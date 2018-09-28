Ben Croze helped us with a purchase of a new Ford focus. Very attentive and helpful. Very knowledgeable and respectful. Cosmos' mom was awesome. She personally thanked us and took our picture with our new car. Jim in finance was also outstanding. Explained all options in great detail, got us a great rate and kept us on budget. Always a fantastic experience.
I never bought a new car before, and I never leased, so when the idea was brought to me (instead of my usual certified pre-owned purchasing), I was really nervous and had a lot of questions. They answered everything and explained it to me where it made sense. Plus, they had a vehicle that was the right color inside/out, had everything I wanted, and nothing I didn't. Great to work with. I highly recommend.
Grand Ledge Ford Collision Department is Incredible. I was in an accident with one of their rental cars, it was so embarrassing to call them and tell them that I smashed THEIR car. Dan answered the phone and was so compassionate and understanding, he asked me several times if I was OK. He was concerned about me being hurt and not worried about their car. (I'm sure he was very concerned about their car, but did not convey that concern to me). We will continue to purchase vehicles from Grand Ledge Ford and continue to use their service department. Hopefully we will not be in need of a collision department, but if we ever are, we will definitely come here. Thank You Grand Ledge Ford!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
We had a flat tire on July 18, 2013 and I put the 50 mile spare on and then called Grand Ledge Ford to check on replacing all four tires.
The tires needed replacement because they were the original tires and had over 51,000 miles on them and low tread.
Well, Julie from the Grand Ledge Ford Service Department answered my call, checked my file on the service department computer to see what type of car and tires I already had and took my order for tires made in the USA.
Yes, folks, made in the USA still occurs at Grand Ledge Ford.
She ordered me four all weather replacement tires good for 65,000 miles, quoted me a price, and had the tires ready for installation the next day on July 19, 2013, along with an alignment.
Joseph F also helped when we went in to pick the car up on the 19th.
Both Julie and Joseph were excellent to work with and the car is riding like a dream.
The spare was replaced and Julie had the car washed for us while we paid the cashier.
Now that's service!!
Way to go GL FORD and good team work by Julie and Joe!
Grand Ledge Ford provided a great car buying experience.
I am thankful to have Dorene Fuller as my Sales Consultant.
Dorene was knowledgeable and helpful.
She answered my questions and made sure she understood my needs.
She was not pushy and did not try typical sales pressure tactics.
I would recommend her to anyone.
The financing process was smooth and quick. The car was clean and ready to go at my scheduled pick up appointment.
Overall, great experience.
This was my very first experience with the service department.
I had my new vehicle Simonized, and I had a question about how to program one of the many features on the car as well.
The service manager made a call on my behalf, and had the answer for me when I returned.
I really appreciate the "going the extra mile" way of thinking.
Thank you.
I look forward to my next service appointment.
All the people at Grand Ledge Ford were helpful, knowledgeable, professional, kind, and friendly - from the salesperson, the new car sales manager, financial person, to the staff of the service department, and the driver that takes a customer home and picks him/her up.
I was well informed and well taken care of.
I feel very comfortable going back there for any future service on my car.
A+ grade!
Great service from a friendly, helpful group of folks. Always follow the recommended service based on the manual, no "special early service" pressure. With regular service stops every 5K my Focus runs smooth and has required no extra work! Helpful shuttle drivers, coffee, nice waiting area, and a car wash when you're done!
For a no pressure sales experience, this is the place to go. We had the freedom to explore, compare at our leisure, and had no pressure to consider one model over another. When we announced we needed to go home to make a decision, we got a smile, a handshake and told to "let them know what if and when we were ready."
I have always been COMPLETELY happy with the service I receive at Grand Ledge Ford. Everyone is always so friendly and helpful, and service is fast and worry-free. My most recent visit, I was blown away by the service given by Phil Wright (service), Randy Germain (technician), and shuttle driver Chris Friar. They ALL went above and beyond to ensure my needs were met and my car was fixed well and in a timely fashion. A++++!!
My experience at Grand Ledge Ford was exceptional in every way.
Phil Wright first called me to confirm my appointment for an oil change and tire rotation, then was professional and attentive upon my arrival.
I mentioned my low tire pressure warning light was on and he promised to inspect my tires for damage.
30 minutes later, the work was done, which included Mike Ridenour inspecting and repairing my tire.
This is not the first time Phil has gone beyond the normal level of service I would expect.
Several months ago during another oil change, I asked if he could do anything about a small area of paint that had been rubbed off by my bike's handle bars being carried on a bicycle rack.
Upon returning, I found that not only was the rub repaired but the inside of my vehicle had been cleaned as well.
Grand Ledge Ford is quickly gaining a customer for life.
I have purchased several vehicles from Grand Ledge Ford and have also taken them there for service.
I always feel that they have been honest and fair in their treatment of me as a customer.
Communication is excellent about diagnosing the problems, what is needed to fix them, the cost and the estimated time line involved until the vehicle is ready.
The transportation back to home and subsequent pick up return to the dealership is also timely.
Overall a very pleasant experience.
We have purchased 2 vehicles here and bring both of them and our other Ford here for service.
The appointment scheduling is convenient and we have always had all our maintenance issues solved in a single visit.
That cannot be said about all service departments.
Phil Wright has been very helpful.
We expect to continue a long, satisfactory business relationship.
Great service from the time I arrived to the Time I left. My sales person, Ross Ford, made me feel very comfortable. He made me feel as if we had met before. In fact in seemed that everyone I encountered was very friendly. My car was delivered in a fashion that I was not used to. Ross spent approx 45 minutes with me going over all the options and features.and when I forgot how to use the sync system on my car he answered all my questions and even invited me to come back and go over it again. Judy the finance manager was an absolute delight. Seemed more like girl talk then buying a car. Again a very enjoyable part of the purchase. Thank you everyone at Grand Ledge Ford for a great experience.
I received service from Phil Wright, Mike Feinholtz and Julie Bevier. The great service began with my call and continued through final pick-up. Phil was courteous and listened carefully on the phone and upon arrival. Received a prompt appointment, free hot chocolate :-); quick and safe ride to and from dealer. Phil also explicitly described the work needed and done and the cost. Julie was friendly and prepared and resolved my bill accurately. The alignment, that Mike performed, greatly improved the ride and the brake response is better. All of my experiences at this dealer, from sale and financing to service has giving me the confidence to continue with Grand Ledge Ford for all of my auto needs.
I previously drove a Lincoln Zephyr and needed a bigger vehicle so the MKX was the perfect choice.
I greatly appreciate my saleman, Ben Croze, he new exactly what I needed, without the "high pressure" sales.
He listened to my needs and I founds everything I wanted and more.
I would not drive anything but a Lincoln.
Thank you GLF for making a huge purchase an enjoyable experience!
Grand Ledge Ford has always been such a nice place to buy a car and the service department is so helpful. I tell all my friends that they treat us older people with respect and don't pressure us to make decisions we aren't ready to make. I have never felt swindled or taken advantage of. Jim in service and Dorene in sales are both good people.
Phil and Jerry helped me out when I needed it the most. My car door was acting up and I barely made it to the dealership. When they saw the shape I was in they assured me they would get right on it. I stepped away for a second to make a call and by the time I got back I had an estimate, got lined up with a loner car and was told when to come back for my car. I took my car there before for new tires and some break work and they were just as on it as they were this time.
I have been coming to Grand Ledge Ford to get my cars for years but never really used them for servicing my car but for the last two years I have decided to go to Grand Ledge ford because it was close to home. Everytime I go to get an oil change or any thing else done I am always treated kindly, and if it is going to take a long time they have a shuttle service that will drop me off and pick me up. The service guys are very helpful. I have worked with Phil Wright the past year or so and he has been very helpful in letting me know when my car needs an oil change or tire rotation or my radiation needs to be flushed. So I am very happy with the people that work at Grand Ledge Ford and the service that my car has gotten from this dealership so I will continue to go to Grand Ledge Ford and I will recommend this dealership to others.
The techs at Grand Ledge Ford have nearly always had my car's repairs finished the same day. They always call with an estimate first, have the parts I'll need, and fit me in even when I don't get the chance to schedule an appointment. I really appreciate their shuttle service too. That way I can get back to home or work and not waste the day in the waiting room. For my most recent work (battery installation), Phil Wright, Randy Germain, and Julie Bevier were the employees who took care of me. They each did an excellent job.
Dorene Fuller and Grand Ledge Ford an awesome experience
by bgentry47 on 11/02/2010
I have been to many dealerships over they years but I must say that my experience at Grand Ledge Ford was second to none. From the moment I started working with Dorene Fuller I knew there was something different about this dealership. She went out of her way to help me find the perfect vehicle. She was not only courteous and pleasant but also a lot of fun to work with. She really made me feel at ease and my purchasing experience a pleasant one.
Once I had decided on my Mercury Sable I met Fernando who worked in the finance department. He explained everything to me in a honest and straightforward manner. He also made sure that all my questions were answered to MY satisfaction.
I will be more than happy to refer anyone who lives in the area to Dorene and Grand Ledge Ford.
