Honda of Grand Blanc

Visit dealer’s website 
10825 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
(888) 920-1415
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda of Grand Blanc

4.7
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

First Honda

by PaulPrim on 07/02/2020

In looking for a midsize truck I decided to check-out the Honda Ridgeline. Very highly rated and I can see why. Many excellent features, great ride and the tailgate that also swings out makes this a very practical and enjoyable truck. I purchased a 2019 Certified Ridgeline with the extended warranty and other benefits. Very happy with my decision and with the excellent service I received from Sales Advisor Brandon Mills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
46 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Love Honda’s!

by RalstonDeb on 08/21/2020

Honda always has great service departments across the nation. I’ve been a loyal Honda customer since 1987 and have owned over a dozen different Hondas, all makes and models, across several states and have always been impressed with both the cars and the dealerships, wherever I was living at the time. Grand Blanc Honda is friendly, clean and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

First Honda

by PaulPrim on 07/02/2020

In looking for a midsize truck I decided to check-out the Honda Ridgeline. Very highly rated and I can see why. Many excellent features, great ride and the tailgate that also swings out makes this a very practical and enjoyable truck. I purchased a 2019 Certified Ridgeline with the extended warranty and other benefits. Very happy with my decision and with the excellent service I received from Sales Advisor Brandon Mills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Ruben Hdz on 05/28/2020

My wife and I just brought a car with them, and we couldn't be happier with their service. Everyone was very attentive, helpful, and ready to answer all of our questions. Jerry was our sales man, thank you for your help. Even though the pandemic, we were gladly surprise with all the safety measures they have in place. Will definitely consider buying another vehicle from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Surprise! We bought a new car!

by Robyn54 on 01/02/2020

I received a letter from the dealership suggesting that I trade in my 2017 CRV for a 2019 model. They were promising a generous trade-in value and gave a bonus $500.00 towards the purchase of the 2019. We came to the dealership with a VERY skeptical attitude (so much so that we didn't even bring the title!). Within a short period of time, we had taken a test drive in a 2019 (it's almost identical to the 2017). When we came back, Jason did a look around at our car and gave us an extremely fair trade-in value. In short, after driving our salesman's (Jerry) demo car home to get the title, we drove home at the end of the day with a brand new car. The '17 had almost 45,000 miles. The '19 had 5! For for $10 more a month, we gained 45,000 miles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Department

by Jan Serwin on 12/19/2019

We have used Honda of Grand Blanc since 1994. Three Crvs and two Odysseys later we are still happy with their Dealership and Service Department. We are greeted and treated very well each and every time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Replaced transmission switch and transmission fluid

by charlie on 11/04/2019

Josh my service manager works well to get me the most for my money. He knows his car services. All Dealerships charge to much !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Lost trusting

by gwscrim on 10/10/2019

When I take my vehicle in for repairs I trust that the vehicle well be taken care of and the repairs done properly. I have lost that trust. I have spent a lot of money this past year on my vehicle for maintenance and repair. I plan on keeping it for a long time yet. I could have probably spent more but they have a service advisor that has worked with me and helped out on some of the costs. That is the reason they got 3 stars and not 2.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Civic oil change

by Dennygb on 09/23/2019

Service write up person was less than customer focused. They tried to charge me $47.00 for an $18.00 convential oil change! I caught the problem prior to paying. What if this had been a person who had no knowledge,of service costs? They would have paid $29.00 more than they should have. There has been a lot of turnover in the service department over the past several years, not for the better.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Customer service oriented!

by Carol M. on 09/18/2019

We had such a positive experience at Honda of Grand Blanc. We had been shopping around for the best deal on a CR-V, and after a month of looking we decided to drive the distance to Grand Blanc. They did not disappoint! They not only gave us the best deal on a CR-V, but they gave us the best trade in amount for our old car, and on top of all that they delivered it to us!!! They even called us on the day of delivery and offered us $350 towards product! We chose to use it towards a service agreement to which they customized for us by adding an extra 2 years!!! Nowadays who does that?!...no other dealership we've been to!!! Brandon was awesome to work with; he was very knowledgeable and bent over backwards to make it a very pleasant and positive experience. He delivered the CR-V personally, and he sat in the car with us for quite a while going over all the features, helping us program everything, and answered all of our questions. We definitely recommend shopping at Honda of Grand Blanc. Their customer service by far exceeds any other dealership we've been to. Thanks Honda of Grand Blanc!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service!

by Dtredd13 on 09/09/2019

I have been a satisfied customer of Honda of Grand Blanc since 2005.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car Sale

by RobertK on 09/02/2019

Mark helped us purchase a new car even though we were out of town. Did a great job and no stress along with fair negotiations on price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service and staff

by Trusted on 07/01/2019

Al Serra Honda's Service Department is wonderful. I always feel like a valued customer, and that I can trust the service that they are providing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

B West

by Farmer Bill on 06/13/2019

Smooth service....shuttle service is great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sylviabrissette

by Sibri1953 on 05/02/2019

I started looking for a new car weeks ago and decided since I was happy with my Honda Pilot years ago I would try it again. However I notice the Honda Passport and decided that is what I wanted. I went to my local dealership and they could not give me the deal I asked for so I called Honda of Grand Blanc. My salesperson Ellen Binder-Thomas was so great. She didn't hesitate with getting me what I asked for and went above and beyond what she needed to do. I have purchased a lot of cars in the past 10 years and have never had anyone treat me the way she did. I am well satisfied and would recommend not only Honda of Grand Blanc but also Ellen. Very satisfied customer Sylvia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car Buyer

by em3afg500 on 04/24/2019

the whole process was easy and fast. everyone gave great friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Company

by Honda Owner on 04/15/2019

This was the first time our car was in for service since buying it and I couldn't be more pleased. The techs were courteous, explained things thoroughly and kept me updated and best of all the service was performed very quickly. No long wait!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda Accord hybrid purchase

by Acmarshall on 04/11/2019

Excellent experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

15 vehicles and counting!

by tscolt1 on 04/08/2019

Dave Simonson every time makes the experience a pure pleasure every time. Great salesman , great dealership, great car. Can’t ask for more than that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great people, great service!

by mecrazy8759 on 03/20/2019

Fast, friendly, affordable service. The very minute we stepped foot in the Honda of Grand Blanc showroom, we knew we were in the right place! I can't think of a single reason not to address ALL of our vehicle needs here. World-class!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy New Honda Owner

by JAC&HJC on 03/19/2019

Ellen covered all the bases. Wants to make sure I’m still happy even after the purchase. I really appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Center.

by Sairasy on 02/12/2019

Everyone at Honda is great and polite. I love dealing with Jennifer she is always on top of things.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
165 cars in stock
68 new78 used19 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes