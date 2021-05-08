Kool Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Kool Chevrolet
Does not stand by their work. Disrepectful. Full of crap.
by 08/05/2021on
Don’t do business with these folks. They don’t stand by the cars they sell. I bought a pre-owned car from them that they claimed they inspected. I had a tail light out and a two buttons that would stay stuff down on my radio. While this may not seem like a big idea it would constantly change the radio station bc the button stayed pushed in. I contacted my sales representative within 30 days of buying the car (after I had a chance to make sure nothing else was going on). He told me you should have tested it out before buying the car. Then his excuse was you should have told me immediately, saying that he would have fixed it. Then his excuse was you bought this as-is car. Then his excuse was you would need to drive it back an hour to the dealership but advised me that they would not probably still not be fixing anything. One thing I have learned in life is when someone has more than 1 (or maybe 2) reasons why they don’t want to do something, it isn't about the reason. It is because they are full of [non-permissible content removed]. Then when he realized he wasn't buying the [non-permissible content removed], he tried to put the positive spin on it that the radio wouldn't be that much. Great then repair it. You go service techs that are already on the clock. People like Del Contreas already decided what the outcome they want is and will make up any reason under the sun to squirm out. And two be clear, he claims to have spoken to "his manager," so let's be clear, the whole operation is a piece of crap if you go there. In the process he basically said it was my fault and called me a liar (that it really wasn’t broken).
Lied about Price
by 02/27/2021on
DO NOT GO HERE!!! I got (what I thought was) a sale on a vehicle and John Savino told me we had a deal out the door at a certain price. I went to the bank and got a check, called back to say the car was sold, and they told me the price had gone up by $1000. I had the check ready and we had agreed on a sale over the phone. Spoke to sales manager and general manager and neither were helpful, and said that it wasn’t a deal anymore and they needed the $1000 to make the sale. DO NOT GO HERE!!!!!! Take your money someplace else and go to a dealership that doesn’t lie about their prices !!!!!
Car purchasing
by 12/15/2020on
Good service and attention.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BUYING A CAR EXPERIENCE
by 11/20/2020on
Try to buy the car from the dealer as they posted very good SAMS club member price and as per the sams club that is the good price but when called them including GM they did not honor the price and they said we will give it for higher price and they told me that you ahve to trade in 2015 model and higer to get discount but it did not mention in the sams club offer. When I told them that will report to appropriate authorities then they changed the fraud price. To get the customers they were playing with us and got so many calls from them. It is really a fraud agency.
Dealer Will Not Accept Out of State Trade Ins
by 08/19/2020on
I had worked for two days struggling to get a deal setup virtually, chasing the sales person, because I live several states away and wasn’t in the dealership. I finally had everything agreed upon and a bill of sale drawn up. They came back with 4.49% financing (my credit is over 800). I went to a local credit union and was approved for the loan at 2.99%. With the check-in-hand, they then refused the deal on the grounds that they “will not accept trade-ins from out of state because it takes them too long to get the title” (this wasn’t a surprise to them, I had been transparent about it from the beginning of the deal). Their solution was to then ask me to buy the vehicle with no trade or allow them to finance the value of my trade until they received the title. If you’re out of state, don’t use this dealer.
dennischevy
by 12/03/2018on
the service department is friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service work on older car
by 12/01/2018on
Kool replaced struts, equalizer and shocks on my 2005 Trail Blazer. The car has 2100 miles on it and they keep it running in tip top shape. I can always count on them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OUTSTANDING
by 11/09/2018on
Phil Lyman and Paul Edwards make Kool Chevrolet, without them forget it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kool Chevrolet
by 10/20/2018on
Diagnosed the real problem and fixed it - on a very old car!! Just as satisfied now with this dealer's service as we were 15 years ago.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change w/ an appointment
by 10/01/2018on
I specifically made an oil change appointment first thing in the morning so I could get in and out. After 1hour and 45 minutes, I finally left the dealership with my oil change. Totally unacceptable! What's the sense of making an appointment? I have purchased an new vehicle from Betten Baker and will be utilizing their service department! Ryan Ayala
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
super
by 11/03/2016on
The purchase of my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette from Kool Chevrolet in Grand Rapids Michigan was a very good experience, they were very professional and it was also very important to me to answer all my questions(which were many)without the feeling of being rushed or pushed, I have bought and owned many cars in my life including many high performance new cars and I can honestly say that the purchase of my new Corvette from Kool was the perhaps the most enjoyable and fun I have ever had. Hats off to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes