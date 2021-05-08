1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don’t do business with these folks. They don’t stand by the cars they sell. I bought a pre-owned car from them that they claimed they inspected. I had a tail light out and a two buttons that would stay stuff down on my radio. While this may not seem like a big idea it would constantly change the radio station bc the button stayed pushed in. I contacted my sales representative within 30 days of buying the car (after I had a chance to make sure nothing else was going on). He told me you should have tested it out before buying the car. Then his excuse was you should have told me immediately, saying that he would have fixed it. Then his excuse was you bought this as-is car. Then his excuse was you would need to drive it back an hour to the dealership but advised me that they would not probably still not be fixing anything. One thing I have learned in life is when someone has more than 1 (or maybe 2) reasons why they don’t want to do something, it isn't about the reason. It is because they are full of [non-permissible content removed]. Then when he realized he wasn't buying the [non-permissible content removed], he tried to put the positive spin on it that the radio wouldn't be that much. Great then repair it. You go service techs that are already on the clock. People like Del Contreas already decided what the outcome they want is and will make up any reason under the sun to squirm out. And two be clear, he claims to have spoken to "his manager," so let's be clear, the whole operation is a piece of crap if you go there. In the process he basically said it was my fault and called me a liar (that it really wasn’t broken). Read more