a long time they have a shuttle service that will drop me off and pick me up. The service guys are very helpful. I have worked with Phil Wright the past year or so and he has been very helpful in letting me know when my car needs an oil change or tire rotation or my radiation needs to be flushed. So I am very happy with the people that work at Grand Ledge Ford and the service that my car has gotten from this dealership so I will continue to go to Grand Ledge Ford and I will recommend this dealership to others. Read more