First Honda
by 07/02/2020on
In looking for a midsize truck I decided to check-out the Honda Ridgeline. Very highly rated and I can see why. Many excellent features, great ride and the tailgate that also swings out makes this a very practical and enjoyable truck. I purchased a 2019 Certified Ridgeline with the extended warranty and other benefits. Very happy with my decision and with the excellent service I received from Sales Advisor Brandon Mills.
Love Honda’s!
by 08/21/2020on
Honda always has great service departments across the nation. I’ve been a loyal Honda customer since 1987 and have owned over a dozen different Hondas, all makes and models, across several states and have always been impressed with both the cars and the dealerships, wherever I was living at the time. Grand Blanc Honda is friendly, clean and professional.
Excellent experience
by 05/28/2020on
My wife and I just brought a car with them, and we couldn't be happier with their service. Everyone was very attentive, helpful, and ready to answer all of our questions. Jerry was our sales man, thank you for your help. Even though the pandemic, we were gladly surprise with all the safety measures they have in place. Will definitely consider buying another vehicle from them.
Surprise! We bought a new car!
by 01/02/2020on
I received a letter from the dealership suggesting that I trade in my 2017 CRV for a 2019 model. They were promising a generous trade-in value and gave a bonus $500.00 towards the purchase of the 2019. We came to the dealership with a VERY skeptical attitude (so much so that we didn't even bring the title!). Within a short period of time, we had taken a test drive in a 2019 (it's almost identical to the 2017). When we came back, Jason did a look around at our car and gave us an extremely fair trade-in value. In short, after driving our salesman's (Jerry) demo car home to get the title, we drove home at the end of the day with a brand new car. The '17 had almost 45,000 miles. The '19 had 5! For for $10 more a month, we gained 45,000 miles!
Great Service Department
by 12/19/2019on
We have used Honda of Grand Blanc since 1994. Three Crvs and two Odysseys later we are still happy with their Dealership and Service Department. We are greeted and treated very well each and every time.
Replaced transmission switch and transmission fluid
by 11/04/2019on
Josh my service manager works well to get me the most for my money. He knows his car services. All Dealerships charge to much !
Lost trusting
by 10/10/2019on
When I take my vehicle in for repairs I trust that the vehicle well be taken care of and the repairs done properly. I have lost that trust. I have spent a lot of money this past year on my vehicle for maintenance and repair. I plan on keeping it for a long time yet. I could have probably spent more but they have a service advisor that has worked with me and helped out on some of the costs. That is the reason they got 3 stars and not 2.
Civic oil change
by 09/23/2019on
Service write up person was less than customer focused. They tried to charge me $47.00 for an $18.00 convential oil change! I caught the problem prior to paying. What if this had been a person who had no knowledge,of service costs? They would have paid $29.00 more than they should have. There has been a lot of turnover in the service department over the past several years, not for the better.
Customer service oriented!
by 09/18/2019on
We had such a positive experience at Honda of Grand Blanc. We had been shopping around for the best deal on a CR-V, and after a month of looking we decided to drive the distance to Grand Blanc. They did not disappoint! They not only gave us the best deal on a CR-V, but they gave us the best trade in amount for our old car, and on top of all that they delivered it to us!!! They even called us on the day of delivery and offered us $350 towards product! We chose to use it towards a service agreement to which they customized for us by adding an extra 2 years!!! Nowadays who does that?!...no other dealership we've been to!!! Brandon was awesome to work with; he was very knowledgeable and bent over backwards to make it a very pleasant and positive experience. He delivered the CR-V personally, and he sat in the car with us for quite a while going over all the features, helping us program everything, and answered all of our questions. We definitely recommend shopping at Honda of Grand Blanc. Their customer service by far exceeds any other dealership we've been to. Thanks Honda of Grand Blanc!!!
Excellent service!
by 09/09/2019on
I have been a satisfied customer of Honda of Grand Blanc since 2005.
Car Sale
by 09/02/2019on
Mark helped us purchase a new car even though we were out of town. Did a great job and no stress along with fair negotiations on price.
Excellent service and staff
by 07/01/2019on
Al Serra Honda's Service Department is wonderful. I always feel like a valued customer, and that I can trust the service that they are providing.
B West
by 06/13/2019on
Smooth service....shuttle service is great!
Sylviabrissette
by 05/02/2019on
I started looking for a new car weeks ago and decided since I was happy with my Honda Pilot years ago I would try it again. However I notice the Honda Passport and decided that is what I wanted. I went to my local dealership and they could not give me the deal I asked for so I called Honda of Grand Blanc. My salesperson Ellen Binder-Thomas was so great. She didn't hesitate with getting me what I asked for and went above and beyond what she needed to do. I have purchased a lot of cars in the past 10 years and have never had anyone treat me the way she did. I am well satisfied and would recommend not only Honda of Grand Blanc but also Ellen. Very satisfied customer Sylvia
Car Buyer
by 04/24/2019on
the whole process was easy and fast. everyone gave great friendly service.
Great Company
by 04/15/2019on
This was the first time our car was in for service since buying it and I couldn't be more pleased. The techs were courteous, explained things thoroughly and kept me updated and best of all the service was performed very quickly. No long wait!
Honda Accord hybrid purchase
by 04/11/2019on
Excellent experience
15 vehicles and counting!
by 04/08/2019on
Dave Simonson every time makes the experience a pure pleasure every time. Great salesman , great dealership, great car. Can’t ask for more than that.
Great people, great service!
by 03/20/2019on
Fast, friendly, affordable service. The very minute we stepped foot in the Honda of Grand Blanc showroom, we knew we were in the right place! I can't think of a single reason not to address ALL of our vehicle needs here. World-class!
Happy New Honda Owner
by 03/19/2019on
Ellen covered all the bases. Wants to make sure I’m still happy even after the purchase. I really appreciate that.
Service Center.
by 02/12/2019on
Everyone at Honda is great and polite. I love dealing with Jennifer she is always on top of things.