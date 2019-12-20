Fox Honda
Customer Reviews of Fox Honda
Fox Honda
by 12/20/2019on
As I walked in the door there was Christian helped me. He was a very good sales person. Helped me find the best car fit for me.
2020 Honda Pilot purchase
by 12/14/2019on
I have been working with Rodney Harris, my sales associate at Fox Honda, for ten years. I have come to trust him, and I know from my experiences with him that he is extremely knowledgeable about Honda products. he has always been able to help with my questions when others don't know. He is fast, attentive, and helpful with everything we needed to do together.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fox Honda
by 11/25/2019on
Richard & the entire team I worked with were great. Made it quick & easy, and everyone very friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Accord Purchase
by 11/22/2019on
Efficient process, no heavy pressure sales tactics to add on extra services. Extra services explained clearly so a decision can be made. Sales team is knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2016 CRV
by 11/08/2019on
Jessica Adams was an informative, but not pushy salesperson. I enjoyed test driving the cars on my own and finding out about the history of the vehicles on my own time. Your website definitely enabled me to do my research and know what vehicles I was interested in test driving before I even visited the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fox Honda
by 10/26/2019on
Very helpful, friendly and willing to work with me on pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very pleased
by 10/10/2019on
Friendly and not-pushy sales team. They were very accommodating to us and our small children.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
In one bag
by 10/01/2019on
Dan Byrum is the sole reason, He was a teacher about every Honda in the line-up. As we said in the Navy, "He had his [non-permissible content removed] in one bag."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a Beamer from a Honda Shop
by 09/27/2019on
Jeremy was not pushy, fair negotiation, and the car was ready when I got there. I also very much appreciate Jeremy working with my schedule, I travel every week so being able to work around my schedule was a mega bonus. I’m sure he thought I was stringing him along for almost a week but he replied to emails, picked up the phone when I called and ultimately sold a car because he was willing to work the deal on my timing. Very very impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My Used CRV Feels Like NEW
by 09/18/2019on
My usual guy too busy due to end of month, but Jessica swooped in and made it happen. Thank you Jessica.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a Honda
by 09/15/2019on
Easy and quick. People were friendly and helpful but not pushy This is the fourth car I’ve bought here and it’s always been great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great salesperson
by 09/14/2019on
Our salesperson was extremely friendly and knowledgeable. We appreciated his working with us. We could refer our salesman to anyone and feel confident that he would do his best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The wonderful sales experience
by 09/11/2019on
My wife and I both like that there was someone to meet us out in the yard immediately, our sales technician Dylan, he was outstanding! He gave us his full focus and attention answered all our questions. He accommodated us in getting our Ridgeline delivered to us. We had such a nice sales experience at fox Honda. Dylan is such a nice, caring, person, he is an asset to fox Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks
by 09/07/2019on
Dylan was a great salesman and very understanding. There were a good number to select from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Incredible experience with salesman Jim Martin
by 08/24/2019on
Easy, smooth, fast, professional, and an overall great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fox Honda is #1
by 08/14/2019on
You guys made my first big purchase stress free and also Ted went out of his way to make sure I got the car that I wanted. Rodney also helped out with getting everything around to make sure everything was taken care of. You guys are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A leasing experience I would recommend highly
by 07/14/2019on
The straight forward, clear, and honest manner in which I was dealt with throughout the entire experience, from my initial call for a quote to the delivery of my newly leased 2019 Accord, always treated in both a personable and professional way. I was given not only a very good overall offer but also advised during the process of additional benefits that immediately saved me more money and made the transition from my previous Honda lease to this new one efficient and seamless. It's of course understandable that a dealership and agent are focused on making a sale, but it was demonstrated that my benefit and satisfaction was clearly a strong motivation and goal as well. The result was a win-win for the dealership and me as it's customer, and I will certainly return to Fox for my future leases or purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 07/08/2019on
Dan Byrum answered me quickly and gave me exactly what I asked for. I really appreciated his appreciation for my time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 06/20/2019on
My sales associate, Josh H. was very helpful and patient. He was never pushy. He took a lot of time to explain every detail and feature of the car. I was given a good trade-in value for my car, which helped in my decision to buy. Very good service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
amazing salesman
by 06/17/2019on
Everything. Kirk Jack was able to help me when other dealers would not. he was able to get me out of a vehicle that was horrible and Into an amazing Odyssey that I absolutely love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Subaru Forester
by 06/14/2019on
Was treated respectfully and hear by our salesman Wasn't pressured but encouraged to try the car, and ask questions. Information was clear and I was given copies of what I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments