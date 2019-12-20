5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The straight forward, clear, and honest manner in which I was dealt with throughout the entire experience, from my initial call for a quote to the delivery of my newly leased 2019 Accord, always treated in both a personable and professional way. I was given not only a very good overall offer but also advised during the process of additional benefits that immediately saved me more money and made the transition from my previous Honda lease to this new one efficient and seamless. It's of course understandable that a dealership and agent are focused on making a sale, but it was demonstrated that my benefit and satisfaction was clearly a strong motivation and goal as well. The result was a win-win for the dealership and me as it's customer, and I will certainly return to Fox for my future leases or purchases. Read more