We had such a positive experience at Honda of Grand Blanc. We had been shopping around for the best deal on a CR-V, and after a month of looking we decided to drive the distance to Grand Blanc. They did not disappoint! They not only gave us the best deal on a CR-V, but they gave us the best trade in amount for our old car, and on top of all that they delivered it to us!!! They even called us on the day of delivery and offered us $350 towards product! We chose to use it towards a service agreement to which they customized for us by adding an extra 2 years!!! Nowadays who does that?!...no other dealership we've been to!!! Brandon was awesome to work with; he was very knowledgeable and bent over backwards to make it a very pleasant and positive experience. He delivered the CR-V personally, and he sat in the car with us for quite a while going over all the features, helping us program everything, and answered all of our questions. We definitely recommend shopping at Honda of Grand Blanc. Their customer service by far exceeds any other dealership we've been to. Thanks Honda of Grand Blanc!!! Read more